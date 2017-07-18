girl girl girl girl girl

Summer 2017 Anime Lineup






















Full lineup can be found here at Anichart: jpeg | website

(SOURCE)

Eating my words rn when i told my bff that the summer chart looks boring and I end up having
[10 new shows]
Ballroom e Youkoso, 18if, Dive!!, Hell Girl S4, Kakegurui, Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun, Made In Abyss, Vatican Miracle Examiner and Youkai Apartment
 on my current watchlist... Oh and there are also leftovers from Shingeki no Bahamut: Virgin Soul, which i am still following because this show is my shit and Nina is my bae.



What were your favourite shows from spring and what will you be watching for summer?
