The View reacts to the White House deeming this week "Made in America"

Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg Today's 🔥 topics: The current administration deems this week "Made in America" week. The panel responds in regards to 45 products that were not made in America. Sunny brings up that she spent this past weekend in a farm in Maryland. How are we not talking about them? Whoopi brings up why the fuck do you only have to do it for one week when ABC New's World News Tonight with David Muir has a segment about it every weekday. Jed talks about how 45 supporters are in love with the idea of "Made in America" because it brings back nostalgia to when there were factories in urban cities. They talk about Donald Junior's ongoing debacle. The list keeps growing. How the White House has been spinning the narrative during the weekend to save their ass. How 45 brought up fucking Hillary and her damn emails again?
Re: Going to re-post for anyone who hasn't been able to keep up with all of the drama...
Re: Going to re-post for anyone who hasn't been able to keep up with all of the drama...
Re: Going to re-post for anyone who hasn't been able to keep up with all of the drama...
Edited at 2017-07-17 06:20 pm (UTC)
We need to keep up the pressure on GOP senators. If we can hold out until Sept 30, then the bill cannot be passed via budget reconciliation which only needs 50 votes and would have to be done through normal legislation which needs 60 and that'd never happen. And then Mitch would have to wait until 2018 to try again which he probably won't.
big boy gets to play with the big trucks again!
Edited at 2017-07-17 06:15 pm (UTC)
a roundup of bullshit
Re: a roundup of bullshit
How could we have known?!?!?!!!111!
Re: a roundup of bullshit
the sooner everyone, especially MSM, comes to realize that the repubs are corrupt AF and A OK with hte russians the closer we can get to a revolt.