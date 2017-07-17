Love it! I'm seeing them on Friday! Reply

The entire album is so so good Reply

lovely.



i used to get so many music recommendations here and at some ontd off-shoots. after all the crackdowns on services like pirate bay years ago, a lot of links died and i had no resources. is streaming the only option these days or does anyone know sites that upload albums to check out? i just like putting new stuff on shuffle or going through an artist`s entire "vision" at once, ya know? Reply

I haven't DL music in a forever lol streaming is the best option. It's probably the easiest way to have access to an artists catalog Reply

one of my faves off this album :) Reply

i'm loving this album.



"mars", "black energy", "sun" and "black hole" are my current faves. Reply

