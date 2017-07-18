The Dunkirk reviews are here!
Dunkirk is easily the best movie of the year so far: EW review https://t.co/Re36QAaFxu— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 17, 2017
Film Review: #Dunkirk is masterfully intense and the year's best film, @ldbahr writes https://t.co/DnJ7O9efi6— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 17, 2017
Dunkirk review – Christopher Nolan's apocalyptic war epic is his best film so far https://t.co/zmD9UklxOW— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) July 17, 2017
Dunkirk is an absolute masterpiece and the best film of the year so far. Our review:https://t.co/7NTGUhdg5Q pic.twitter.com/XWTrknk5Gz— Digital Spy (@digitalspy) July 17, 2017
"A stunning victory ... #Dunkirk is an impressionist masterpiece" https://t.co/kkFpmRVcZm— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 17, 2017
Dunkirk review: heart-hammering and heroically British, this is Christopher Nolan at the peak of his powers https://t.co/Mg98YewL4b pic.twitter.com/40Zu1GxA8t— Telegraph Film (@TelegraphFilm) July 17, 2017
Everyone relax about Harry Styles getting into acting. He's great in "Dunkirk," a modern masterpiece https://t.co/nPt5dtuYjj pic.twitter.com/ZLHm1fp1PB— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 17, 2017
#Dunkirk is a profoundly unnerving assault on the senses, and it's Christopher Nolan's best work: https://t.co/K9BQA4Q9Ek pic.twitter.com/5qbZ6E9Rm8— IndieWire (@IndieWire) July 17, 2017
Review: Riveting 'Dunkirk' is Nolan's, and year's, best https://t.co/S8TSrajFoh— seattlepi (@seattlepi) July 17, 2017
'Dunkirk' is a very different Christopher Nolan epic — and it's his best movie in years https://t.co/cxes0TgBor pic.twitter.com/6a6tN9qvS5— Business Insider (@businessinsider) July 17, 2017
Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is a heart-stopping masterpiece – and Harry Styles is pretty good as well https://t.co/0lFhbenYM4— Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) July 17, 2017
.@StevePersall: Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' is one of the greatest war movies of all time. https://t.co/3LMXnXiNlr— Things to Do (@thingstodotampa) July 17, 2017
Yeah but film nerds love to hype Nolan's stuff. And I say that as someone who loves Interstellar and TDK. In time people will cool down and not let their feelings get in the way.
If you like war movies staring white men. I'll be seeing Girls Trip and having a shit ton more fun.
Don't get me wrong, it was much, much better than the second one.
But just so in love with itself. I mentioned in another thread that it seemed we had swelling piano music and characters looking sadly into each other's eyes every 5 minutes. Just to hammer home how noble everyone and everything was.
i think the only exception to this is the prestige or tdk imo
but prestige, inception and tdk are still super enjoyable for me. i hope dunkirk falls into this category
what is this comment lol
Edited at 2017-07-17 08:54 pm (UTC)