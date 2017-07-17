R Kelly Accused of Holding Women Against their Will in a Cult
Parents told police their daughter is being held against her will in R. Kelly’s “cult” https://t.co/eVHa4OZjpG pic.twitter.com/cvZA95GNrx— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 17, 2017
R Kelly, who has a long history of sexually predatory behavior, has been holding young women against their will according to some parents.
The accusations claim that he controls every aspect of their life (how to dress,
what and when to eat, how to perform sexually, and filming sexual activities), is being physically and verbally abusive and has them living in guest rooms on his property.
One of the alleged girls is said to be his 19 year old girlfrind that he was pictured with last year (link to the original ONTD post)
Parents of one teen have been working with police and FBI, but say it's difficult because their daughter is not technically a missing person. Welfare checks by police has also been in vain as the victims are all of legal age and claim to be fine.
The article also speaks to people who were under Kelly's control and have since broken free and they confirm that there is a group of young women that he is controlling.
this article put the wrath of god into me. i hope those girls/women make it home to their families.
And people can use these stories as education to help/save others from being victims so there's always something that "can be done".
this story is local for me and i hate to say not anything new but the glossing over of details in these story--the oversimplifying if you will--never helps as it leads to apathy, lack of faith in justice and clinical care, and leaves behind nothing but wounded communities and families. the ready boogeymen are always trotted out: mental illness, drugs, etc. up to and including the victim-blaming that you so readily trotted out.
i'm sorry that you aren't sorry. this is a shameful situation and enabling or excusing it is just as despicable, maybe even worse.
I understand wanting to make it in the industry, and yes, Kelly was a great writer at one point. But he hasn't been good in 10-15 years...
Some parents would do anything for fame/money and dgaf about their kids unfortunately
They're selfish idiots tbh
For two decades, Kelly has been accused of a similar pattern of mistreating women — some have called it “predation” — but because of his acquittal on the child-porn charges and the nondisclosure agreements in his numerous civil cases, the charges have remained in the realm of gossip instead of derailing his career. Major record companies, television shows, and other stars continue to work with Kelly. Lady Gaga recorded the duet “Do What U Want” with Kelly in 2013, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, and Juicy J made cameos on Kelly’s 2015 album The Buffet, and he performed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last December. He recently starred in a digital campaign for Alexander Wang.
plus i had no idea about all the multiple pay outs he's made to underage victims for almost 26 years now? or that one of the victims tried to kill herself. good grief.
this man should be made accountable.
it's also pretty sick that he's clearly going after girls who are young, but still old enough so that technically he cannot be accused of doing anything illegal. i really hope they're able to save all those young women and that this sack of shit dies a miserable death. the fact that this shitstain isn't in jail and ppl still consider him "harmless" is proof of how little ppl value the lives of black girls and women.
that's exactly what's going on. there was a great article about this, on how no one gaf about this since his targets are black girls
yes the girls are now adult age but hopefully the backlash that's started is a big enough PR disaster for R Kelly and RCA to address this, or at least get the daughters in touch with their folks.