Taylor Swift has reportedly been carried out of her house in this massive suitcase

Is this real life? Reply

Thread

Link

LOL WAT Reply

Thread

Link

x2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right, this headline is WILD. I can't stop laughing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol. Agreed.

I know singers do this to get to the stage sometimes for center-stage concerts that don't have the underground walkways and stuff, but...I've never seen anyone do this to leave their apartment...when there's just regular paparazzi outside.

She really is extra. Maybe she had a pimple. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The fuck? (Lol at "candids" tag) Reply

Thread

Link

iconic, daenearys and her tiny eggs are shaking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the 1st thing i thought of was her egg yolks carrying her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when will anyone reach this level of extra again, iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yasss only Gaga can outdo gaga



Come thru w the Joannega stadiumT/arena world tour QUEEN Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I need antics like this again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this bony little tone deaf whiny payola bitch could never Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She was so annoying at the time but looking back it was so entertaining. Same thing with ha Artpop era and Laganja Estranga in RPDR season 6 lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am having trouble believing this but... Who remembers when j biebs (I think it was him) was rolled out of somewhere in a garage bin Reply

Thread

Link

garbage in a garbage bin, news at 11... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! A classic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao...they finally put him where he belongs Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OMG ROFLMFAO!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao a Toronto bin... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Michael Jackson would be in cases like this as well when trying to leave areans after shows. My mom saw him peeking from one when she saw him right after he left Jackson 5. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that moment was so cute <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is so pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I came into this post to see if the title would make more sense but nope. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL--I mean, I can see them doing that during a concert when you are moving the artist through the crowd so they can have a surprise appearance on stage, but coming out of your own fucking house? Come on. Tay-Tay, you're being a little extra even for you.



Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo shut the fuck up i cant Reply

Thread

Link

mte jose Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

suddenly the koons is houdini Reply

Thread

Link

SCREAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahahahahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

STOP LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming OMFG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Suddenly the Koons is ___" will never get old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is so fucking extra. Reply

Thread

Link

which reminds me.. today's the one year anniversary of kim k exposing taylor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, I can't. Reply

Thread

Link