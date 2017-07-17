The View reacts to the White House deeming this week "Made in America"

i love nothing burger so much Reply

RIP ljers with limited bandwidth Reply

Edited at 2017-07-17 06:20 pm (UTC)

"Made in America" yet his daughter makes all her products in other countries Reply

And pays the workers shit even by local standards Reply

Well, she learned from her daddy. Even those MAGA hats are made in China. Reply

did past presidents have all these weeks of celebration? or is trump the only doing these new weeks every week? there's pride month trump admin didn't do. Reply

Yes, though they were more themes rather than celebrations. It's a media technique to try to drive the news cycle and keep everyone on similar talking points. It's usually tied to an Executive Order or some legislation that will be signed at the same time. Reply

^^ but with this admin I believe everything is just a distraction. Pay attention to this (and while you are we're going to take away healthcare and do 7 other shitty things while you're staring at the shiny things). Reply

Sorry the post was late. I overslept. Reply

I actually like having this post better after the round up has died down. Reply

So I know McConnel pushed the healthcare vote... what are the odds it's pushed back because he doesn't think it can go thru? Reply

Could be. Well like for now that's 100% why it was pushed back. With McCain in AZ recovering from surgery, he doesn't have the votes to move forward. But once McCain is back... idk idk.



We need to keep up the pressure on GOP senators. If we can hold out until Sept 30, then the bill cannot be passed via budget reconciliation which only needs 50 votes and would have to be done through normal legislation which needs 60 and that'd never happen. And then Mitch would have to wait until 2018 to try again which he probably won't. Reply

Ooh I hope McCain doesn't recover for months Reply

The WH released addresses, names, and phone numbers of their critics. Reply

I saw this. The government literally doxxing its own citizens. This is like dictatorship tip #265 for them though. Reply

Trump's Amurica in one GIF: Reply

I literally did a double take at your sentence. That administration is going to pull a-Pooh-is-banned-in-China-because-of-hur t-feelings move any second now. Reply

And I wonder why so many states didn't want to cooperate with their request for voter info.... Reply

shit that's some bs. Is there a link? Just curious if private citizens are on it. Reply

I've been moving and cleaning and doing a bunch of other stuff so I'm way behind now... but I kind of don't miss it. Still rage at the headlines every morning, thanks WaPo. But wtf is this? IA with the "do it every day" sentiment. This is like those people who are terrible all week long and then go to church on Sunday to feel self-righteous. Reply

"Made in America" aka prison labor. look for the union label, folks.



Edited at 2017-07-17 06:15 pm (UTC)

ah shit I'm mad I didn't even realize this correlation Reply

In Illinois "hackers were hitting the State Board of Elections '5 times per second, 24 hours per day' from late June until Aug. 12, 2016." https://t.co/mGVmxH6zfY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 17, 2017

GODDAMN. MY STATE! Reply

why don't they just use paper ballots in these states? Reply

my state does the paper fill-in-the-bubble type. I think that's the best way to go. Reply

Are you telling me that all of a sudden Trump is not okay with unnamed sources? What? A man with no integrity is using a position of power to distort our democracy.



How could we have known?!?!?!!!111! Reply

fuuuuck at that last tweet tho! Reply

'My son is a high quality person, and I applaud his transparency.' pic.twitter.com/6jlvh4dDAq — Tom Reagan's Hat (@andymannion777) July 11, 2017

lmao all around accurate Reply

lmao Reply

i wonder how the repubs will react when trump gives the russians back their seized compounds. like what mental gymnastics they'll do to say its a positive.



the sooner everyone, especially MSM, comes to realize that the repubs are corrupt AF and A OK with hte russians the closer we can get to a revolt. Reply

Who among us hasn't met with our nation's adversaries hoping to coordinate attacking an American rival and then lied about it? https://t.co/hAmvDKi5sO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2017

45 tweeted this morning that his son was just ~getting info about the opponent~ and ~who wouldn't do that?~ like, you're basically confirming that the meeting wasn't about adoption at all and it was to get critical information about hillary to bring her down. Reply

this is why i want this dumbass to keep tweeting, keep incriminating Reply

at first, it used to make me anxious to see him tweet, but now i'm just like... Reply

