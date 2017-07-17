Blind Item: Which Billionaire Throws the Best Sex Parties?
New blind about a kinky mystery billionaire and his gf:
"[A reader] asked me to tell you about the billionaire who throws the best sex parties in Hollywood – “best” because of the VIP guest list that includes his girlfriend and her good friends, most of them very, very famous. Some of them participate, others are just there to observe. But these parties have become as big of a draw as the best Oscar parties, only even more exclusive."
The obvious guess is Elon Musk, but who do YOU think it is?
But I'm a fan of his so I'm biased.
It was surprisingly calm and chill to be honest.
I went to a sex party once and it was the most boring thing ever. THey do it wrong in Dallas.
