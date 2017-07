What a name, lol. Happy for Chelsea mainly bc she was so done with being pregnant like three months ago. Congrats to them! Reply

lol yes. also it calms me down a bit knowing she's 39 and this is her first pregnancy Reply

name ain't cute Reply

it aint gonna be a cute baby either but will be rly funny and charismatic for sure Reply

Sometimes two unique faces can make a beautiful child. Reply

I dunno, sometimes two ugly people make cute kids. Reply

Beau is a perfectly normal name. It's not Apple, Moon Unit, or Spurgeon. Those are the standards we're working with here. Reply

beau is a solidly cute ass name Reply

its literally hideous lmao Reply

ding ding ding Reply

It sound like a weird restaurant someone would pitch on Food Network = Beau & Gino's: Philly Cheesesteaks With A Southern Twist. Reply

I don't love Beau, but at least it's pretty normal. He can put it at the top of his future LinkedIn without anyone giving him the side-eye. Reply

beaumont? that's the name of a hospital near me lol Reply

metro detroiter? lol Reply

lol I am!!! Reply

Also the name of a city in Texas. As someone who went there last year...there's nothing there that merits naming anything after it. LOL Reply

Aww congrats!

Felt like she was pregnant forever lol Reply

Wow I somehow had no idea these two were together. Which is weird because I googled Chelsea several times recently...yet I still didn't find out about this. Anyway, congrats to the two of them! Reply

Now you know :) Reply

She was pregnant?!!! Reply

gina named her son gino? I LIVE Reply

LMAO Reply

i mean she would Reply

lmao Reply

lol Reply

as a true crime nerd my first thought was "like the Beaumont children?" Reply

beaumont? like the horse race? Reply

that's the belmont... Reply

prob gonna go by gino... lol Reply

Over Beau? Reply

ah i remember her from worlds dumbest Reply

why do celebs name there kids such odd names Reply

after sir carter carter i love every other baby name

Reply

Right? My standards have changed dramatically. I don't think Beaumont Gino Peele flows well, but at least it's a real name. Reply

Beaumont sounds like a small rural town in the south full of racist hillbillies. what were they thinking......... Reply

It prolly is. Reply

Link











Edited at 2017-07-17 07:51 pm (UTC) lol..... texas, mississippi and kansas: Reply

I hear Beaumont and immediately think of Footloose, so you're not far off. Reply

lol Reply

It's a town in CA and I've never actually been there because I don't think there's anything worth stopping for tbh. I've driven by and through it before though lol Reply

Beaumont in Texas is of of the few solidly blue places in that state though so Reply

ngl, my first thought was that it sounded like an old timey racist's name Reply

"Beaumont" is one of those city names like "Springfield" where p. much every state seems to have one lol Reply

