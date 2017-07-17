this newhart shit fan theory. who really thought this up? Reply

my fave fan theory is that sam tarly is one of the survivors from the great war and the entire series is him writing and documenting the series events for future use, serving as a historian for westeros. Reply

idk why the idea of Sam knowingly and voluntarily sharing stories of his fat pink mast with the world makes it that much worse, but it does Reply

lmao it really does though Reply

THE CAT DID IT #AskRiz https://t.co/8QjefGScZV — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) August 29, 2016





(My main ~controversial theory is that no one will end up on the Iron Throne because like...kind of the entire message of the show is that this whole inherited monarchy thing isn't really working out???? And leads to lots of weird incest and murder bullshit?? I'm kind of hoping it ends with Arya as Prime Minister or some shit.) bahahaha, remind me of(My main ~controversial theory is thatwill end up on the Iron Throne because like...kind of the entire message of the show is that this whole inherited monarchy thing isn't really working out???? And leads to lots of weird incest and murder bullshit?? I'm kind of hoping it ends with Arya as Prime Minister or some shit.) Reply

Yeah, I've been thinking for a while that the Iron Throne isn't going to exist anymore or else it'll be like what the UK has now. Figurehead monarchy and an actual Parliament doing the real work. Reply

What if the Iron Throne has valyrian steel swords in it and they have to break it apart to use against the white walkers?



SYMBOLISM. Reply

Lol no. Valyrian steels are priceless and rare since the fall of valyria. they wouldn't melt them into a chair Reply

It's been a while since I read the books, but I thought that's canon. About the throne consisting of Valyrian swords. When I read your comment I remembered reading something like that early in the series and coming up with the same theory that they'd have to use the throne to fight. Reply

The White Walkers and Dragons kill all the humans. Dragons take the south, White Walkers live in the north. Reply

my favorite is that Dany goes mad.



I liked the episode. best parts were the north remembers and cersei complaining about people while walking on the map. Reply

Yeah I want it to end with a mad queen dany and the seven kingdoms doomed to repeat old patterns tbh Reply

same same too bad Emilia would act madness = yelling loudly Reply

lmao what?



Tyrion is a Targ is my least favorite theory I think. I can't think of any right now as I'm cooking dinner. Reply

everyone is a secret targaryen these days. Reply

same I fucking hate that one and I'm going to be so pissed if it's true. Reply

The show basically gave 0 hints for that thank god. Reply

Mine too. It would be total overkill. Reply

S n o o z e, like, up your theory game. Reply

Sorry for going OT but is this blue mobile version here to stay? Ive had it for days now and it is seriously impossible to use it. Is it working fine for most ppl? Reply

If you're on iPhone you can request the desktop site idk shit about any other phone Reply

Oh, maybe that works for android as well. I cant figure out how to do it on opera but ill dl another browser and try it. Ty Reply

That only turns up for me if I long press to open a link and tap 'incognito tab' by accident Reply

My phone was like that for a few days, but it eventually changed back on its own. Reply

my favourite theory is the one where tyrion is the son of drogo and daenerys sent back in time as a fetus into joanna lannister's womb. wild stuff. Reply

omg the time travelling fetus lmao Reply

lmao Reply

LMAO Reply

lmaooo Reply

I see that Bouncer Neighbours reference. Reply

Tyrion the secret Targ is my least favorite.



My favorite crack theory is Bolt-On aka Roose is a vampire skin changer Reply

ooh i love bolt-on, almost wish it was true. Reply

I forgot all about Bolt On apply directly to the forehead. Reply

The show just needs to end with Gendry getting the throne Reply

The war is over, everyone is dead, up paddles Gendry. Squeezes the water out of his shirt, wanders up to the throne. Roll credits. Reply

I was late to the other post so Imma write this here...



I loled at Ed Sheeran and his 'buy my song on iTunes' GoT moment

The opening scene was amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The Sam montage was unnecessary

Tormund is killing me lol But I'm still sad that Jamie/Brienne ain't happening since they fucked up his character growth on the show...

I want Gendry to come back and row everyone's boats into battle, he's obviously good at it

Arya is a queen

I know she's been through hell and that clouds her judgement but Sansa isn't good at politics, and she really shouldn't be learning from Cersei, but I understand how her experiences made her the way she is, so I can ignore when she gets a bit annoying, I just hope it isn't true that she will want the power for the sake of it and turn on her brother and sister because that's exactly what Littlefinger wants...

lmao Cersei/Jaime scene was hilarious for some reason, when Cersei was all like 'enemies to the north, enemies to the south' blah blah i was expecting for her to burst into song like Get Low and be like to the window to the window to the wall to the wall

Jon looked really good Reply

lol I loved the Sam montage. It reminded me and the friends watching of being in med school Reply

Arya is OP. She's needs a nerf. Reply

No she doesn't!! Reply

Arya's scene had me screaming. I love her so much. Reply

The Arya scene made my heart race and made me happy in a way I haven't felt in months lol



I actually died laughing at the Sam montage, though I don't know how I feel about them doing quick cuts/montages regularly. I like the way it's normally shot. Reply

Dany's new wig looks good

Sansa's does not



Edited at 2017-07-17 02:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Idk why Dany can't have her S1 wig back. That was the most natural-looking one of all -- very soft. Pretty much every other wig has looked extremely fake. Reply

I definitely thought that when they showed a clip of her with Viserys in Season 1 before the episode started.





(I also thought that was Viserys in the cell and not Jorah with greyscale, so clearly I know nothing) Reply

I miss her soft waves. The stiff curls really make it look more fake. Reply

i was actually expecting sansa's to look worse tbh Reply

i didnt think danys looked that good esp when it was stuck blowing under her chin lol

but def better than Sansa's. makes you realize how beautiful Sophie's hair was. RIP Reply

I like the one about Arya killing Jamie and using his face to kill Cersei (even tho Cersei is my favorite character but if they're going to kill her she has to go out with a bang) Reply

Oh that's interesting. I feel like they've been foreshadowing Jamie killing her since season 1, but I can't really see him doing it. Reply

my personal cracktheory is that jaime and cersei are the targs, not tyrion Reply

i like that 1 Reply

Oh I like that. It makes more sense than Tyrion being a secret Targ actually. they're into incest, they're a little crazy and paranoid (especially Cersei). Totally Targ traits Reply

