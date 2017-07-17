MJ

In "who asked for this?" news: MTV Scream casts Tyga & Notorious B.I.G.'s son C.J. Wallace in reboot


  • Tyga will play Jamal, the loyal yet rough around the edges stepbrother of new character Deion.

  • C.J. Wallace will portray Amir, a “socially awkward savant” who ultimately wants to have a music career but hides that goal from everyone he knows.

  • MTV's Scream returns in March with a whole new cast and storyline that likely will be unconnected to the events of seasons 1 and 2.


source
