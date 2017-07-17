Critics pan Netflix' 'To The Bone'

haven't seen it but it still has decent RT and metacritic ratings Reply

netflix ain't having a good month, Gyp*y and Friends from College are also getting terrible reviews Reply

I watched the first ep of Friends From College and it was super boring. None of the characters were likable or even memorable. Honestly I'm getting kind of tired of these ~slice of life/realistic dramedies because the characters almost always fall flat. Reply

It does start to generally get better, and some parts are laugh out loud hilarious, but yeah theyre few and far between and it's very up and down. And most of the characters are terrible and terribly annoyinh people. Reply

I feel like three years ago or so they could do no wrong but they've had a ton of missteps recently, I guess it's bound to happen because the volume of what they produce is so much more now Reply

it's interesting to me that people say this, it's obviously Netflix that funds and gives these shows a platform, but at the end of the day their big thing is Freedom and Responsibility, which directors and writers either thrive under or don't. Gilmore Girls and Sense8 are examples of it going poorly - bad writing choices, horrible use of funds, whereas stuff like Stranger Things and Terrace House being examples of it going well.



I think of them more as a backer and less as the people involved in the content production. They buy ideas, they don't come up with them. Reply

good! hopefully these motivates them to look for quality and not quantity Reply

i did not expect to dislike most of the characters in friends from college but man, some of them did not get better as it went on. i thought it was gonna be lighthearted, ridiculous fun like the trailer implied. i also thought it was a trailer for a film rather than a series and it probably would have been better as a film. Reply

it's a decent movie Reply

yeah, could be better Reply

I wanted to watch this because I love Lily Collins and mental health stories are always fascinating to me but with all this controversy it feels iffy. I feel the same about 13 Reasons Why. I just don't wanna put myself through something if I'm just gonna get annoyed with it. I personally don't really get triggered by media but I can see why someone else would and when shit seems careless or insensitive then it really bugs me. Reply

i've been waiting for a post about this lol



wow @ all these lashings. i watched it and i thought it was unnecessary garbage. like, at the end, i'm like, that's it? i honestly don't even know if it's possible to make a movie about this without being triggering. but tbh watching it (as a 21 yo girl), it just made me wanna starve myself, and idk if that's more to do with our culture in general or with me, but having a tragically beautiful white girl in the part, of course, doesn't help. and i saw lily's shape mag cover in the store yesterday, like....why tho



her being all snarky and and witty and sharp-tongued made me roll my eyes. and that guy totally manic pixie dream girl-ing her was so absurd lmao. enough! 'it's like calorie asperger's' is such a stupid phrase.



we were supposed to be sympathetic toward ellen/eli, but i really wasn't? her stepmother was overbearing, yes, but she did mean well and truly cared about ellen, and ellen was so dismissive of her, simply because she was her stepmother??? and daddy was never around, how sad! and she had two MORE moms who put up with her illness for years and tried to help her and it seemed like literally everyone was supposed to be the bad guy?? i gagged when the special snowflake doctor was like 'no one in your family other than your sister wants to help you for a reason that isn't completely self-serving.' like, what?? her three moms didn't want to watch her suffer because they loved and cared about her. how is that self-serving? if they were spoonfeeding her they were doing it wrong, if they took a more hands-off approach, they were in the wrong. her being such a victim was exhausting Reply

I've seen so many tweets of girls as young as 14 calling her #goals and saying they wish their arms or legs were as thin as hers. If it does more harm than good what is the point? 'We had the ~conversation~ but we accidentally facilitated a few thousand girls 'trying' an eating disorder out for themselves. Whoops!' Reply

LOL honestly. the movie just felt pointless Reply

for fucking real. i'm so annoyed that this was even made. there is no way to do it without being triggering. it's a disease triggered by visuals. THERE'S NO WAY TO DO IT. Reply

. like, at the end, i'm like, that's it?



That was one thing I really hated about the movie, the entire movie was about her hitting rock bottom, showing that whole process, watching her as she shrinks smaller and smaller. Then at the end it's some emotional triumph when she chooses to go back? Film is such a visual medium I almost felt like the decision to go that route was really irresponsible.



Showing her breakdown and then ending it when she decided on her own to get help was very weird to say the least. Reply

perfect comment. it was terrible

idk if that's more to do with our culture in general or with me, but having a tragically beautiful white girl in the part, of course, doesn't help.

don't worry it's not just you, it was very triggering for me as well like i literally had a strong urge to google pro-ana pictures after watching the movie i didn't realize it until i literally said to myself "wtf are you doing" Reply

Typical demonization of mothers and mother figures. Reply

and that guy totally manic pixie dream girl-ing her was so absurd lmao



The guy was annoying and pointless Reply

"her being all snarky and and witty and sharp-tongued made me roll my eyes"



This is odd. Why this is bad? Reply

Honestly thank you so much for this review, I held off on watching because I was sure this movie would be exactly like how you said it was. A beautiful, white girl with an actual caring family making herself to be the complete victim/acting like she's so misunderstood and too unique for this world, with an outcast boy affirming that ugh. Def gonna avoid it now.



I'm 18 and just watching the trailer made me want to starve myself even though I'm recovering from my ed, I know how sick it is but I couldn't stop staring at Lily/wanting to be like her. The movie was literally made for our demographic, and yet the only thing it will likely do is just trigger the people it's supposed to help like us, or be body goals or "such an important story omg" to those who don't suffer from eds or aren't as affected. Similar to how 13RW was with mental illness and suicide tbh, but at-least 13rw seemed more interesting/brought something new in terms of the format and plot. Reply

Of course it's triggering. It would be impossible to make a film on eating disorders and it not be triggering. Reply

this Reply

trigger the young people its marketed to who are especially vulnerable.



No-one except people who are already extremely sick would glorify



Also if its 'impossible' why make it at all? That's some cold ass shit, 'yeah it might fuck you up psychologically but why should I have to miss out on a movie I might watch while I'm bored on a Saturday'. No it wouldn't. A former model/ingenue playing a quick witted carefully dishevelled rebel with smeared eyeliner, who happens to have an eating disorder is triggering because it canthe young people its marketed to who are especially vulnerable.No-one except people who are already extremely sick would glorify Isabelle Caro , for example.Also if its 'impossible' why make it at all? That's some cold ass shit, 'yeah it might fuck you up psychologically but why should I have to miss out on a movie I might watch while I'm bored on a Saturday'. Reply

Wait. You're saying it is possible to make a movie on anorexia and it not be triggering? HOW? Reply

Trying to think of shows/movies that cover mental health issues without glamourizing them.. my mad fat

diary is the only one I can think of.





Edited at 2017-07-17 07:28 pm (UTC)

It was good of them to have an actress who wasn't the archetypical media anorexic, I think.



Also, I didn't find 'The Road Within' to be triggering because they showed the consequences in a really harsh way, but Zoe Kravitz relapsed while filming, which is awful. Reply

i think what helped my mad fat diary is that rae wasn't some fragile waif of a girl - she's still pretty idolised in e.d communities, but for being 'relatable' and 'real' vs thinspo goals. Reply

That show was perfection. I need to rewatch soon. Reply

And also, I think the reason they did it so well is that it was based on the real life Rae's book, based on her actual experiences as a teen with mental health issues. and, better still, it was written from the perspective of her adult self who had been through it all and come out on the other side, so could write about it in rational retrospect. it makes sense that there's no glamour.



other media is generally by people who don't know shit about living with mental illness. Reply

using pro-ana sites as evidence that a film is triggering is ridiculous, IMO. They will use literally anything depicting anyone thin as thinspo - where's the outrage about all the extreme weightloss for films that don't deal explicitly with anorexia but still earn the actors Oscars for their ~dedication?



I can't speak to this film and whether it could have been done better but I think literally any movie depicting anorexia would have gotten the exact same pushback Reply

So you literally skipped the tweets about mental health professionals and people in recovery calling it harmful?



Also, 'where's the outrage about all the extreme weightloss for films that don't deal explicitly with anorexia but still earn the actors Oscars for their ~dedication?'



Literally, what does that have to do with anything in this post?

LMAO literally Reply

I'm speaking to the tweets at the bottom of the post using thinspo twitters as their evidence that the film is harmful. My point is that pro-ana will find thinspo in literally anything depicting extreme thinness, including but not limited to other depictions in film. I don't doubt that this film is harmful but so would literally any depiction of anorexia anyone could ever come up with. What I'm getting from the response to this film is that there's no way anyone could ever do this responsibly. Not saying that's an incorrect assessment, but I don't think that's the right approach. Reply

People say literally every film about anorexia is glorifying it because the stars are skinny (lmao no shit), like you can't win with the subject Reply

I think it would be incredibly difficult to make a movie about anorexia that wasn't triggering or somehow glamourizing it. You'd need people who both have experience with eating disorders, as well as the exceptional skills to create something that really delves into the depth of such a complicated illness. Reply

I watched it with a friend. Keanu Reeves' acting was terrible in it.



I kind of get what they were trying to ~~achieve~~ with the film but they didn't get there at all. Reply

it definitely made me want to go on a diet Reply

“It is potentially risky to two groups of people, including those who have not yet developed an eating disorder. There is always a risk of glamourising it [anorexia] and also slightly trivialising it.'



https://www.theguardian.com/media/2 017/jun/26/netflix-to-the-bone-anorexic-m ental-health-eating-disorders-iliy-colli ns



I don't know if you're joking, but be careful bby.



Edited at 2017-07-17 08:26 pm (UTC) 'Psychiatrists have levelled similar criticisms at To the Bone. Dasha Nicholls, chair of the eating disorders faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said:There is always a risk of glamourising it [anorexia] and also slightly trivialising it.'I don't know if you're joking, but be careful bby. Reply

i feel like i would like myself more if i was skinnier, that's all...



maybe have more confidence in myself Reply

I watched it last night. It was so cheesy. Keanu was really feeling this role, though. Reply

hadley freeman's guardian piece about it was also pretty good Reply

