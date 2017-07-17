i'm going totally dark on promo from here on, but my god this looks beautiful and if that's a taste of johann johannsson's score (mixing in some vangelis), i'm sold 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽



Same. From the looks of it, they've already spoiled enough. This seems like a movie where it's best to go in relatively blind so I'm done until October.



And YES on Leto. He's the weak link for me too. Someone said they should've cast Cillian Murphy as the "architect" and now I'm mad about it lol

i'm sick of cillian's disturbing killer baby doll face, but i'd take literally anyone over leto at this point 😣

agreed with everything

He was only on set for like two weeks out of an almost six month shoot.



I tell myself he, logistically, can't be in it that much. Reply

Lol @ Ryan Gosling looking more and more wrecked with each new piece of footage, tho













Representation of me in 2017, tbh I'm so freaking hyped.Lol @ Ryan Gosling looking more and more wrecked with each new piece of footage, thoRepresentation of me in 2017, tbh

I'm most excited for the soundtrackkkkkkkk

i'm a whore for amazing cinematography, so there's no way i'm not seeing this.

ruined by the casting of Ryan Gosling. As much charisma as a brick.

Yup

I don't really think Harrison has much charisma either lol. The original Blade Runner is great in spite of his wooden acting, mostly due to the other performances (and the aesthetics)

leto is really not as good of an actor as ppl gas him up to be



the world building is all i care about w this movie tbh. idgaf about the synopsis, just give me futuristic landscapes Reply

You weren't even invited. Who let you in?

i hope this means that ridley scott has let go of his trash theory that deckard is a replicant.

This. The wondering was interesting, but in the end having him as a replicant is lame and takes a big part of the movie's magic.

i just can't at ridley scott putting in unused footage from one of his other movies into bladerunner's director's cut and then being like "it was my theory the whole time!11!!!!1" no it wasn't!

From this line in the trailer - Deckard: "I covered my tracks. I scrambled the records. We were being hunted!" - I doubt that is the case. Unless the "we" was him and Rachel?

Hopefully I'm wrong. I really don't want Deckard to be a Replicant.



Hopefully I'm wrong. I really don't want Deckard to be a Replicant.





I feel like the "twist" is going to be Deckard isn't a replicant, but K is.



Then again, apparently Gosling’s signed for two more possible films so idk Reply

I don't really get what this is supposed to be about... are humans becoming extinct? So tyrell is now building humans?

I finally saw the original last week and, uhm, I was pretty fucking disappointed, aside from the aesthetics/atmosphere. So now I feel like this is bound to be better.

My dad is so excited for this. He's a huge fan of the first one.



He wants to take me with him to see this (we're movie buddies, lol), so I'm gonna need to actually sit down and watch the first one because I've never actually watched it in its entirety. Reply

It must be a dad thing. BR is my dad's favorite.

oh @ jared leto being in this



the drama behind his recent reddit AMA was hilarious Reply

Share the drama!

What happened??

i know nothing about blade runner but goddamn, those were amazing shots/astounding photography. i'm def gonna see it on the biggest screen available in my city

This trailer sounds amazing, reminds me of Daft Punk's Tron Legacy ambient but slightly different.

That movie was so terrible but the soundtrack was ON POINT.

God, I am so excited for this film. I remember my dad took me to see the OG and after had a huge, long rambling theory connecting BR to the Alien series lol nerd.

I'm so so excited for this. Normally I'd avoid the trailers so I can go in blind but I can't contain myself

I'm so pumped. I am readddddddddy

robin wright!



i wish they'd gotten literally anyone except jared leto Reply

Is "Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep" a good book? I'm interested in seeing how it differs from the movie.

It differs A LOT! I still like it though. But don't expect the Blade Runner movie in the book

this looks good but the cast is meh

This looks ok, ehh....

Are people here really that deluded from their LLL hate that they try and claim Ryan is not a good actor? 9/10 times he chooses a great script and gets praised for his acting, so it's pretty laughable to see these posts claiming he's wooden and lacks charisma.

ONTD lacks taste and proper judgement most of the time, lbr



Gosling is a legitimate actor and I HATE that La La Land and The Notebook are his most popular/known works because those two are probably his worst performances and/or the least indicative of his talent and range.



Exactly!

I don't think anyone could make those claims if they had seen Lars and the Real Girl, Half Nelson, The Nice Guys, Blue Valentine, etc, etc, or they are kidding themselves. Reply

And The Big Short! Dude is talented, Song to Song was a piece of shit movie but it wasn't because of him, he was great.

it's not that he's not a good actor or lacks charisma but imo it has a lot to do with the fact that he's been doing the same performance since drive

I really got to disagree here, sis.



Ides of March, The Place Beyond the Pines, Gangster Squad, The Big Short, The Nice Guys, La La Land and Song to Song were all after Drive and all were nothing like his character in Drive.



The closest to Drive was Only God Forgives and he's acknowledged that film as the moment he had to stop and reassess himself.



i'll give you the big short and nice guys (really surprised with him in that one despite the film being super sexist at times) but these other ones were just not impressive

I'm a hardcore Ryan fan and I hate when people say he has no range, I like his indie stuff more than what has been mainstream popular cause his mainstream stuff is some of his weakest acting work in my regard.

He killed me in Lars and the Real Girl.



He killed me in Lars and the Real Girl. Reply

this looks mindblowing on every single conceivable way

