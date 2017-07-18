The Dunkirk reviews are here!

"best picture of the year" yeah ok. Very good, I have no doubt, but I'll watch it when the hype dies down. Reply

it's got wb's might and campaigning behind it, it could be big come awards season Reply

Yeah but film nerds love to hype Nolan's stuff. And I say that as someone who loves Interstellar and TDK. In time people will cool down and not let their feelings get in the way. Reply

the trailer always put me to sleep. Reply

"Best movie of the year"

If you like war movies staring white men. I'll be seeing Girls Trip and having a shit ton more fun. Reply

I really hope that ends up here soon. Reply

seeing girls trip tomorrow with my momma! Reply

Yesss that looks like so much fun! <3 Reply

Me too!! Reply

Girls Trip looks amazing Reply

YAWN Reply

Hopefully you can actually hear the dialogue unlike in Interstellar! Reply

omg for real Reply

I love watching the trailers, but I know I can't see a war movie in theatres lol. Glad it's getting good reviews though, but with Nolan you gotta wait until the hype dies down. Reply

I do hope it's good, but then critics were calling War for the Planet of Apes the best movie of the year just last week and that was mostly mediocre. Reply

You thought it was mediocre?? I just watched it last night and it's probably going down as my favorite movie of the year Reply

I know so many people loved it, but it doesn't didn't quite work for me. I wish it had.

Don't get me wrong, it was much, much better than the second one.

But just so in love with itself. I mentioned in another thread that it seemed we had swelling piano music and characters looking sadly into each other's eyes every 5 minutes. Just to hammer home how noble everyone and everything was.

Reply

i'm kinda shocked by how polarizing war has turned out (with non-critics). i loved it completely, but the person i saw it with thought it was too simple and cheesy compared to dawn 😔 a lot of places online seem to reflect that divide too. Reply

World war 2? Groundbreaking. Reply

i never trust reviews like this about nolan tbh. the first time seeing any nolan movie is an amazing experience, a masterpiece, nothing will top this ever etc etc and then i go watch a second time and it NEVER holds up to that amazing first experience. i need a review thats seen this movie twice



i think the only exception to this is the prestige or tdk imo Reply

this. inception is exactly this kind of movie and really fell flat the second time around. Reply

bahaha im the total opposite. inception is good for me everytime. i get excited when i get to watch it lol. Reply

Lol nah. I literally watched in 5 times at the movies and it never lost its epicness. Reply

yeah, once you get over the visuals and hans zimmer's score (which i do appreciate, i still think inception IS one of his better films regardless), the story and characters really fell flat. a common theme among all his films! although i think interstellar and tdkr were his worst offenders imo Reply

TDK is the worst offender for this Reply

Yeah, I love Nolan and will forgive him a lot (and will go see this in IMAX) BECAUSE that first viewing is always a melt-my-face-off movie theater experience, but none of his movies are as good the second time you see them. And a few of them fall apart completely (*cough*Interstellar*cough*) Reply

The Prestige is everything Reply

i def felt this way about interstellar and tdkr. LOVED them leaving the theater but the flaws are almost glaringly apparent on rewatch



but prestige, inception and tdk are still super enjoyable for me. i hope dunkirk falls into this category Reply

hm, a war movie that isn't about annoying bullshit? Reply

what is annoying about war movies? the whole war aspect?





what is this comment lol Reply

I saw it last week and it is amazing. The aerial scenes alone are stunning. Reply

Sounds great, I'm seeing it soon :) Reply

ughh can't wait. Reply

How bloody and gory is it? I don't see a lot of war movies because I have a very weak stomach for stuff like that but this looks interesting. Reply

Yaaas Nolan. Hopefully, this is the year that Deakins gets his long deserved Oscaahhh.



Edited at 2017-07-17 08:54 pm (UTC) Reply

So if it's the best movie how come I never heard of it until now? Reply

really? i see promo for it everywhere Reply

Because you haven't been to a theatre in the last 8 months? Reply

This your house right? Reply

Because you don't watch TV, go to or drive near movie theaters, and stayed off the internet? Idk because ads have been everywhere. Even my 63 yr old uncle saw the promo for it. Lol Reply

I wouldn't see this movie except that it's Christopher Nolan and I love his films. War movies, especially WWII movies, bore the shit out of me. It's obvious he made this to get Oscars, and I'm willing to go along with it to see more of his work. Gonna see it in some overpriced IMAX ratio too. Reply

lol I'm the opposite, I haven't liked many Nolan films but I absolutely love a good WWII movie. Reply

Hm for me I love the WWII era as a setting but I'm not into war/battle movies. I prefer WWII from the civilian POV mostly. Like I prefer atonement over saving private Ryan Reply

Since I don't like war movies I have seen neither lol Reply

same Reply

Can't wait for Harry to win Best Supporting Actor Who is So Supporting That He's Barely in the Movie and Is An Obvious Example of Stunt Casting Despite Anyone Saying Otherwise at the Oscars next year! Reply

lupita wasn't in 12YaS for that long and still won. you never know. Reply

never forget queen judi dench getting that oscar for 8 minutes in shakespeare in love! Reply

Golden globe winner Harry styles lbr Reply

