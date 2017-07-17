Twin Peaks: Part 10 Discussion
Moby (@thelittleidiot) makes a cameo in the latest episode of “Twin Peaks”https://t.co/uQEFohywTr— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) July 17, 2017
-Moby and Rebekah Del Rio were the musical guests and performed "No Stars" which was apparently written by Lynch.
-Richard Horne is a giant shit stain
-Audreywatch 2k17 continues (though if you want to see Sherilyn Fenn that badly, she's in the new horror film Wish Upon)
-Dougie takes his shirt off
-Diane may be involved in more than she let on
You really had me there for a second
I think it'll be quite the trip to marathon
I wanted more Becky!
That Albert date scene was adorbs. Tammy and Gordon laughing was so great.
Was not expecting the Log Lady again, and wtf was up with Gordon seeing Laura? Where is this going???
Also Kyle MachLaclan's got a nice bod 👍🏽
If they aren't getting abused horribly they're ~nags to their poor old husbands or just dumb as shit. Or getting their tits out. Over it.
But I didn't even realize how many women were attacked just in this episode alone...
So he must be Audrey's son but...the dad is BadCooper..? I guess some people are saying that, but how horrifying. I'm not as in love with Audrey as a lot of fans seem to be (and was certainly not in love with the idea of Audrey/Coop as I was watching the original series), but I really wanna see her now.
Questions:
The real agent Cooper got stuck in some parallel universe in the S2 finale?
A evil doppelgänger took his place?
Who is Dougie exactly and how is he related/connected to Cooper?
I still don't understand how the original TP-characters are connected to all of it/the current storyline? Maybe I missed something?
How is Mädchen Amick so friggin beautiful?
I don't really understand the point of all the random guest stars, like Jessica Szhor? Or having James back for just one random appearance?