Sophia Bush Talks About Birth Control




"It's important to talk about empowering women by giving them sovereignty over their own bodies, particularly in a climate where women’s rights are being attacked. It’s hyper important to make sure people know that what their options are. You shouldn’t have to take a birth control that doesn’t agree with your body."

"Why are women encouraged to treat how they take care of their bodies as something that has to be excused by something else ?"

"The real point of having a birth-control conversation is talking about how a woman gets to plan her life. We should be looking at birth control as an education issue and a workforce issue. If men could get pregnant, the birth-control conversation would be incredibly different."

