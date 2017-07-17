Harry - glance

Queen biopic reportedly starting filming this fall, with Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury




-- Queen's official site said pre-production begins next week, and filming could start in September
-- Bryan Singer's set to direct, with Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury
-- Film tentatively titled 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Source: https://twitter.com/nytimesarts/status/886972369558020096
