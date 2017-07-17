ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, July 16, 2017:
- Weekend Box Office: War for the Planet of the Apes wins the weekend as Spider-Man stumbles
- Kim shares Blac Chyna's NDA; Kendall shares "jet lag" selfie
- Watch Miranda Kerr's Bridal Dress Fitting
- 13th Doctor Who Announced!
- Caitlyn Jenner: I might run for Senate
- Conor McGregor denies racism after calling Floyd Mayweather 'boy'
- Preview for 'Game of Thrones' Season 7, Episode 2: 'Stormborn'
- ONTD Original: Gender Swapping in Television
it's impossible to get stuff done
I can't believe I'm 30, where did the time go...??
Happy Birthday!
I still can't believe I'm 30 too and I'll be 31 in September. 😕
did anyone else notice
did anyone else notice that in GoT last night dany was being rowed to shore in the wrong direction? the rowers were going towards the boats, not the ships. im' so annoyed by this!
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/pakis
Corruption in Pakistan and apparently the lady forged something. How do they know? She said she signed something in 2006 and her evidence was written in CALIBRI FONT.
Turns out Calibri didnt appear until 2007 so she been found out hahah
Well, first I hope this takes down Nawaz Sharif and his family.
I hope everyone (except maybe like 3 of you) had a great weekend! Here's hoping the week goes by fast!
-becky
you better put those bitches on blast. i'm glad 2 users seem like they got their internet taken away.
what are some bannable offenses and the proper procedure to do so?
friends from college?
Re: friends from college?
Re: friends from college?
Re: friends from college?
Do you think it's worth watching? Like are you bothered because it's gross/racist/sexist or is it just a stupid mess? Cuz the trailer kind of made it look like a stupid mess.
Re: friends from college?
Re: friends from college?
😩I hate mornings!!!
I leave for this business/test taking trip Sunday and will be gone a week thanks to flight schedules and will then have one day to finish moving out of my apartment. I really hate how everything got so bunched up this month. But I hate my landlord more for driving us out by not fixing the "the attic is full of bats!" problem.
Also War For the Planet of the Apes was good but there were quite a few stupid mistakes.