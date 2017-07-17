R Kelly Accused of Holding Women Against their Will in a Cult

Holy fuck Reply

i mean, they are adults. if they've made the choice, not much can be done Reply

that not really how cults work though Reply

congratulations, you made it just in time to make sure everyone saw your abhorrent comment. goodjob!



please, no one else bother responding to this shit. Reply

thank you i appreciate your congrats Reply

I love how everyone proceeded to ignore your advice. Reply

Brainwashing can happen at any age. Maybe on paper "not much can be done" but we can condemn abusive men like him on a moral level.



And people can use these stories as education to help/save others from being victims so there's always something that "can be done". Reply

They made their choice of being held against their will.





Reply

What is your opinion on women 'asking for it' Reply

lmao Reply

what the fuck? Reply

You've had some stupid opinions on this site but this one takes the cake Reply

is local for me and i hate to say not anything new but the glossing over of details in these story--the oversimplifying if you will--never helps as it leads to apathy, lack of faith in justice and clinical care, and leaves behind nothing but wounded communities and families. the ready boogeymen are always trotted out: mental illness, drugs, etc. up to and including the victim-blaming that you so readily trotted out.



i'm sorry that you aren't sorry. this is a shameful situation and enabling or excusing it is just as despicable, maybe even worse.



Edited at 2017-07-17 03:24 pm (UTC) a little oversimplified but you're not wrong. this story is local for me and i hate to say not anything new but the glossing over of details in these story--the oversimplifying if you will--never helps as it leads to apathy, lack of faith in justice and clinical care, and leaves behind nothing but wounded communities and families. the ready boogeymen are always trotted out: mental illness, drugs, etc. up to and including the victim-blaming that you so readily trotted out.i'm sorry that you aren't sorry. this is a shameful situation and enabling or excusing it is just as despicable, maybe even worse. Reply

screaming at this comment... Reply

"i mean, they are adults. if they've made the choice, not much can be done"



shut the hell up Reply

Good fuck, you are the sonic boom of ignorant. Reply

I think you greatly misunderstand what "against their will" means... Reply

just a note that i edited/am editing to change and add a couple of details Reply

Oh my god...how tf is this man not in prison?? Like, 'I believe I can fly' is a good song and all, but this man is a predator! It makes me upset his crimes have become a punch line when he's clearly a monster Reply

It sounds like he's just been settling outside of court a whole lot and somehow his lawyers got him out of the child porn case. And then that acquittal made people think everything was fine. Reply

Idgaf about his music. I did enjoy his music at a time. But I could never support sick individuals like him Reply

I just submitted this. This story is so fucked up, I feel so sorry for these women. This POS needs to be put down.



Edited at 2017-07-17 01:44 pm (UTC)

kill all sexual predators. Reply

this is heartbreaking, i really don't understand why that mom basically handed over her daughter to him wtf Reply

Makes no sense. And, they downplayed his past dealings with other girls like it's nothing.



I understand wanting to make it in the industry, and yes, Kelly was a great writer at one point. But he hasn't been good in 10-15 years... Reply

reminds me of that 15-year-old girl Prince dated (married?) when he was at least in his 30s and her mom was basically like yep this is totally normal here u go



Some parents would do anything for fame/money and dgaf about their kids unfortunately Reply

your last sentence is so fucking true Reply

It reminded me of Steven Tyler getting the parents of a 14 year old groupie to sign guardianship over to him. Parents can be so gross when it comes to celebs. Reply

reminds me of this:



Not sure why anybody would allow their child around this man. Reply

Right?! I don't want to victim blame or anything but I'm really struggling to feel sorry for the parents from the beginning of the article. They knew what he was like and still let their daughter around him. I just feel bad for the girl. Reply

if you're talking about blaming the parents, I wouldn't call it victim blaming necessarily. if they were somehow coerced or forced into letting their daughter near him, or the parents themselves were particularly vulnerable and he preyed on them as well, that's one thing, but if they knew full well what was going on and what he's done but still let him have access to their child? they aren't victims. they helped him. Reply

For real... Reply

These people are horribly naive and think they can control the situation. Meanwhile he's grooming their children under their noses. Reply

"J. said she’d heard about past sexual misconduct accusations against Kelly, but wasn’t overly worried. She is a fiercely devoted stage mom"



They're selfish idiots tbh Reply

Forreal Reply

A lot of ppl downplay how gross R Kelly is, and fame is a hell of a drug :/ Reply

Some people are bad parents Reply

kill him Reply

It's always been weird to me how these allegations have been well known and in media since since like 2000 but it's seems like only recently they've been affecting him. Reply

internet culture imo. info travels faster and farther making it much harder to bury and forget. Reply

That's the only explanation but imo the allegations remained a factor of his career ( they were constantly mentioned in the media and he's been asked about it consistently for the last 20 years) and I specifically remember his Chocolate Factory album being built up as a comeback because it was his first album to be released directly after his legal issues with underage girls. Reply

*Since the late 90s Reply

I don't think they're really even affecting him now. And it's def been earlier than 2000. I don't think I really knew this because I was too young but the article mentioned that he literally married Aaliyah when she was 15 and wrote an produced an album called 'Age Ain't Nothing but a Number' for her.



For two decades, Kelly has been accused of a similar pattern of mistreating women — some have called it “predation” — but because of his acquittal on the child-porn charges and the nondisclosure agreements in his numerous civil cases, the charges have remained in the realm of gossip instead of derailing his career. Major record companies, television shows, and other stars continue to work with Kelly. Lady Gaga recorded the duet “Do What U Want” with Kelly in 2013, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, and Juicy J made cameos on Kelly’s 2015 album The Buffet, and he performed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last December. He recently starred in a digital campaign for Alexander Wang. Reply

i knew about aaliyah and the 2002 court case but didn't realize it dragged on for 6 years?!

plus i had no idea about all the multiple pay outs he's made to underage victims for almost 26 years now? or that one of the victims tried to kill herself. good grief.



this man should be made accountable. Reply

Yeah it's so weird especially since there was video of him abusing that girl, it's not like it was hidden away Reply

shocking yet not shocking news, he's a sick fuck. this girl's parents failed her by knowing his history and putting her in his orbit anyway. i hope they can find a way to get her out and make it up to her. otherwise that's a guilt they'll have to live with. Reply

It's just enraging. I have no words. Reply

I wonder if they are talking about H*lle C. I remember seeing them pictured together and thought it was odd her mom was close by. Reply

they definitely are. the age matches up and i can't think of any other girl around him recently that was publicized like she was. plus her social media seems to either deleted or inactive since last august, when that story about her first came out :/ Reply

H.a.lle C.al.houn



Remove the periods. Reply

my sister was reading me this article in the car this morning. i can't believe one of the girls parents really let her leave with him bc they didn't take his history as predator seriously. like i can't even imagine being so willfully naive bc they wanted their child to be famous.



it's also pretty sick that he's clearly going after girls who are young, but still old enough so that technically he cannot be accused of doing anything illegal. i really hope they're able to save all those young women and that this sack of shit dies a miserable death. the fact that this shitstain isn't in jail and ppl still consider him "harmless" is proof of how little ppl value the lives of black girls and women. Reply

the fact that this shitstain isn't in jail and ppl still consider him "harmless" is proof of how little ppl value the lives of black girls and women.



that's exactly what's going on. there was a great article about this, on how no one gaf about this since his targets are black girls Reply

that last sentence is nothing but the depressing truth Reply

i'm kinda shocked he's so shameless after everything he somehow got away with. he clearly thinks he's invincible (he might be according to our justice system tbh). disturbing af. Reply

he's literally been preying after young black girls for at least thirty years and it's never gotten him in any sort of meaningful trouble so i can totally see why he feels emboldened enough to keep it going. our justice system has completely failed all of those victims and all of the new victims he'll be able to get a hold of until he's either dead or in jail for life. Reply

the stage mom culture is gross and they turned a blind eye to the red flags in order to further their child's career wtf



yes the girls are now adult age but hopefully the backlash that's started is a big enough PR disaster for R Kelly and RCA to address this, or at least get the daughters in touch with their folks. Reply

