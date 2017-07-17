Mako

Martin Landau passes away at 89


Actor Martin Landau passed away at 89. He won an Oscar for his role as Bela Lugosi in 'Ed Wood' and had previously starred in North by Northwest (1959), Cleopatra (1963) and Pork Chop Hill (1959). He was also on the original 'Mission Impossible' television series.

