The Stunning Evolution of Color in Film | WIRED



Before they figured out how to shoot film in color, filmmakers were painting their footage, frame-by-frame. Fast forward a century and the HDR technology available to colorists means we are to see more detail than ever on our screens. From technicolor to color grading, color in the movies has had a fascinating 116 year history.

source

What movies do you think have a beautiful color palettes??
Tagged: ,