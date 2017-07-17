July 17th, 2017, 02:42 pm lets_hugg_x3 harry styles does a heart monitor challenge his heart rate is monitored as he's shown pictures of money, ryan gosling shirtless, zayn, victoria secret model camille rowe, chelsea boots, and moresource Tagged: one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4242 comments Add comment
what mark does camille come up?
Edited at 2017-07-17 07:34 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-17 08:17 pm (UTC)
she did she commented about it lemme find the screenshots lol
found it.
lemme translate it
first person: youre pitiful i hope that harry unfollows you fast. desperate pos.
camille: I am genuinely sorry if I did harm to anyone, we just laughed with my girlfriends. I have a guy with whom I am very very happy and in love. I hoped that you would have a sense of humor girls come on.
first person again: its nothing to do with your guy. i have a sense of humour but don't exaggerate. its because youre disrespectful to harry. laugh with your girlfriends but do it in private you don't need to show it off on social networks
I mean they absolutely could, but as long as she's not being annoying and blasting it around so she can get jobs, who cares? lol
she's dating devandra right?
anyways she's too cool for harry
also does anyone who tracks the 1d tag not get emails anymore?? i've missed so many posts over the past two months or so lol.
i bet that 'lou and harry' comment near the end went down well with the fans