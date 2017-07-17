Trailer for new 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' prequel 'Leatherface'
Source
Prequel about teenage Leatherface who escapes from a mental hospital with three other inmates, kidnaps a young nurse and takes her on a road trip from hell. Along the way, they are pursued by an equally deranged lawman out for revenge, one of these teens is destined for tragedy and horrors that will destroy his mind, molding him into the monster we now call Leatherface.
Starring Stephen Dorff (Blade), Lili Taylor (The Conjuring), and Sam Strike (EastEnders).
Directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (Among the Living, Inside, Livid).
Availability: September 21, 2017 (exclusive DirecTV premiere), October 20, 2017 (limited theatrical release, VOD)
Edited at 2017-07-17 06:35 pm (UTC)
Never finished the Jordana Brewster one tho. And havent seen the last prequel bc zzzzz
but the directors of inside? maybe i'll bother to download this ill*gally
But also what's happening with Saw 8?!!?!?
Edited at 2017-07-17 07:37 pm (UTC)
Brilliant.