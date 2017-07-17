Queen biopic reportedly starting filming this fall, with Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury
Rami Malek is set to star as Freddie Mercury in a Queen biopic https://t.co/QugWo08k5O— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) July 17, 2017
-- Queen's official site said pre-production begins next week, and filming could start in September
-- Bryan Singer's set to direct, with Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury
-- Film tentatively titled 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Source: https://twitter.com/nytimesarts/sta
Edited at 2017-07-17 04:24 pm (UTC)
jk that's hilarious. my partner's brother when he was younger used to think "play that funky music white boy" was "play that fucking music white boy".
oh..
And he looks like he's playing sasha baron cohen in an HBO film.
To the 2nd part.
If you're playing interchangeable minorities (you shouldn't), there's no real difference between casting him and Rami.
e: Actually, I take that back. Mercury was Parsi, so part-Persian SBC would have been somewhat better.
Edited at 2017-07-17 06:29 pm (UTC)
Like I said, it shouldn't be an interchangeable minority thing period, but acting like SBC is appreciably worse than Rami is woke gone wrong. They'd both be bad choices to play Mercury.