Trailer for new 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' prequel 'Leatherface'

Another prequel? Reply

lol straight to VOD after all the delays? it must be terrible. Reply

I haven't seen Lili Taylor in anything in ages it feels like. Reply

She's in that new Netflix movie To the Bone. Reply

I was just about to post if she's getting typecast, Conjuring, Hemlock Grove, now this... Reply

She was in the past three seasons of American Crime on ABC. The show is great and she's great in it. Reply

Ummm ok then Reply

Again? This is getting a little Spiderman-esque. Reply

Well, they keep going back further and further with each prequel. Soon we'll have one where Leatherface is a toddler and we follow him around on his first day of school. Reply

lili taylor deserves better than playing second fiddle to stephen fucking dorff Reply

I havent heard of Stephen Dorff in a while. Reply

Yikes. Enough with the prequels. Reply

i really liked livide Reply

JUST here to say OP!! BABY VOX-why... come through with them throwbacks bb! Reply

I just got into those queens after seeing brave girls perform Get Up Reply

straight to VOD is sad! this looks bad. The original is the best. The one that had Jessica Biel in it was OK i guess



I didnt mind the Biel one at all tbh.



Never finished the Jordana Brewster one tho. And havent seen the last prequel bc zzzzz Reply

i haven't seen the other ones. i've seen parts of the one jessica biel. i don't really watch horro r movies because i think 99% of them are bad and have boring plotlines and are not scary Reply

..of course they'll kidnap a female nurse. Reply

'Stephen Dorff' hahahaha Reply

GET THAT EXCLUSIVE DIRECTV PREMIERE BOO Reply

Obviously ill have to watch this.. Reply

rme @ this "franchise"



but the directors of inside? maybe i'll bother to download this ill*gally Reply

lol my exact train of thought. I loved Inside so I can't imagine how this is so bad that it gets thrown straight to VOD. Reply

What is this obsession over this series? Isn't just torture porn? Reply

I'm so here for this. Such a slut for any Chainsaw Massacre movie, I need to rewatch all of the old ones, too. Reply

Here for Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo!!!





But also what's happening with Saw 8?!!?!?



This is unnecessary. Reply

Didn't they already do a terribly dull prequel? Reply

eh, it looks okay, nothing that hasn't been done. i'll most likely watch it. and what's with all the dorff hate? he's one of the reasons why i'll watch lol. Reply

Yes, instead of creating new movie monsters to be icons, let's continue to be creatively bankrupt and lazily ruin the old ones by giving them needless, endless backstories nobody asked for that fill in blanks nobody asked about.



Brilliant. Reply

This doesnt look that bad Reply

Wow Stephen Dorff? Glad he's still around. If this story is no different than the others... why bother. It always ends the same. The fucker lives. :/ Reply

