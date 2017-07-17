In "who asked for this?" news: MTV Scream casts Tyga & Notorious B.I.G.'s son C.J. Wallace in reboot
#Scream Casts @Tyga, Notorious B.I.G.'s Son C.J. Wallace in Rebooted Season 3 https://t.co/1tN5APy350— Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) July 17, 2017
- Tyga will play Jamal, the loyal yet rough around the edges stepbrother of new character Deion.
- C.J. Wallace will portray Amir, a “socially awkward savant” who ultimately wants to have a music career but hides that goal from everyone he knows.
- MTV's Scream returns in March with a whole new cast and storyline that likely will be unconnected to the events of seasons 1 and 2.
source
scream season 3?
themoreyouknow.gif
Edited at 2017-07-17 06:30 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-17 08:05 pm (UTC)