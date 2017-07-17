Simon Cowell was true to his word and has paid for this Britain's Got Talent dancer's spinal op
In April, a teen dance troupe auditioned on Britain’s Got Talent. The teen dancer was born with scoliosis, she was due to undergo surgery to straighten her back.
She wanted to win the show’s £250,000 prize fund so that she could travel to America and get a different kind of procedure, which would have less of an impact on her mobility.
Simon Cowell hinted that he will give Julia the money for the operation regardless of whether or not they win.
Julia now revealing that Simon has funded the life-changing surgery.
Julia flew to New York yesterday and will then travel on to New Jersey where the operation will take place.
Imagine if more rich people did stuff like this instead of hoarding all their millions until the day they die.
I needed to read this post so thanks, OP. :)
PS. I must admit there's (un)suprisingly too little representation of young people with scoliosis/kyphosis in the media.
I mean, I'm lucky AF that it's as minimal as it is, and aside from aches, pains, and a Flintstone walk, I don't have too many obvious affects, but the arthritis (full body) really limited my choices in life.