Summer 2017 Anime Lineup
[10 new shows]
Full lineup can be found here at Anichart: jpeg | website
(SOURCE)
Eating my words rn when i told my bff that the summer chart looks boring and I end up having
Ballroom e Youkoso, 18if, Dive!!, Hell Girl S4, Kakegurui, Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun, Made In Abyss, Vatican Miracle Examiner and Youkai Apartmenton my current watchlist... Oh and there are also leftovers from Shingeki no Bahamut: Virgin Soul, which i am still following because this show is my shit and Nina is my bae.
What were your favourite shows from spring and what will you be watching for summer?
Free! It looks like a knock off but idk.
totally different demographic....
Are they ever going to release One Punch Man S2??? Smh...
I love Monster and Psycho Pass as well I'm not sure they're all that similar but maybe in the same vein as psychological thrillers?
also omfg what is up with sports animes??? 😂 now there's ballroom dancing and diving????? jesus christ
but i'm totally glad that they're adapting the Ballroom e Youkoso manga. Read it years ago but never finished it. I do remember enjoying it a lot though, so now the anime has given me a reason to pick it up again
Recs anybody?
I tried with a few others but I couldn't get into them :(
I also really like Bungo Stray Dogs and Kiznaiver for more recent stuff. I find lately anime just isn't hooking me :/
Does anyone here follow Anime Feminist? I didn't really like anything (from their reviews or otherwise) from last season but I did watch Shirobako because of their watchalong! It's also where I heard about Clean Freak.
#whenwillhaikyuucomeback
Also the animal/monster girl stuff is just too much for me. It's like plz just stop.
