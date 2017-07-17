Twin Peaks: Part 10 Discussion

Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!







LMAO



lol , sorry I was too lazy to engineer a nice screenshot for the sake of authenticity. Actually I love Twin Peaks and will marathon this season once it ends!



I'm on mobile and half asleep, so being lazy worked out!



That song was gorgeous. I started crying midway through. Not at all embarrassing. Reply

I was not expecting how little screen time everyone would get for some reason Reply

It focused too much on Jim Belushi and that other guy, although that shit with the idiotic showgirl was hilarious.



I wanted more Becky! Reply

Crazy ep! Richard Horne is fucking scum! Janey-E and Dougie sex omfg!!!! Poor Becky is turning out just like Shelly :(



That Albert date scene was adorbs. Tammy and Gordon laughing was so great.



Was not expecting the Log Lady again, and wtf was up with Gordon seeing Laura? Where is this going???



Also Kyle MachLaclan's got a nice bod 👍🏽



I know it's David Lunch but I'm getting pretty fucking over his treatment of women. Like I might actually drop off. It's too fucking much.



If they aren't getting abused horribly they're ~nags to their poor old husbands or just dumb as shit. Or getting their tits out. Over it.



I know little about David Lynch or most directors, but the moment I thought 'what the fuck is this unnecessary bullshit' wrt violence against women was when DoppelCoop killed Darya. It was just so wholly unnecessary for her to be in her underwear. She was by herself not even expecting him or doing anything requiring a lack of clothes, why did she need to be almost naked? Why did she have to be murdered in that vulnerable state, really???



But I didn't even realize how many women were attacked just in this episode alone... Reply

Ahaha Lunch... Reply

Oh I was waiting for this post to come up, but I actually have little to say aside from Richard Horne is a pos and I hope he suffers terribly. Man Miriam was so dumb to tell him what she did, but I was really hoping she was faking being dead...especially since I could see the actress breathing clearly...



So he must be Audrey's son but...the dad is BadCooper..? I guess some people are saying that, but how horrifying. I'm not as in love with Audrey as a lot of fans seem to be (and was certainly not in love with the idea of Audrey/Coop as I was watching the original series), but I really wanna see her now. Reply

Every scene was like here's some violence against women but janiey getting the vapors over dougie was great. Reply

