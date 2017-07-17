Simon Cowell was true to his word and has paid for this Britain's Got Talent dancer's spinal op

Wow good for you Simon. Reply

stories like this make me wish i had more money just to giveaway! imagine being able to change someone's life like that. Reply

Yeah, the most expensive thing I've ever given out was an umbrella, lol. Reply

That's good news. No child should have to work or compete to afford surgery. Reply

I've actually read that he's very charitable with his money. Kind of a douche as a boyfriend/partner but very kind and charitable. Reply

Nice.



Imagine if more rich people did stuff like this instead of hoarding all their millions until the day they die. Reply

Scoliosis roll call haaaaaaaay Reply

Checking in! (Though I barely qualify since my spine is only off by like 10 degrees. I just have a lot of annoying upper back discomfort.) Reply

hey hey hey Reply

Ah yes, the good times of scoliosis. Reply

Here! But I can't get the operation because I'm allergic to anesthetics -.- Reply

I've got the Bifida, can I join in on a technical level!? Reply

HEY GIRL Reply

HAYY!! I had a back brace in middle school, but thankfully it hasn't gotten much worse since then. Reply

It's really sad that she was competing to earn money for surgery, but that's awesome of Simon to pay for it.



I needed to read this post so thanks, OP. :) Reply

Wish rich people would do this shit more often instead of trying to find ways to make health care even harder to access Reply

thats nice of him. hope all goes well with her. Reply

I have scoliosis too and it sucks. Hope all goes well for her! Reply

my posture is horrible and I think my shoulders will never not roll forward. I should do yoga or smth. Reply

That's a really nice thing to do, hope everything goes well for her! Reply

That was really kind of him. It's nice to hear something good for once. I feel like all the news I ever see on my feed is negative, it's so exhausting. Reply

I've been dealing with scoliosis since I was like 14-15 'cause I was growing really fast and my spine just couldn't keep up. I had my surgery done at the age of 17. It was one of the toughest experiences of my life but I made it. I'm alive, I can move my legs and hands. I didn't even realize how dangerous that surgery was at the time. Maybe it's for the better 'cause I'm not sure I would do it if I knew all the risks that come with it.



PS. I must admit there's (un)suprisingly too little representation of young people with scoliosis/kyphosis in the media. Reply

Sometimes I think of the life I could have lived had we found my Spina Bifida sooner, and doctors were my willing to operate at that point.



I mean, I'm lucky AF that it's as minimal as it is, and aside from aches, pains, and a Flintstone walk, I don't have too many obvious affects, but the arthritis (full body) really limited my choices in life. Reply

