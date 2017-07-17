The Stunning Evolution of Color in Film | WIRED
Before they figured out how to shoot film in color, filmmakers were painting their footage, frame-by-frame. Fast forward a century and the HDR technology available to colorists means we are to see more detail than ever on our screens. From technicolor to color grading, color in the movies has had a fascinating 116 year history.
source
What movies do you think have a beautiful color palettes??
Edited at 2017-07-17 07:25 pm (UTC)
and if nothing else SI will get some Cinematography noms during award circuit
Red is not my favorite color but Tarsem Singh uses it beautifully
/edit to add that beautiful reds also make me think of Moulin Rouge
Edited at 2017-07-17 08:30 pm (UTC)
As for color palettes in film, there's an Italian film called Mediterraneo which was filmed on a Greek island and is basically all crystal blue sky and water and white houses. I always enjoyed the look of that.
same with the candy room/Pure Imagination scene in Willy Wonka
Vertigo (the lighting in this scene is so gorgeous)
and nearly every scene in Suspiria
Edited at 2017-07-17 07:45 pm (UTC)
still from 'blue velvet':
also, i've always loved gregg araki's use of colors, especially in 'nowhere'. his 90s films are the only films that would prompt me to use the word "lurid" to describe a film's color palette.
still from 'nowhere':
Also, In the Mood for Love.
still from '2046':
And I love a lot of the cinematography from Kubrick's movies as well, especially The Shining, Eyes Wide Shut, 2001 and A Clockwork Orange.
And I know everyone here hates it, but really loved the visuals in La La Land, particularly during the planetarium scene, Another Day of Sun, and City of Stars (even if I don't like the song that much).
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
ohhh and bajirao mastani, memoirs of a geisha, bye bye birdie. i just keep thinking of new ones.
Edited at 2017-07-17 09:32 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-17 09:52 pm (UTC)