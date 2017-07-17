Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Reviews Are In... and They Are Damn Good + Launch Trailer
Square Enix provided Nova Crystallis with a digital copy of the Final Fantasy XII remaster for review.
A highlight from the article, for you graphic snobs out there:
"The meat of the game comes in various other improvements typical of a HD remaster. Revamped visuals bring forth updated textures, advanced lighting and other effects benefited from the PlayStation 4 hardware. Quite honestly, The Zodiac Age represents one of the most solid remasters to date. It’s easy to see where the original’s focus on art direction and textures over polygons carried over and allowed the game to shine in today’s world of hyper-realism."
Quick summary: FFXII: The Zodiac Age is a remastered release of the international version of Final Fantasy XII - it was a Japan-only exclusive launched on the Playstation 2 back in 2007. Now, Western players are finally introduced to The Zodiac Job System, which has added a collection of twelve different roles to choose from, with each character capable of rolling up to two jobs. This, along with a number of other additions and improvements, come with the package.
- Classic Final Fantasy jobs (White Mage, Knight, Machinist, Monk, Black Mage, Samurai, to name a few) each have their own license boards – meaning characters will be assigned actual jobs rather than sharing abilities
- "Once you choose a job for each character, you’re locked in so be sure to choose wisely."
- Two additions include an enhanced map (transparent overly of the map on the screen whenever you want) feature and speed mode (dials up character movement by quite a bit) acting as a convenience for dungeons and the like.
- Now comes with auto-saving, faster load times, and the ability to control guest party members and summons.
- Includes a separate Trial Mode; "here you’ll take your party and fight through 100 floors using a number of tactics and abilities along the way. The kicker is you can bring items obtained from here into the main game so for those looking for a challenge or more loot, Trial Mode should be right up your alley."
- High-quality audio correcting the original game's muffled voice work. Also includes a clearer quality of sound effects and music (the score can be switched between its classic self or a fully orchestrated version exclusive to this very remaster)
GameSpot has gathered up various reviews to provide and overview of the game's critical reception. Full quotes (which are quite short, you lazy ontders, you) can be read at the source link [which also provides further links to full reviews]:
GameSpot -- 9/10 (Miguel Concepcion)
- "For an experience that can last over a hundred hours, the subtle tweaks therein go a long way in showcasing Final Fantasy 12's grand trek in a new light."
Polygon -- 8.5/10 (Whitney Reynolds)
- "The Zodiac Age doesn't add things for the sake of adding them. I can see myself putting 300 more hours into this version of Final Fantasy 12, trying different combinations of job classes and testing out new tactics on the optional bosses I could never quite conquer in the original game."
RPG Site -- 9/10 (Adam Vitale)
- "The job system adds another level of interest to party coordination, elements like fast-forward and map overlays add a considerable amount of convenience, and the game looks and sounds great too."
US Gamer -- 4.5/5 (Kat Bailey)
- "I feel like a lot of people are wondering if they should finally tackle the Final Fantasy that time forgot. As something of a former skeptic myself, I can definitely say, 'Yes.' It may never have the mass appeal of some of its peers, but it's time Final Fantasy XII received some of the love and attention it deserves."
IGN -- 8.8/10 (Heidi Kemps)
- "Final Fantasy XII's relatable roleplaying adventure has aged remarkably well, and The Zodiac Age remaster improves it further in meaningful ways. The storytelling, visual design, and gameplay feel just as fresh and interesting as they did over a decade ago."
GamesRadar+ -- 4/5 (David Roberts)
- "The Zodiac Age allows Final Fantasy 12 to realize its full potential, thanks to a wealth of graphical enhancements, a soaring soundtrack, and the addition of the Zodiac Job System."
SE released a launch trailer to celebrate the game's worldwide release!
dead @ people finally realizing that this good sis of a game was ahead of ha time tbh!
are you captain basch fon ronsenburg of dalmasca, ontd? do you listen to ondore's lies?
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age marks a beautiful, well-crafted return to Ivalice.
SE released a launch trailer to celebrate the game's worldwide release!
dead @ people finally realizing that this good sis of a game was ahead of ha time tbh!
are you captain basch fon ronsenburg of dalmasca, ontd? do you listen to ondore's lies?
ff12/ff9/ff6 >>>>>>>>
jesus, i used to wrote fanfics with all the characters i created, lmao.
ff7/ff8/ff9 >>>>>>>>
like, yeah but it's like MMORPG realness and that shit turns me so off lol. sorry not sorry
http://kotaku.com/final-fantasy-ix-h
Gladiolus right behind them.
It's been the same pattern ever since.
I guess I'll wait for FFXV to get some love because everyone I know who's played it hates it so far.
I don't really get this thread either, X-2 was a horrible game and I say this as someone who loves it. It's trash, and not even really good trash lol. XII was ahead of its time and the least anime-esque of the FFs with a love story not being the main focus, so many people were overwhelmed by that shift in direction and tossed it as merely 'not an FF game'. XIII was linear as hell and played like a highly interactive movie for the first half of the game, so that's a legitimate complaint that still holds up for people today.
Final Fantasy IS going downhill bb. I'm an FF slut and a half and my money/pussy will always get thrown its way but it's pretty obvious how SE just does not gaf
I just got to Bur Omisace.
I love the Zodiac job system.
they completely rehauled the gameplay and the pace of the game is more like FFX now. i'm more invested in the story because i'm not spending several hours in-game between cutscenes. the graphics and soundtrack are beautiful.
X-2 HD is LOVELY by the way, i love the new dresspheres