Queen biopic reportedly starting filming this fall, with Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury

I'm going to see Adam Lambert and Queen on Saturday!



Jealous! :o Hope you have a great time, bb!

I went Friday!

I want this to do well because I like Rami but if what SBC said about the movie is true (Freddie's death in the middle and the rest of the movie being about how the band went on) then this will be garbage.

Edited at 2017-07-17 04:24 pm (UTC)

True facts: I thought the song was called "Bohemian Rap City" till I was like, 15. 😢😞

at least we know who to blame when "bohemian rap city" is the title of some white hipsters rapper profile article in pitchfork.



jk that's hilarious. my partner's brother when he was younger used to think "play that funky music white boy" was "play that fucking music white boy".

Bryan Singer's set to direct



oh..

MTE

ikr? with those rumors about singer's fetish for twins? color me cringeflower.

Lord knows I have loved Rami for a WHILE, but I...just don't see him in this role.

hmmmmT. Tsk. Can't wait to see the photos of Rami as Freddie tbh, we'll talk.

He looks nothing like Freddie.

More importantly, he "feels" nothing like Freddie. He has an introverted and reserved vibe.

Freddie was a parsi Gujarati. Jesus, this casting is irritating af, and he looks nothing like freddie

ikr.. wish they had gone with a Parsi actor like Jim Sarbh

Jim looks more like prince in that photo lol



And he looks like he's playing sasha baron cohen in an HBO film.

im so pleased it's not some white guy! I never would have thought they'd actually do it!

you can't just comfortably interchange brown dudes tho

You right

The fact that Bryan Singer is directing this and there's talk that Freddie dies in the middle of the film have me saying "No thanks". :/

As much as I loathe him, SBC really was the best choice for this role :/

True.

To the 2nd part. Reply

I can't even slightly do suspension of belief for Rami. They look absolutely nothing alike.

Love Rami but they should have went with the guy who plays Borat.

I'm side-eyeing everyone who wishes SBC were playing him. Sure, Freddie was not Egyptian, but he sure as hell was not a white European.

SBC is part Ashkenazi and part Persian.



If you're playing interchangeable minorities (you shouldn't), there's no real difference between casting him and Rami.



e: Actually, I take that back. Mercury was Parsi, so part-Persian SBC would have been somewhat better.



Edited at 2017-07-17 06:29 pm (UTC)

Parsis came to India like, 1500 years ago lol. Men can marry outside of the religion and still have their kids be Parsi. They're Indian

It's still closer than Egyptian Coptic though.



Like I said, it shouldn't be an interchangeable minority thing period, but acting like SBC is appreciably worse than Rami is woke gone wrong. They'd both be bad choices to play Mercury. Reply

I agree they're both bad, I'm disagreeing with saying SBC would bet better than Rami. SBC is also racist trash. They're both totally wrong for the role.

I never knew that about SBC. I knew he was Ashkenazi Jew, but I would consider that white? Thanks for the clarification!

sbc isn't white

No one should or could portray Freddie Mercury.

they should have searched far and wide for an indian or a persian actor who resembles him, no matter how unknown.

