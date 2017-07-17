this song is so cringe? he can keep that Good Good cause this is Bad Bad



anyway my favourite parts



- when he put the lollipop in the fish tank (come get him @peta!)

- when asian twista hopped on the mic

- when luhan tried to shave facial hair that he doesn't have Reply

Out of all the sm escapees he's the one that consistently puts out the best music (lol at my tastes) Reply

Its so bad that its good. The song Lu is so cringe but i love it bc of how ridiculus it is lmao Reply

at least lu was hilarios! this is straight up cringe lmao. i just hope he's trolling with all this ~sweg~, he can't be srs... Reply

what? his music is terrible. t.a.o remains iconic. Reply

TAO is the king we need but don't deserve. Reply

I hate that fucking auto tune shit with a passion. Reply

he used to sound good in exo..what happened? Reply

1. sm has better autotune pros;

2. this swag hip hop shit doesn't suit his weak soft voice. he sounds better in ballads tbh. Reply

yeah i agree it's a shame since his voice is actually pretty good Reply

He evidently tried hard but he still can't touch king Z.Tao







The part with the fish grossed me out for some reason. Reply

Tao's stage persona, look and musical style definitely fit hiphop/electronic better than Luhan does. I'm rooting for Tao to be super successful in the Chinese musicsphere. Reply

Give me the contract to write their lyrics. The music is dope. Reply

my little honey peach Reply

My sugar plum <3 Reply

Sometimes when i watch kpop videos, it blows my mind just how far american black culture travels lol Reply

Hopefully he never goes into YG entertainment levels (or SM entertainment when it comes to Kai because they really want to make him into a "play negro" for some reason). Reply

nothing can ever top lu!!!! Reply

but what about the new masterpiece lyrics "put your hands on my joystick, the speed totally depends on you" in "set it off"?



he's so fuckin lame lmaoooo i love him Reply

out of the traitor line he puts out the best music, come @ me. hell, even my man's audiobible "lose control" can't top his bops. Reply

lmao how is his acting? With the exception of his ballad single all the other songs he's promoted have been so cringe. I love that Kris and him are (were?) kings of advertising and fashion but I really don't understand how they stay that way. Reply

Great beats but erase that whole lyrical mess of a composition. Reply

LMAO he's so embarrassing, i love him Reply

