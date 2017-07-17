Martin Landau passes away at 89
Martin Landau, who won an Oscar for playing Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton's "Ed Wood," has died. He was 89. https://t.co/pWSV4xdBys (Getty) pic.twitter.com/xXlu8vbVx0— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 17, 2017
Actor Martin Landau passed away at 89. He won an Oscar for his role as Bela Lugosi in 'Ed Wood' and had previously starred in North by Northwest (1959), Cleopatra (1963) and Pork Chop Hill (1959). He was also on the original 'Mission Impossible' television series.
i loved the original mission impossible so much, he and barbara bain were so great in it