The View reacts to the White House deeming this week "Made in America"


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The current administration deems this week "Made in America" week. The panel responds in regards to 45 products that were not made in America. Sunny brings up that she spent this past weekend in a farm in Maryland. How are we not talking about them? Whoopi brings up why the fuck do you only have to do it for one week when ABC New's World News Tonight with David Muir has a segment about it every weekday. Jed talks about how 45 supporters are in love with the idea of "Made in America" because it brings back nostalgia to when there were factories in urban cities.
They talk about Donald Junior's ongoing debacle. The list keeps growing. How the White House has been spinning the narrative during the weekend to save their ass. How 45 brought up fucking Hillary and her damn emails again?
