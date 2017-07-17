It's good to see that he seems to be over any drama with Zayn. Even if they're not really friends anymore he doesn't seem like he hates him. Reply

Thread

Link

why is camille rowe mentioned? ilh and i know she's friends with alexa chung and that crowd. ik that she's met harry bc his fans where acting up in her comment section ages ago lol



what mark does camille come up? Reply

Thread

Link

i think it might be an inside joke between his friends and him because he claims that, "he doesn't know her" in the interview. it's toward the end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he followed her on ig a few months ago, two of his friends helped nick pick the pictures to use so i think they were teasing him cause he got all embarrassed and said that he hated all of them lol maybe he likes her. there was a longer clip that's not in this video where he gave harry the picture of her and said "you can take that one home with you"



Edited at 2017-07-17 07:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he has a crush on her and thirst follows her on instagram lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he thirst followed on insta and she started tagging him in her thotty pics Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wasn't that her friends tagging him in pics on their instagrams? idt camille acknowledged him anywhere for a while until whenever she followed him back. ppl took her friends trolling out on her tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she did she commented about it lemme find the screenshots lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg sis pull the receipts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol see below Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

u know i think you're right, i dont remember exactly what happened



Edited at 2017-07-17 08:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





she did she commented about it lemme find the screenshots lol



found it.







lemme translate it



first person: youre pitiful i hope that harry unfollows you fast. desperate pos.



camille: I am genuinely sorry if I did harm to anyone, we just laughed with my girlfriends. I have a guy with whom I am very very happy and in love. I hoped that you would have a sense of humor girls come on.



first person again: its nothing to do with your guy. i have a sense of humour but don't exaggerate. its because youre disrespectful to harry. laugh with your girlfriends but do it in private you don't need to show it off on social networks found itshe did she commented about it lemme find the screenshots lolfound it.lemme translate itfirst person: youre pitiful i hope that harry unfollows you fast. desperate pos.camille: I am genuinely sorry if I did harm to anyone, we just laughed with my girlfriends. I have a guy with whom I am very very happy and in love. I hoped that you would have a sense of humor girls come on.first person again: its nothing to do with your guy. i have a sense of humour but don't exaggerate. its because youre disrespectful to harry. laugh with your girlfriends but do it in private you don't need to show it off on social networks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks for the translation. i hadn't seen her respond to the fan freak outs. it was obv they weren't dating or anything but ppl lose their minds regardless as soon as a follow happens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet they're losing their minds now for sure lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i saw some anon on tumblr going around saying camille was in jamaica in july 2016 *tea emoji* like that was supposed to mean smth when harry wasn't even there and was filming dunkirk. ppl in the fandom doing too much over nothing as usual. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL I saw someone saying something about how she and her bf broke up, so she and Harry are totally gonna hook up now.



I mean they absolutely could, but as long as she's not being annoying and blasting it around so she can get jobs, who cares? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She doesn't seem bad. Why do people feel the need to comment on these chicks' sm to bitch them out to "protect" Harry? It's ridiculous. Get a life lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo

she's dating devandra right?

anyways she's too cool for harry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope they mutually agree to post Instagram photos of them fucking just for these fans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did she really? lmao He never goes for the chill ones, does he? Messy bitch lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no camille is the definition of chill! her friends were just making fun of her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh ok. I dunno anything about her. I just remember her from a Dior ad she did with Robert Pattinson lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as someone that is a sucker for a good pair of chelsea boots, my heart rate would probably go up, too. Reply

Thread

Link

i love his interviews w/ nick.



also does anyone who tracks the 1d tag not get emails anymore?? i've missed so many posts over the past two months or so lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I've noticed that but it's not just the 1D tag for me. probably an issue with lj? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LJ keeps changing stuff, hard to keep up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was cute. lol at the slightly awkward discussion of Zayn's leather jacket Reply

Thread

Link

can harry being on breakfast be a weekly thing. Reply

Thread

Link

lol at his heart rate only going over 80 for gosling and chelsea boots



i bet that 'lou and harry' comment near the end went down well with the fans Reply

Thread

Link

Ryan Gosling is his type Reply

Thread

Link

They edited this so heavily lmao The unedited version makes more sense as to why his heart rate went up for the boots. His friends were off to the side teasing him about Camille lmao

Reply

Thread

Link

where it at Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk why bbc edits these things like this! every video is weirder than it should be live Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let me discover what Chelsea boots are. Reply

Thread

Link

... oh. Like jodphurs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They should have put a pic of Louis to troll the Larries. Reply

Thread

Link

lol for real...what a missed opportunity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol at his carefully blank face for zen. he must really like whoever that girl is...rip tess. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao his face when Zayn was mentioned. All poker face. Reply

Thread

Link

Grimshaw is trash but I listened to the full interview. Harry is always so relaxed around him. Reply

Thread

Link