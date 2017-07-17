Katy Perry paddleboards without Orlando Bloom as Gretchen performs Swish Swish on various TV shows
Pop star Katy Perry goes paddle boarding on her own – a year after THAT naked photo with her ex Orlando Bloom https://t.co/oNYXbkCsZV— Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) July 14, 2017
A year after the famed Orlando Bloom nude paddleboarding expedition, Katy Perry is back in Italy and went paddleboarding but without Orlando.
Katy Perry – Bikini on vacation in Italy on July 13th— Katy Perry Daily (@KatyPerryDaily) July 15, 2017
More @ https://t.co/iMu9PnHJB5 pic.twitter.com/v1PWPg8RDs
This year's vacation seemed less fun if the rude pictures some paparazzi took of her of her smoking and hanging out on the beach are any indication.
Katy Perry On the Beach in Amalfi, Italy on July 14, 2017. pic.twitter.com/q0CrmtSQZl— Katy Perry Daily (@KatyPerryDaily) July 16, 2017
Meanwhile, Gretchen was busy promoting Swish Swish more than Katy ever has by performing it on multiple television shows.
