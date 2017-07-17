Sophia Bush Talks About Birth Control

Unless huge heaps of money are involved, (old), (white) men aren't going to change their minds about birth control. Not their ~responsibility, after all. Reply

But yes, knowledge knowledge knowledge and sovereignty for every woman. Reply

omg yess



also her birthday post for hilarie burton (and vice versa) was so cute! love that they're still friends Reply

i want to know if they're friends with bjl since bjl came to her senses and left that asshole husband of hers





She randomly likes her pictures and she posted a couple of them together so I think they are still friends, but doesn't seem to be as close as her and Hilarie. Reply

i think they are. i remember sophia posting a couple of photos with her, and sophia/joy seemed close towards the last few seasons of OTH when hilarie wasn't around. i think they all just live in different areas though. Reply

links? i didn't see! Reply

I really like her. She's always so on point with her sm comments and never shies away from calling out Republicans and their bullshit, even though she gets pretty viciously attacked a lot for it by Trumpies. Reply

getting an IUD was the most painful fucking thing I have ever experienced. Also I think it's killed my sex drive. And I had to start taking spironolactone cus it made my acne horrendous.



Honestly can't wait to go back on the goddamn pill. When can we ever win as women jfc. Reply

I've been thinking about getting an IUD for some time now... Birth control pills have been causing awful side effects (CVAs, thrombosis etc) in the women population here where I live.

I had to have my IUD taken out because of the cystic acne it gave me. It took almost a year after I had it removed for my skin to get back to normal. Reply

yep, same here. Never before in my life had the kind of acne it gave me. Ironic that I went off of it bc I hated having to take a pill every day but now I have to take pills twice a day for the acne it gave me. Reply

the IUD has been good to me and bad to me, tbh. no periods, no cramps - its amazing. but my skin hates me and i think i've gained a teeny bit of weight tbh. but i don't know if its worth removing tbh. Reply

For real. I'm never getting another iud after I get this one removed Reply

I want IUD, but my fear is that it'll cause problems and it's a lot harder to stop using an IUD than it is the pill, which works amazingly. Reply

if you found a bc that works for you and you have no problems with it I would not switch at all. I switched for ease only, "oh I won't have to take a pill every day! how handy!" since I'd forgotten to take my pill pack with me on vacation before etc. But with the IUD the insertion was hell, I have a messed up cervix so that was more specific to me, but it's effectively killed my sex drive and now I have to take a pill, spironolactone, twice a day to stop getting horrible cystic acne. It's definitely caused more problems than solved. I regret not just sticking with a pill that worked for me. Reply

Was this the copper IUD?? My doctor wants me to go on an IUD that has minimal hormones since birth control makes me insane. I'm terrified to put hormones in my body but, I also don't want to get cycstic acne. My doctor said it's not a side effect but, obviously it is! Reply

Oh no! I'm so sorry, that sucks. BC is always such a crapshoot because our bodies are so different. Pills always made me sick, have Shining levels of blood, or fat. I have the Mirena IUD now and love it. Reply

I had an IUD and it made me completely suicidal. Doctors kept telling me it was impossible but once I got it removed I was 100% back to normal. I would never recommend it to anyone for any reason. Reply

Americans obsession with womens health is so bizarre to me. It honestly feels like their laws are regressing.





This month in Quebec the abortion pill RU-486 became free and covered and another province (currently can't remember which one) is planning to do the same soon. Reply

Good work, Canada. Reply

Well, if you wanna plan your life, you need to wait until marriage for sex. And if you feel the need to take birth control for any other reason, you just need to deal because it is the lot of women to hear so stop whining. /s



Sometimes, it's so damn tiring to be a woman. Reply

I'm on the IUD and while I love it, I hate what it's done to my body. How the fuck does one gain 20 lbs after being the same weight for years, keeping the same diet. Reply

fuuuck that sucks! Which one did you get? I got Mirena. When I was on the pill, I gained so much weight I had to get new pants Reply

Trump kills pregnancy prevention after Obamacare & free birth control reduce U.S. abortion rate to lowest in 45 yrs https://t.co/H3mM23rtcA — The Baxter Bean (@TheBaxterBean) July 17, 2017



Pregnancy prevention is the truest way to be "pro-life." And he's ending it. Trump is an amoral monster. Hope his voters are happy. https://t.co/82WOeq2AFN — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) July 17, 2017

I just wanna smash his stupid orange head. Reply

This is infuriating. I felt forced into getting an IUD since I'm afraid of what 45 will do as far as limiting women's access to free/affordable birth control & abortion. I'm happy I got mine since I no longer have to worry about it, but if he wasn't pres I probably would've waited. Reply

I love ha. I briefly met her years ago at a PP event and she was lovely. Reply

i love ha. her hair is also an inspiration Reply

It is beyond depressing that it's 2017 and women are still fighting for this shit Reply

I find my birth control visually unpleasing but I have zero side effects and I figure it's better than a baby so whatever. Reply

I'd say pregnancy prevention is the best way to be "pro-life", but the VP of the pro-life group at my college campus tried to mansplain to me how birth control also causes abortions so I'm pretty much done with those fuckers. Reply

damn, those college campus groups always are cringey Reply

It cracked me the fuck up since I'm nearly twice their age.



Yes, child, explain to me how something I've been using since you were born works. I'd love to see that homeschooling education just shining through. Reply

I'm trying to decide between, like, an IUD or the pill. I mean, I obviously need to talk to a doctor but like.... I look up both and there's just terrible side effects everywhere. I'm getting married within the next year so I'm so paranoid about my skin getting fucked or gaining weight beforehand. Reply

I wish more girls (and boys) in the US were properly educated on birth control options rather than just "DON'T HAVE SEX". Reply

I have endometriosis and would be (and have been) quite literally unable to function without the very limited treatment options that keep my body from destroying vital organs. I should not have to suffer and neither should other women who rely on medication for whatever reason. Reply

My BC app has a message board section and the amount of people that clearly don't know how BC works saddens me. There's SO MANY dumb "My body just did this irrelevant thing does my pill still work?" questions. The other day one girl asked if her pill still worked since she pooped right after taking it. HONEY. We need better education fuck Reply

Lmao oh no that is so sad tho. I remember a friend of a friend thought she should only take a pill prior to having sex and... of course she got pregnant. Her dumbass bf also didn't know either and assumed you just take a pill before sex to "counteract" the sperm. Reply

i love her and love that she's so vocal about these things. <3



i totally agree with her about not having to take a birth control that doesn't agree with your body as well. i feel like a lot of guys expect women to be fully responsible for birth control because ~they hate condoms/it doesn't feel the same bullshit, but there can be so many side effects, and it can take a long time to find something that agrees with your body. Reply

I need to get on birth control but I'm scared of the side effects and like, breast cancer runs in my family and also I smoke cos I'm dumb and ur not meant to do that off or especially on birth control loool party Reply

