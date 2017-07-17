July 17th, 2017, 07:45 pm namae_nai LuHan's Swag is "On Fire" Former EXO vocalist (or whatever) released his new hep hap track. Apparently he's still got that good good.sourceluhan, sis Tagged: asian celebrities, jpop / cpop / kpop, music / musician (rap and hip-hop), music video, nobody Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
anyway my favourite parts
- when he put the lollipop in the fish tank (come get him @peta!)
- when asian twista hopped on the mic
- when luhan tried to shave facial hair that he doesn't have
2. this swag hip hop shit doesn't suit his weak soft voice. he sounds better in ballads tbh.
The part with the fish grossed me out for some reason.