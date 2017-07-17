Rita Ora is the Janis Joplin of our generation
.@RitaOra on U.S. pop ambitions: "I haven't had my chance yet, but it's coming very soon" https://t.co/UVAQwuW7lf pic.twitter.com/l6pGhEdxyJ— billboard (@billboard) July 15, 2017
-Jay-Z could tell she was "amazing" and she was all set to make her US debut earlier.
-She had a few false-starts and ended up being put on the back-burner as Roc Nation began to focus more on sports management and she sued Roc Nation, reached a settlement and signed a deal with Warner Music.
-Songwriter Andrew Watt: "I do not look at her like Rihanna, Katy Perry, any of those people. I literally see her as like, Janis Joplin. You know? Janis Joplin, Ella Fitzgerald, Donna Summer. Those singers."
-Rita is humble so she tends to shy away from such comparisons but she does plan on taking the US by storm.
“I want to dominate everything"
-Rita is delightful to hang out with.
In what world??? Janice can't sing for shit? Rita has a gorgeous voice.. Janis Joplin just screams...
NOTHING CAN CONVINCE ME OTHERWISE @ THIS POINT
LOL sure.
Edited at 2017-07-17 08:26 pm (UTC)