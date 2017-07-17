Blind Item: Which Billionaire Throws the Best Sex Parties?

are amber heard and her friends considered "very, very famous"? Reply

Thread

Link

MTE, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do I get in Reply

Thread

Link

You contact that Emma Sayle chick who runs Killing Kittens. She started doing US parties a while back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely Elon musk Reply

Thread

Link

true but he's a little wack Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fidelio Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched this for the first time a few months ago, and it was the first time after watching a movie that I truly had to ask myself what it was about lol. I need to do a rewatch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd say Bill Gates for funsies, but he's married. Reply

Thread

Link

Elon Musk seems so sexless and robotic. Reply

Thread

Link

mte plus his face is so bloated and his smile is "off" it reminds of the joker tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is the snapchat dude really not having premarital sex? cause that frat douche so would. Reply

Thread

Link

who wants to fuck Musk, dude is ugly af Reply

Thread

Link

Money is very attractive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Billionaires tend to get graded on a curve for a lot of people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hdu his hairplugs are coming in nicely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, my best friend's supervisor at work is, i guess, friends/acquaintances with musk, and apparently one day he was expressing consternation over amber heard's interest in him: "it's not like he's physically attractive.... but his personality isn't attractive either!" 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk but I was surprised to learn in a past post that he has stans even on here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dakota Fanning Reply

Thread

Link

my guess would be snapchat dude and miranda kerr and all of her VS model friends. Reply

Thread

Link

there you have it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They just got married though. This post says "girlfriend" and not fiance or wife. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did they? i thought hte wedding hadn't happened yet. also could have been written pre-wedding. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would actually be sort of hilarious because they made a big show of "saving themselves" for the wedding night. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm assuming someone who's dating a VS model or something? Reply

Thread

Link

for some reason right away I thought of Karlie Kloss and her tech boyfriend, I don't know if he's a billionaire or the sex party type though Reply

Thread

Link

not a billionaire Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus, that would be so juicy if Jared Kushner's brother was throwing sex parties that Taylor Swift attended. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im starting to love ur Taylor stanning Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao I forgot he's Jared Kushner's brother, I really want it to be true now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tay has suitcase parties, like the vampire sex club on Law & Order Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would not consider karlie's boyfriend really techy even if he owns a startup that is an insurance marketplace. his background was business. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would be shocked if it's Elon Musk. His biography said that he stopped hanging out with the guy who made Girls Gone Wild videos because he didn't want to be seen as a playboy. He just doesn't seem like somebody who organizes sex parties.

But I'm a fan of his so I'm biased.



Edited at 2017-07-17 07:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

rihanna and her man tbh Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao i believe it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this actually pretty believable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Any of you kinky little shits been to a sex party ONTD? I would totes go but my worry is the chance of disease/assault....I haven't gotten laid in too long and I am feeling the THIRST Reply

Thread

Link

A club yes, but not a party.

It was surprisingly calm and chill to be honest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link