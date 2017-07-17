Bonsai

Twin Peaks: Part 10 Discussion




-Moby and Rebekah Del Rio were the musical guests and performed "No Stars" which was apparently written by Lynch.
-Richard Horne is a giant shit stain
-Audreywatch 2k17 continues (though if you want to see Sherilyn Fenn that badly, she's in the new horror film Wish Upon)
-Dougie takes his shirt off
-Diane may be involved in more than she let on

