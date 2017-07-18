Summer 2017 Anime Lineup

Wait, is "Dive" the same anime from a few years ago which drive the neckbeards crazy? Or was that, like... "Swim"? Reply

Free! It looks like a knock off but idk. Reply

Nah, this "Dive" is not related to Free! which is that swimming anime you're thinking about. Reply

why would free drive 'neckbeards' crazy?



totally different demographic.... Reply

Did people really get mad at Free!? After all the lurid fanservice aimed at straight men? Reply

Are they ever going to release One Punch Man S2??? Smh... Reply

It's in production... It adapts a manga/web comic so they have to wait until they have enough material to adapt Reply

I want to find another anime like Erased cause that show had me hooked from start to finish. Reply

I loved Erased too!





I love Monster and Psycho Pass as well I'm not sure they're all that similar but maybe in the same vein as psychological thrillers? Reply

the beginning of Erased was sooo good. the ending was fucked up tho Reply

The Perfect Insider was a show that hooked me similarly to Erased! You might like it~ Reply

Jigoku Shoujo!!!! i've been waiting for s4 for forever omfg



also omfg what is up with sports animes??? 😂 now there's ballroom dancing and diving????? jesus christ Reply

idk much about the diving anime but it feels like they're piggy-backing off Free!'s success.



but i'm totally glad that they're adapting the Ballroom e Youkoso manga. Read it years ago but never finished it. I do remember enjoying it a lot though, so now the anime has given me a reason to pick it up again Reply

This is honestly one of the worst summer line-ups I've ever seen. I picked like two animes to follow and they're not even that good lol :/



Recs anybody? Reply

what were those 2 shows? Reply

The Vatican one and the new Touken Ranbu. I'm waiting for The Reflection too.



I tried with a few others but I couldn't get into them :( Reply

Have you watched My Hero Academia? S2 is about half way through I think.



I also really like Bungo Stray Dogs and Kiznaiver for more recent stuff. I find lately anime just isn't hooking me :/ Reply

I like the first episode of clean freak but I'll probably wait til it's finished to binge it.



Does anyone here follow Anime Feminist? I didn't really like anything (from their reviews or otherwise) from last season but I did watch Shirobako because of their watchalong! It's also where I heard about Clean Freak. Reply

I'm getting back into anime, someone please link me a place where I can watch. Merci! Reply

animefreak.tv usually has everything Reply

also gogoanime Reply

Hmm, the Konbini one is the only one that seems remotely interesting to me. I finally started Natsume Yuujinchou and I'm mid-way through season 4. I still have other series to finish, but I was hoping to see something fun/interesting this summer. Reply

#whenwillhaikyuucomeback I haven't watched any anime this year, what's good? I do know I'll be watch my hero academia once s2 wraps up (hope it's been good so far) Reply

i'm really hoping for that haikyuu season 4 to happen. :/ i'm actually currently following the haikyuu rewatch at the haikyuu subreddit. hopefully they'll announce a release date for S4 not too long after i'm done with the rewatch.. Reply

I love my hero academia so far!! it's basically like the chuunin exam arc of naruto lol Reply

I'm so excited that Shoukoku no Altair is finally getting an anime! I just hope it lives up to the manga. ;-; Reply

OT but Haru is such an underrated character from p5 Reply

She is. ): Would've been nice to have more time with her in-game. Reply

Can Toei stop being lame and give me some original Sailor Moon content?!? Reply

Toei is a flop sis unfortunately. :\ Reply

I know this isn't new, but I've been trying to get into One Piece. I know it's very long and everything, but I thought I might give it a try. Anyway, I guess I'll check out some of this new anime. The problem is whenever I start a show/manga, I usually just stop and forget about it days later. Even if I find the story very interesting. Strange. Reply

My best friend recently got me into One Piece. This current Arc actually hasn't been to bad of a jumping in point he tells me....but I guess it helps having a friend who has wached all of it so he can pick old episodes that have meaningful stuff in the current arc if that makes sense? Reply

Thanks. Unfortunately I don't know anyone who has watched One Piece. So far I'm at the start of One Piece (where they meet Sanji). It's interesting so I think I'll keep reading it. Reply

Looks awful. Time to hit the backlog. Reply

The Shoukoku no Altair manga is so soooo good. I haven't watched the anime so idk if it's anywhere close but I highly recommend the manga. it's set in a fictional version of the Ottoman Empire and the mangaka knows a ton about it. And the art is nice too.



Also the animal/monster girl stuff is just too much for me. It's like plz just stop.



Edited at 2017-07-17 05:20 pm (UTC) Reply

