Martin Landau passes away at 89





Rip

RIP. He was a great actor.

He's Juliet Landau's (Drusilla from Buffy) dad right?

Yeah, that's right :(

omg! i never made the connection

I didn't even realize that he was still alive. RIP.

Awww no! He was such a great actor! RIP

I remember the first thing I ever saw him in was BAPS when I was little. RIP :\

okay that was TWENTY years ago this year! and he was playing like a 90 year old haha i had no idea he went on to live 20 more years. good for him.

Jfc I can't believe it's been that long 😳 like I barely even remember the movie lol but I just remember always liking him because he just seemed like a sweet old man in it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

it was a classic in my household when i was growing up so i know every line lol

RIP. He had a decent long life, hope the family can take comfort in that. I lost my granddad last week but he was so old i wasn't really upset?

I felt similarly about my grandma who passed away in January. It was obviously very sad and a big loss to our family, but getting together with everyone really made it obvious how full of a life she lived so it hurt a lot less.

RIP :(

Fuck johnny depp but Ed Wood is such a great movie and it's due in large part to Martin Landau. RIP.

So sad, what a legend.

RIP <3

What a legend. May he rest in peace.

such a legend, rip

Rest in peace, legend. :(

Such a shame. I always liked his voice, too.

RIP :( I love North by Northwest and Ed Wood. There's not many people left now who have personally worked with Hitchcock

right? literally just Eva Marie Saint and his victims Kim Novak and Tippi Hedren are left.

Ed Wood is one of my all time favorite movies and he was great in it, earned the hell out of that Oscar. Glad that he lived a long and seemingly full life, RIP :(

I agree, that Oscar was so deserved. He was by far the best thing about Ed Wood, and it was overall a really amazing film.

rip



i loved the original mission impossible so much, he and barbara bain were so great in it Reply

