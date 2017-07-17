Taylor Swift has reportedly been carried out of her house in this massive suitcase
Taylor Swift has reportedly been carried out of her house in this massive suitcase https://t.co/iIeamTRfFM pic.twitter.com/bdmZyIKIsB— SPIN 1038 (@spin1038) July 17, 2017
A radio station caught this photo-set on a photo-sharing website from outside of Taylor Swift's apartment where Taylor herself is said to have been carried from her apartment to her vehicle inside an enormous suitcase.
A dozen of Taylor's security guards were supposedly there to carefully transport the package and there was also a fleet of vehicles including two large Cadillacs and three SUVs.
I know singers do this to get to the stage sometimes for center-stage concerts that don't have the underground walkways and stuff, but...I've never seen anyone do this to leave their apartment...when there's just regular paparazzi outside.
She really is extra. Maybe she had a pimple.
