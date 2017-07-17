Lindsay Shookus is "Comfortable Getting a Lot of Attention"
Ben Affleck and SNL producer Lindsay Shookus allegedly began their affair in 2013, right after Shookus had a baby with her husband and Jennifer Garner had given birth to her and Affleck's son.
Shookus has also apparently dated Jon Hamm and Chris Noth.
“She’s enjoying it... She never wanted to be on camera, but she’s comfortable getting a lot of attention.”
Ben has been wining and dining her and showering her with gifts like expensive jeweley, just as he did with Garner. He “adorned her with gifts . . . all these bracelets and rings.
“He’s never really dated a regular girl before... He’s always gone for high-profile women... When you’re a TV producer, you understand that [Hollywood] life.”
“I can’t believe that a girl from nowhere New York ruined a Hollywood marriage,” said a close source.
Would u date a celebrity?"
"did ya hear she's dating the guy who licks all the nails"
Absolutely shameless!! Made for each other lmao
Women seem to go absolutely bananas for him, j lo, jen garner acting so embarrassing in interviews, this lady now. It's pretty amazing to see
but he seems so grimy and like such a burden to endure a decent package isnt gonna help that.
I mean if Danny DeVito can (reportedly) get some on the side from some young(er) woman, you know money/fame/power is a strong aphrodisiac.
lol this quote can't be real. on tinder I swipe left on anyone who says they're an "actor" or "model" so probably not
sister has a type
trash
When I die put this on my headstone.
lmao
hggggnnnnn x_x
I'm shookus
shoulda claimed her publicly instead of pumping and dumping. otp <3
