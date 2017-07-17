Katy Perry paddleboards without Orlando Bloom as Gretchen performs Swish Swish on various TV shows









Edited at 2017-07-17 08:39 pm (UTC) GRETCHEN IDOLA!!!!

Who is this flawless queen? I've been seeing her gifs everywhere. Reply

i need a beach vacation so bad Reply

Gosh, what a blessing those peen pics of Orlando were. Why can't every male celeb be as ~free-spirited?



On a side note, there's a beach in my town that isn't officially clothing optional but basically is and I've been going nekkid there and I love it. It makes me never want to wear clothes on the beach again lol. Reply

I would like to visit a nude beach but there are none (that I know of) in my area.

Being naked is so freeing. Reply

solo vacation honestly seems like an upgrade to me. Reply

Gretchen is getting her life. I love it. Reply

Kind of brutal, Irish sun. Usually you're not that strong. Reply

Lol is she scratching her vag Reply

pf I saw that as well Reply

I think she is covering it bc she sees that pics are being taken. Bikinis have a mind of their own sometimes and will flash your bits. Reply

i love seeing celebrities smoke Reply

Me too idk why. Reply

you guys are so weird Reply

I'm not a smoker myself (only when I'm drunk), but the smell of tobacco smoke attracts me, like, in general: when I meet new people, when my friends smoke, or if a partner smokes after sex. My bff reccomended me to buy perfume with a smell of ciarettes or something like that, buy I'm way too cheap for that Reply

Same. There's a unique smell that some smokers have that smells to me like crushed lilacs; it's really appealing. But actual live smoke and stale smoke on clothes/hair is gross. Reply

I live for that woman's dancing, that hip roll she does kills me. Reply

i mean her body looks good Reply

i wish i could go back in time and tell my 12 year old self how little i would care about seeing orlando bloom's penis. she would not believe me Reply

they're still together? Reply

no, hence why she went alone lol Reply

Paddle boarding is such a great workout tbh. I also wanna buy a kayak. Reply

Paddling in general is awesome! I used to be on a canoe team and I loved being on the water so much. Reply

brazil has so many better memes to export but ofc katy would go for one of the worst Reply

