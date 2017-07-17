The Stunning Evolution of Color in Film | WIRED

I can't click play with that reversed triangle headed alien in the shot. Reply

Nearly 80 years later and still the best



beautiful, will never not blow my mind that this movie came out in the THIRTIES!!!

YES OMG

Absolutely never gets old or feels dated. I get chills every time.

the colour blue didn't exist before moonlight

Black Narcissus!!







Black Narcissus!!

and if nothing else SI will get some Cinematography noms during award circuit



I'm ready for AWIT and if nothing else SI will get some Cinematography noms during award circuit

A Wrinkle in Time

I love beautiful color in films, I hope there are some good recs in here



Red is not my favorite color but Tarsem Singh uses it beautifully

Yes! The Fall was gorgeous, as was Immortals. I wish the latter had a better script

The Fall is the most beautiful film, loved Mirror Mirror too.

/edit to add that beautiful reds also make me think of Moulin Rouge



Edited at 2017-07-17 08:30 pm (UTC) Reply

I was watching Dr Terror's House of Horrors the other day and thinking about how beautiful the green light the actors were bathed in in some scenes were. You don't get that anymore. I watched the Love Witch commentary and Anna Biller talked about how difficult it was to get the exact shade of red lighting she was after because the techniques are all obsolete, it's all done digital now. But it looks so gorgeous and ethereal.

As for color palettes in film, there's an Italian film called Mediterraneo which was filmed on a Greek island and is basically all crystal blue sky and water and white houses. I always enjoyed the look of that.



As for color palettes in film, there's an Italian film called Mediterraneo which was filmed on a Greek island and is basically all crystal blue sky and water and white houses. I always enjoyed the look of that. Reply

same with the candy room/Pure Imagination scene in Willy Wonka



the transition from sepia to color in The Wizard of Oz is still so magical to me same with the candy room/Pure Imagination scene in Willy Wonka

yeah that colors in that wonka scene are very striking

I loved that scene. I always said, if I was on the Willy Wonka tour, I'd just want to spend the whole day in the candy room, I wouldn't care about the rest.

Vertigo (the lighting in this scene is so gorgeous)



and nearly every scene in Suspiria







Some of my favorite uses of color on film are probably Vertigo (the lighting in this scene is so gorgeous) and nearly every scene in Suspiria

Agreed on both. Suspiria is so beautiful to look at.

Yessssss the colors in Vertigo are incredible. On Thursday I'm seeing it on the big screen for the third time, haha

jealous

I largely hated Lost in Translation (Sofia as a general rule is not my cuppa) but it's the first film that comes to mind in consideration of pretty palettes

still from 'blue velvet':





also, i've always loved gregg araki's use of colors, especially in 'nowhere'. his 90s films are the only films that would prompt me to use the word "lurid" to describe a film's color palette.



still from 'nowhere':

david lynch's use of color and texture have always mesmerized me. my partner saw 'blue velvet' for the first time the other night and i couldn't help but notice how perfect the color palette is in it. still from 'blue velvet': also, i've always loved gregg araki's use of colors, especially in 'nowhere'. his 90s films are the only films that would prompt me to use the word "lurid" to describe a film's color palette. still from 'nowhere':

Nowhere is so amazing!!!!

such a shame that it's because of licensing issues with the sprawling and FLAWLESS 90s soundtrack that it won't ever make it to video disc. maybe streaming? fans can hope and pray!

is that why it's so hard to find? UGH. I love that movie.

I love Nowhere!

The Fall!

The Color of Pomegranates is one of the most visually stunning films I've ever seen

Back when Her came out, my eyes were pleased with the palettes. Went for a second rewatch and didn't find the story as entertaining as the first watch. The color grading and stylistic choices helped the movie tbh.

Also, In the Mood for Love.



Also, In the Mood for Love. Reply

Seconding

still from '2046':

omg yes everything christopher doyle and wong kar-wai collabrated on is simply gorgeous. still from '2046':

"Suspiria" is probably the most visually stunning movie in my opinion as far as the use of color. It's one of the most gorgeous movies (visually) of any genre in my opinion.

I love western films (old ones and newer ones), so most cinematography in western films is what does it for me.



And I love a lot of the cinematography from Kubrick's movies as well, especially The Shining, Eyes Wide Shut, 2001 and A Clockwork Orange.



And I know everyone here hates it, but really loved the visuals in La La Land, particularly during the planetarium scene, Another Day of Sun, and City of Stars (even if I don't like the song that much). Reply

i'm the one other person who liked lll 👋. in fact, i like it more as time passes. for visuals, someone in the crowd is my favorite (so much choreographed in the bg at the party) and the final alt-timeline sequence.

oh no, iA. the visuals in LLL were the best part of it for me. it was so vibrant with colour.

Zhang Yimou's Hero (starring Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Zhang Ziyi, Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung) is glorious to the eyes imo





Oh yes, Hero was immaculate.

i saw Hero for the first time last night and I'm still in awe of how beautiful that film is

I can't put screenshots but I feel like The Lost Boys had a nice color scheme in a dark way. I'm biased tho because it's my favorite movie of all time and I hype it up everywhere.

in the mood for love, the fall with lee pace, jeux d'enfants, marie antoinette, mamma mia, the witch, all that heaven allows (and basically all of douglas sirk's 50s melodramas lbr), three coins in the fountain etc



ohhh and bajirao mastani, memoirs of a geisha, bye bye birdie. i just keep thinking of new ones.



Edited at 2017-07-17 09:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Really amazing!

Moonlight is one of the most visually beautiful films I've ever seen.



Edited at 2017-07-17 09:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Speed Racer!

