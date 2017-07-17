Katy Perry paddleboards without Orlando Bloom as Gretchen performs Swish Swish on various TV shows


A year after the famed Orlando Bloom nude paddleboarding expedition, Katy Perry is back in Italy and went paddleboarding but without Orlando.
This year's vacation seemed less fun if the rude pictures some paparazzi took of her of her smoking and hanging out on the beach are any indication.


Meanwhile, Gretchen was busy promoting Swish Swish more than Katy ever has by performing it on multiple television shows.




