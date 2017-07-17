Rita Ora is the Janis Joplin of our generation


-Jay-Z could tell she was "amazing" and she was all set to make her US debut earlier.

-She had a few false-starts and ended up being put on the back-burner as Roc Nation began to focus more on sports management and she sued Roc Nation, reached a settlement and signed a deal with Warner Music.

-Songwriter Andrew Watt: "I do not look at her like Rihanna, Katy Perry, any of those people. I literally see her as like, Janis Joplin. You know? Janis Joplin, Ella Fitzgerald, Donna Summer. Those singers."

-Rita is humble so she tends to shy away from such comparisons but she does plan on taking the US by storm.
“I want to dominate everything"

-Rita is delightful to hang out with.

