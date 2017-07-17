Lindsay Shookus is "Comfortable Getting a Lot of Attention"

Ben Affleck and SNL producer Lindsay Shookus allegedly began their affair in 2013, right after Shookus had a baby with her husband and Jennifer Garner had given birth to her and Affleck's son.

Shookus has also apparently dated Jon Hamm and Chris Noth.

“She’s enjoying it... She never wanted to be on camera, but she’s comfortable getting a lot of attention.”

Ben has been wining and dining her and showering her with gifts like expensive jeweley, just as he did with Garner. He “adorned her with gifts . . . all these bracelets and rings.

“He’s never really dated a regular girl before... He’s always gone for high-profile women... When you’re a TV producer, you understand that [Hollywood] life.”

“I can’t believe that a girl from nowhere New York ruined a Hollywood marriage,” said a close source.

Would u date a celebrity?"

