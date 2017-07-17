Critics pan Netflix' 'To The Bone'
(TW)
Shocking no one, many media outlets and mental health organisations dragged the recently released Netflix movie 'To The Bone', a film about a young woman suffering from Anorexia, for being a triggering mess.
This comes after Lily Collins and screenplay writer Marti Noxon assured viewers they had made every effort not to glamourise or glorify Anorexia and as both are survivors, they had insight into how not to do so.
To The Bone is wrong in its portrayal of anorexia – by glamourising it dangerously misses the point https://t.co/tuyr8qFFFY— The Independent (@Independent) July 15, 2017
New @TeenVogue: Eating Disorder Expert Reacts to *To the Bone* https://t.co/X9izcl6pDV— Teen Vogueish (@TVogueish) July 15, 2017
Yes, #TotheBone is triggering. That’s what makes it so boring. https://t.co/XZAN515faG— Vulture (@vulture) July 15, 2017
Lily Collins' anorexia drama #ToTheBone is mostly skin-deep - TooFab's review https://t.co/gRFovHRGD5 pic.twitter.com/upSXbUnkUx— TooFab (@TooFab) July 13, 2017
To the Bone review – Netflix's anorexia tale is uninsightful, insipid and insulting https://t.co/8B5DLGbNBR— The Guardian (@guardian) July 13, 2017
Don't forget! Join us for a FB Live event today at 2 PM EST where we'll be discussing Netflix's new movie To the Bone. pic.twitter.com/SKtfc7yw1H— MentalHealthAmerica (@MentalHealthAm) July 17, 2017
#ToTheBone is an admirable story, but missing some depth. Our review: https://t.co/9GpAv7dUCW pic.twitter.com/DTgcgtxM5F— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 15, 2017
I trust the intentions of everyone involved, but when I was anorexic I would've 100% watched "To The Bone" to see how skinny I should get— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 14, 2017
If you think #ToTheBone is going to spread positivity and awareness; just look at the damage it's spreading already pic.twitter.com/KyoVUg5yWv— amz (@AmyLStockwell) July 14, 2017
ONTD, are you gonna watch this? Have you already seen it? Do you think Netflix is being irresponsible?
I think of them more as a backer and less as the people involved in the content production. They buy ideas, they don't come up with them.
wow @ all these lashings. i watched it and i thought it was unnecessary garbage. like, at the end, i'm like, that's it? i honestly don't even know if it's possible to make a movie about this without being triggering. but tbh watching it (as a 21 yo girl), it just made me wanna starve myself, and idk if that's more to do with our culture in general or with me, but having a tragically beautiful white girl in the part, of course, doesn't help. and i saw lily's shape mag cover in the store yesterday, like....why tho
her being all snarky and and witty and sharp-tongued made me roll my eyes. and that guy totally manic pixie dream girl-ing her was so absurd lmao. enough! 'it's like calorie asperger's' is such a stupid phrase.
we were supposed to be sympathetic toward ellen/eli, but i really wasn't? her stepmother was overbearing, yes, but she did mean well and truly cared about ellen, and ellen was so dismissive of her, simply because she was her stepmother??? and daddy was never around, how sad! and she had two MORE moms who put up with her illness for years and tried to help her and it seemed like literally everyone was supposed to be the bad guy?? i gagged when the special snowflake doctor was like 'no one in your family other than your sister wants to help you for a reason that isn't completely self-serving.' like, what?? her three moms didn't want to watch her suffer because they loved and cared about her. how is that self-serving? if they were spoonfeeding her they were doing it wrong, if they took a more hands-off approach, they were in the wrong. her being such a victim was exhausting
That was one thing I really hated about the movie, the entire movie was about her hitting rock bottom, showing that whole process, watching her as she shrinks smaller and smaller. Then at the end it's some emotional triumph when she chooses to go back? Film is such a visual medium I almost felt like the decision to go that route was really irresponsible.
Showing her breakdown and then ending it when she decided on her own to get help was very weird to say the least.
idk if that's more to do with our culture in general or with me, but having a tragically beautiful white girl in the part, of course, doesn't help.
don't worry it's not just you, it was very triggering for me as well like i literally had a strong urge to google pro-ana pictures after watching the movie i didn't realize it until i literally said to myself "wtf are you doing"
The guy was annoying and pointless
This is odd. Why this is bad?
I'm 18 and just watching the trailer made me want to starve myself even though I'm recovering from my ed, I know how sick it is but I couldn't stop staring at Lily/wanting to be like her. The movie was literally made for our demographic, and yet the only thing it will likely do is just trigger the people it's supposed to help like us, or be body goals or "such an important story omg" to those who don't suffer from eds or aren't as affected. Similar to how 13RW was with mental illness and suicide tbh, but at-least 13rw seemed more interesting/brought something new in terms of the format and plot.
No-one except people who are already extremely sick would glorify Isabelle Caro, for example.
Also if its 'impossible' why make it at all? That's some cold ass shit, 'yeah it might fuck you up psychologically but why should I have to miss out on a movie I might watch while I'm bored on a Saturday'.
diary is the only one I can think of.
Also, I didn't find 'The Road Within' to be triggering because they showed the consequences in a really harsh way, but Zoe Kravitz relapsed while filming, which is awful.
other media is generally by people who don't know shit about living with mental illness.
I can't speak to this film and whether it could have been done better but I think literally any movie depicting anorexia would have gotten the exact same pushback
Also, 'where's the outrage about all the extreme weightloss for films that don't deal explicitly with anorexia but still earn the actors Oscars for their ~dedication?'
Literally, what does that have to do with anything in this post?
I kind of get what they were trying to ~~achieve~~ with the film but they didn't get there at all.
I don't know if you're joking, but be careful bby.
