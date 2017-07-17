Kit Harington Reveals His Least Favorite "Game of Thrones" Fan Theory
His least favorite fan theory is that Ghost who ends up being a regular dog would just wake up and it would turn out he dreamt the whole show....
source
Your favorite/least favorite fan theory? Did you watch the premiere, thoughts?
(My main ~controversial theory is that no one will end up on the Iron Throne because like...kind of the entire message of the show is that this whole inherited monarchy thing isn't really working out???? And leads to lots of weird incest and murder bullshit?? I'm kind of hoping it ends with Arya as Prime Minister or some shit.)
SYMBOLISM.
I liked the episode. best parts were the north remembers and cersei complaining about people while walking on the map.
Tyrion is a Targ is my least favorite theory I think. I can't think of any right now as I'm cooking dinner.
My favorite crack theory is Bolt-On aka Roose is a vampire skin changer
I loled at Ed Sheeran and his 'buy my song on iTunes' GoT moment
The opening scene was amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Sam montage was unnecessary
Tormund is killing me lol But I'm still sad that Jamie/Brienne ain't happening since they fucked up his character growth on the show...
I want Gendry to come back and row everyone's boats into battle, he's obviously good at it
Arya is a queen
I know she's been through hell and that clouds her judgement but Sansa isn't good at politics, and she really shouldn't be learning from Cersei, but I understand how her experiences made her the way she is, so I can ignore when she gets a bit annoying, I just hope it isn't true that she will want the power for the sake of it and turn on her brother and sister because that's exactly what Littlefinger wants...
lmao Cersei/Jaime scene was hilarious for some reason, when Cersei was all like 'enemies to the north, enemies to the south' blah blah i was expecting for her to burst into song like Get Low and be like to the window to the window to the wall to the wall
Jon looked really good
I actually died laughing at the Sam montage, though I don't know how I feel about them doing quick cuts/montages regularly. I like the way it's normally shot.
Sansa's does not
Edited at 2017-07-17 02:20 pm (UTC)
(I also thought that was Viserys in the cell and not Jorah with greyscale, so clearly I know nothing)
but def better than Sansa's. makes you realize how beautiful Sophie's hair was. RIP