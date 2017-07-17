July 17th, 2017, 03:19 pm p0uritup BLADE RUNNER 2049 – Trailer 2 source Tagged: film - science fiction, film trailer / stills, jared leto / 30stm, ryan gosling Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4949 comments Add comment
that said, leto remains the weak link. i hope his screen time is minimal.
And YES on Leto. He's the weak link for me too. Someone said they should've cast Cillian Murphy as the "architect" and now I'm mad about it lol
I tell myself he, logistically, can't be in it that much.
Lol @ Ryan Gosling looking more and more wrecked with each new piece of footage, tho
Representation of me in 2017, tbh
the world building is all i care about w this movie tbh. idgaf about the synopsis, just give me futuristic landscapes
Hopefully I'm wrong. I really don't want Deckard to be a Replicant.
Then again, apparently Gosling’s signed for two more possible films so idk
He wants to take me with him to see this (we're movie buddies, lol), so I'm gonna need to actually sit down and watch the first one because I've never actually watched it in its entirety.
the drama behind his recent reddit AMA was hilarious
Basically before the AMA, there was a "test thread" in the 30 Seconds to Mars subreddit and there were many brand new accounts testing out in that thread. That led to people thinking that Jared's PR people were planting fake accounts to ask Jared questions during the AMA. However later, one Redditor claimed to have genuinely created the test thread for their acquaintances from Twitter who are unfamiliar with Reddit... Anyway, the damage was done. lmao. During the actual AMA, Jared mostly answered "safer questions" that were mostly asked by these newer accounts. Then there were also the comments about the rape allegations that were obviously ignored by him like this one. And he also ignored any Suicide Squad-related comments. bloop
Also somebody made a remix of Derezzed and THAT version is still my jam.
i wish they'd gotten literally anyone except jared leto
Is "Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep" a good book? I'm interested in seeing how it differs from the movie.
Gosling is a legitimate actor and I HATE that La La Land and The Notebook are his most popular/known works because those two are probably his worst performances and/or the least indicative of his talent and range.
Edited at 2017-07-17 05:19 pm (UTC)
I don't think anyone could make those claims if they had seen Lars and the Real Girl, Half Nelson, The Nice Guys, Blue Valentine, etc, etc, or they are kidding themselves.
Ides of March, The Place Beyond the Pines, Gangster Squad, The Big Short, The Nice Guys, La La Land and Song to Song were all after Drive and all were nothing like his character in Drive.
The closest to Drive was Only God Forgives and he's acknowledged that film as the moment he had to stop and reassess himself.
He killed me in Lars and the Real Girl.