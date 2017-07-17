Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Reviews Are In... and They Are Damn Good + Launch Trailer

my favorite final fantasy game getting the love and respect it deserves? i never thought the day would come. is ontd ready to stan for the greatest?



yesss eviscerate the inevitable goons to come by starting this post off right sis!! Reply

starting this post off right Reply

false, ff tactics above all. Reply

YAAAS. ICONIC. It was everything. What I just would kill to have the female Ramza as the lead? No matter how many times I've done modifying/hack/etc Ramza (Those were good times with Game Shark codes!!! I love to fuck shit up tbh and created my own team. RIP my beautiful dude Astrologer and my fierce HBIC dancer with ninja/assassin skills etc), I loved the game so much enough to get me being in denial and made everyone called Ramza: Queen Ramza or Princess Ramza. God, it'd be so much iconic than already. T____T



jesus, i used to wrote fanfics with all the characters i created, lmao. Reply

add 8 in there and you've got yourself a party Reply

This is my least favorite FF game... I'm sure the story is great and all, but I just couldn't get into how lonely and sad I felt when I tried to play it. It's honestly a MMORPG with no other people. I'd love to watch a play-through of someone play it with all the basic battles removed tbh. Reply

This version of it makes it feel smaller somehow. I think being able to fast-foward through battles/walking makes a huge difference. Plus the job class system makes it a little more exciting. Reply

Yeah, I agree. This remaster does seem more enticing based on what I've seen on Twitch. My PS2 copy was played literally twice before I lost interest in it... I might buy it during a sale if it gets a PC port (I don't have a PS4) Reply

Same. I've watched videos of the gameplay and it doesn't look inviting to me at all. Doesn't help that I never cared for Ivalice as a setting and the characters (save Basch) are boring as hell to me. :/ Reply

i zoom through the dungeons now on 4x speed and it feels less... desolate Reply

the story is just fetch quests so it's not good either Reply

mte i wasn't into it. Everyone was like "but but but!!! OPEN WORLD!!!!"



like, yeah but it's like MMORPG realness and that shit turns me so off lol. sorry not sorry Reply

it lacks the charm of 7-10 and ivalice is boring a bit tbh Reply

I want this so bad :( I hope it comes to PC Reply

I only played the beginning part because I'm on vacation now but I love the new job system. Gonna make all my girls the attackers while my guys are the mages/healers 💃 Reply

Defying gender norms just like Zayn and Gigi. Bless <3 Reply

I like to do this as well! Reply

I loved this game. It took me over a damn year to beat it though and I'm still only like 60% done with Breath of the Wild so I don't know if I can commit to it right now. But I do want eventually! I'll probably get it in the winter when all I do is sit in my house because it's cold and dark outside. Reply

This is definitely the most beautiful of the Final Fantasy games. Looks prettier that xiii and xv. Reply

iawtc. the art style has held up so well. Reply

i haven't played final fantasy since 7 on the first playstation. i do want to buy a copy of 2 for the SNES tho, i've been having major nostalgia for older games lately. Reply

side-eyeing se for not having even SHIPPED my fucking copy even though I pre-ordered it in May and had no choice but to pay for express shipping, which added an extra $50 to my order total tbfh!!! Reply

The more I see the more I NEED this game. Honestly FFXII is underrated and it's a damn shame! The visuals are gorgeous and yes OP Basch is gorgeous too :D Reply

BAElthier and BAEsch are the two hottest guys in Final Fantasy, period.



Gladiolus right behind them. Reply

facts Reply

I didn't like XV but Daddy-olus was sexy af. Reply

i haven't finished ffxv yet but gladiolus... damn. bless the character designer tbh Reply

fake news, daddy steiner exists Reply

lmaoooooo Reply

I always thought people hated XII. But I honestly feel like people hate every FF when it's the current one. I know XIII had some hate but I'm playing it now and I think it's ok. The same goes for the FFX love which I guess I'll play after I finish XIII. Reply

Yup, it's the "every FF game is the worst game" curse this series has. This is especially apparent after X-2 came out because it took XII coming out (and not the original version, I mean the International Zodiac Job System version, which this current remaster is based off of) in order for people to stop shitting on X-2.



It's been the same pattern ever since. Reply

I did play X-2 because I love the outfit changes and I thought it was crap. Maybe I should play it again but the opening sequence to X-2 remains my favorite.



I guess I'll wait for FFXV to get some love because everyone I know who's played it hates it so far. Reply

Sorry bb but when did anyone stop shitting on X-2?



I don't really get this thread either, X-2 was a horrible game and I say this as someone who loves it. It's trash, and not even really good trash lol. XII was ahead of its time and the least anime-esque of the FFs with a love story not being the main focus, so many people were overwhelmed by that shift in direction and tossed it as merely 'not an FF game'. XIII was linear as hell and played like a highly interactive movie for the first half of the game, so that's a legitimate complaint that still holds up for people today.



Final Fantasy IS going downhill bb. I'm an FF slut and a half and my money/pussy will always get thrown its way but it's pretty obvious how SE just does not gaf Reply

i was surprised to find out FFX got a lot of shit when it came out! i played X/X-2 right before XII came out so i missed the X hate parade. Reply

For some reason a lot of fans hate FFXII because it's so different from others, but it was also the first one to expand the open world experience hardcore and brought a lot of fresh ideas to the series. Critics loved it, it's one of the best reviewed of the series. My personal favorite in terms of gameplay and the world, but not so much for the story/characters. Reply

FFXII was just so severely ahead of it's time. There were no games like it at the time. Now most rpgs have similar feel 10 years later. Reply

Deserved.



I just got to Bur Omisace.



I love the Zodiac job system. Reply

This game looked good even on emulators 10 years later but the remaster is still amazing. This is actually my favorite FFXII and people hated it for a long time so I'm happy to discover so many other people that like it. Balthier and Fran are still my faves. Reply

i liked the original... but i LOVE the remaster!!! it's so good



they completely rehauled the gameplay and the pace of the game is more like FFX now. i'm more invested in the story because i'm not spending several hours in-game between cutscenes. the graphics and soundtrack are beautiful. Reply

