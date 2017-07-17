Sophia Bush Talks About Birth Control
"It's important to talk about empowering women by giving them sovereignty over their own bodies, particularly in a climate where women’s rights are being attacked. It’s hyper important to make sure people know that what their options are. You shouldn’t have to take a birth control that doesn’t agree with your body."
"Why are women encouraged to treat how they take care of their bodies as something that has to be excused by something else ?"
"The real point of having a birth-control conversation is talking about how a woman gets to plan her life. We should be looking at birth control as an education issue and a workforce issue. If men could get pregnant, the birth-control conversation would be incredibly different."
also her birthday post for hilarie burton (and vice versa) was so cute! love that they're still friends
Honestly can't wait to go back on the goddamn pill. When can we ever win as women jfc.
This month in Quebec the abortion pill RU-486 became free and covered and another province (currently can't remember which one) is planning to do the same soon.
Sometimes, it's so damn tiring to be a woman.
Yes, child, explain to me how something I've been using since you were born works. I'd love to see that homeschooling education just shining through.
i totally agree with her about not having to take a birth control that doesn't agree with your body as well. i feel like a lot of guys expect women to be fully responsible for birth control because ~they hate condoms/it doesn't feel the same bullshit, but there can be so many side effects, and it can take a long time to find something that agrees with your body.