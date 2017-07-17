stars are blind is my legit jam i don't care Reply

Thread

Link

It's a certified bop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's weird how she never got to release fun bops like Stars Are Blind, Nothing In This World and Jealousy again. All the follow ups have been trash. Like, can't she just work with the same producers again? Reply

Thread

Link

Fernando Garibay moved on from doing Stars are Blind with her to the likes of Gaga (Dance in the Dark) and Kylie though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg what kind of John the Baptist of pop music?!?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He upgraded Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stars Are Blind is the mid 2000 bop that Gwen Stefani never recorded. Paris' album is iconic and the C List feud over her song Screwed is legendary. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Screwed lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact she never released it as a single is a hate crime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I had forgotten about that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rise Haylie Duff!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The original version of Screwed was good, I hated whatever version came after lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she voted for trump

i don't give a shit what she does Reply

Thread

Link

fuck paris hilton Reply

Thread

Link

my comment exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People supporting this T***p lover are trying iT.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this racist should never be allowed a comeback to the mainstream. she needs to stay in the gutter trash of banality where she belongs. Reply

Thread

Link

mte, let this tr*mp supporting trash remain trying to live up to her former relevancy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing in this world>>>> Reply

Thread

Link

yes! I will never stop stanning for this perfect pop song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Screwed >>>>>>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this homophobic tr*mp voter Reply

Thread

Link

It was honestly a great pop record



Stars Are Blind, Nothing In This World, I want You, Screwed, Jealousy, Heartbeat, I could go on Reply

Thread

Link

no I'm not excited for anything by this trump voting idiot and her racist family. just because something is white and blonde and vaguely pretty doesn't mean you should eat up everything it shits out. Reply

Thread

Link

i didnt know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Paris is lucky that she rose to fame before the social media age bc her racist ass would've got dragged to fucking hard. Also, was there a post about the BB100 this week? Reply

Thread

Link

i didnt even know anything about her trump or other comments yikes

all i ever knew about her is that she liked pink, had that show which i never watched and released stars are blind/nothing in the world



Edited at 2017-07-17 01:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Heidi Montag needs to re-release a 2017 version of her pop masterpiece album "Superficial" Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just in this post for that gif. Who is that??? Reply

Thread

Link

sebin from snuper Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw he's too cute to be in a nugu band Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Jang Sebin from SNUPER, yw! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link