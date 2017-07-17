Critics pan Netflix' 'To The Bone'



(TW)

Shocking no one, many media outlets and mental health organisations dragged the recently released Netflix movie 'To The Bone', a film about a young woman suffering from Anorexia, for being a triggering mess.

This comes after Lily Collins and screenplay writer Marti Noxon assured viewers they had made every effort not to glamourise or glorify Anorexia and as both are survivors, they had insight into how not to do so.






















ONTD, are you gonna watch this? Have you already seen it? Do you think Netflix is being irresponsible?

