Simon Cowell was true to his word and has paid for this Britain's Got Talent dancer's spinal op




Simon Cowell pays for Britain's Got Talent dancer's £175,000 spinal operation.

In April, a teen dance troupe auditioned on Britain’s Got Talent. The teen dancer was born with scoliosis, she was due to undergo surgery to straighten her back.
She wanted to win the show’s £250,000 prize fund so that she could travel to America and get a different kind of procedure, which would have less of an impact on her mobility.

Simon Cowell hinted that he will give Julia the money for the operation regardless of whether or not they win.
Julia now revealing that Simon has funded the life-changing surgery.

Julia flew to New York yesterday and will then travel on to New Jersey where the operation will take place.

source
Tagged: , ,