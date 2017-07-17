Lindsay Shookus is "Comfortable Getting a Lot of Attention"

I dated someone who was well known around the local hardcore scene (this was 2007 ok) and it suuuuuuucked. So many rumors. Reply

ok, but I read "I dated someone who was well known around the local hardware store" and had myself a good chuckle. Reply

l m a o



"did ya hear she's dating the guy who licks all the nails" Reply

m2 i was like damn what lumberjack community do you live in that thats a big deal Reply

lmao same and i had so many questions Reply

Honestly, I wish. Reply

dyinggg

For a minute I thought you dated a porn star tbh. Reply

A girl I "know" (we met a few times and have a mutual friend) dated a guy in a ~famous~ band a decade ago as a teen and I looked her name up later and found anti sites. All her myspace photos with long rants about how terrible she is. It was weird as hell. I checked again and her photos are on tumblr tagged with "soandso's ex" and "sorry i don't like her" by a brazilian blog. It's been 10 years, i'm amazed someone still cares. Reply

S M H



Absolutely shameless!! Made for each other lmao Reply

Also has Ben Affleck got some kind of magical penis or something



Women seem to go absolutely bananas for him, j lo, jen garner acting so embarrassing in interviews, this lady now. It's pretty amazing to see Reply

idk from what I saw in Gone Girl it was a good lookin' penis.



but he seems so grimy and like such a burden to endure a decent package isnt gonna help that. Reply

Some woman are attracted to money/fame/power.



I mean if Danny DeVito can (reportedly) get some on the side from some young(er) woman, you know money/fame/power is a strong aphrodisiac. Reply

She'd better be cautious with all this newfound fame. The Lord goovus and the Lord shookus away. Reply

ok u got me lmao Reply

lmao Reply

i think this is one of my all time favourite ontd comments Reply

lmaooo Reply

lol Reply

pfff lol Reply

well i can turn off all my devices now ⭐️ Reply

Bye 😂 Reply

lolllllll Reply

ben in that pic looks like shit and lindsay finds that tolerable? Reply

I can’t believe that a girl from nowhere New York ruined a Hollywood marriage



lol this quote can't be real. on tinder I swipe left on anyone who says they're an "actor" or "model" so probably not Reply

same.. 9 times out of 10 they're narcissists who only enjoy talking about themselves. Reply

apparently a publicist said it. i looked at the article itself Reply

It makes it sound like he picked her up in a Denny's parking lot or something lol, she's in the industry and it's not like Garner is a Hollywood legacy or something. Reply

lmao same. its even worse if their headshot, a photo of them with a celeb/producer/director, etc. is their front photo. like NOPE. Reply

all the commentary sounded unhinged lol Reply

saaaame. i'd only date an actor if they'd like... done it. got the t shirt. over it. actors that haven't made it "yet" make me wanna die Reply

Shookus has also apparently dated Jon Hamm and Chris Noth.



sister has a type Reply

Ikr Reply

bloat-face past their prime white men with dad bods. Reply

lmao exactly! Reply

and those men in turn have a type smh Reply

right after Shookus had a baby with her husband and Jennifer Garner had given birth to her and Affleck's son.

trash Reply







trash Reply

Vomit. Can you imagine being in that fucking state of mind after just having a baby. They're both fucking vile. Reply

Lbr Sam was a bandaid baby but that doesn't matter bc Jen is going to have custody of the kids while this woman will probably lose her custody of her kid due to this mess of a relationship. Reply

...I dont think a mom would lose her kids because she screwed around on her husband like... Reply

LOL she's not going to lose her child because she cheated on her husband. Reply

The only winner in this is Jennifer Garner who's rid of this mess. Reply

Lol, she'll never be rid of him. Reply

I mean, sure.. Like herpes he'll show up from time to time... But at least she'll be able to live a normal life most of the time. Reply

Is she rid of the herpes? Reply

i wonder how jen feels , but then i read on heere thay she cheated on her ex also? Reply

yeah she cheated on scott foley with Michael vartan Reply

and i believe she cheated on michael vartan with affleck. Reply

she definitely isn't a saint in these types of situations, but i still feel bad for her and for their children. Reply

her PR is working hard lmao Reply

“I can’t believe that a girl from nowhere New York ruined a Hollywood marriage,” said a close source.'



When I die put this on my headstone. Reply

Lmaoooo iconic Reply

She's from my hometown lol. Reply

that's source was a publicist Reply

LMAO Reply

lmao nnnnnn Reply

lmaoooo Reply

lmfaoooo saaaame~ Reply

I always read her name in Beel's voice from True Blood lol. Reply

bahahaha Reply

hahaha this comment needs more love Reply

love her. jon hamm chris noth and fatfleck? get that old alcoholic swole caucasian dick henny. legends only Reply

lmaoooooo i hate this fucking place Reply

lmfaooo Reply

LOL Reply

omg Reply

lol these comments are too much Reply

lol Reply

this post



lmao Reply

lmao mte Reply

bless ONTD for comments like this Reply

legends only



hggggnnnnn x_x Reply

i'm dead lmfao Reply

lmao Reply

"Shookus" still gets to me when I'm not expecting it. Reply

lmao mte i still laugh about it Reply

me too lmao



I'm shookus Reply

same i always crack up Reply

lmao me too though Reply

lmao same Reply

I thought it was made up at first Reply

the jokes are writing themselves. Reply

It's truly shookus all Reply

lol same Reply

Jon Hamm's rep's response to the allegation that he and Lindsay got Shookus in the biblical way made me chuckle: Hamm’s rep tells The Post that Shookus and the “Mad Men” star know each other from “SNL” but “have not dated. They are not friends; they are acquaintances.” Reply

they are not friends yall!! lmao Reply

how would jons rep know? did he call jon and was like what was the deal between u and lindsay ? Reply

it's the rep's job to answer questions like this, obv they'd know. Reply

She's apparently a fan of The Town, lol Reply

he has been with Jennifer for so long, when was he supposed to be with Shookus Reply

I knew a crazy girl in HS who would claim to be dating anyone she had a conversation with. It led to one of my few involvents in drama when she made this claim about my friend's BF (before I knew about the crazy) and I told my friend. Reply

And a man would never fuck an acquaintance. Reply

so "we fucked, but didnt exchange promise rings or anything" Reply

Well damn. lol Reply

doesn't everyone have fuck-quaintances? lol Reply

shoulda claimed her publicly instead of pumping and dumping. otp <3 ben could've had it all years agoshoulda claimed her publicly instead of pumping and dumping. otp <3 Reply

guess he never received 'Not Blake Lively's' nude pics Reply

her handling of that situation was iconic. there coulda been a pic of her holding her birth certificate and social security card on either side of her pussy and she still would have said bitch that ain't me. queen Reply

