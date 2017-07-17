Winnie the Pooh blacklisted by China’s online censors after comparisons with Xi Jinping
Winnie the Pooh has been blacklisted on Chinese social media; Searches for the “Little Bear Winnie” – as Pooh is called in China – are returning the error message “content is illegal”. Animated gifs featuring Pooh have vanished from messaging app WeChat.
It is believed this is because of internet meme comparisons to Pooh with the country’s President Xi Jinping, in particular an image contrasting Pooh and Tigger with him and Barack Obama.
