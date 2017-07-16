director kansas bowling "protest-protests" against hollywood fundraiser for assault victims
(actual, real life caption: "rebels without a cause.")
Kansas Bowling, Troma darling, has a message for those uncomfortable with a local Los Angeles theatre screening 'Last Tango in Paris' tonight.
George Romero is dead. I would stay inside all night to mourn but I have a very important protest-protest to attend tonight. (Please show up at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica tonight to protest the protestors! Buy your ticket to see Last Tango in Paris, support independent theaters that screen 35mm, and stick it to the pseudo-feminists that advocate censorship.) But anyways... George Romero changed that game. A true visionary. RIP ❤️❤️❤️ (And honor thy independent masters by joining me tonight.) #RIPGeorgeRomero
Basically:
-Los Angeles repertory theatre, American Cinematheque, screened 'Last Tango in Paris' tonight (their second time screening it since news went viral that actress Maria Schneider's onscreen assault was non-consensual).
-Celebs such as Jessica Chastain, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, and Michael Cudlitz made their disdain known after learning about the behind-the-scenes history.
- (And yes, those who responded to almost every comment with this tidbit on the last post: we are aware that the penetration itself was not real. Thanks ever so.)
-Kansas Bowling (20-year-old director of Troma straight-to-VOD horror film "BC Butcher") felt it pertinent to "protest-protest" [sic] against those who would dare try to censor the Cinematheque's timely screening of the film as part of their "erotic x-rated cinema" series
-She agreed with a complaint on her post that feminists "go on twitter and accuse a great fucking director of rape, without any proof" (Bertolucci: Maria accused me of having robbed her of her youth and only today am I wondering whether there wasn't some truth to that), "getting facts completely wrong and they suffer no consequences for their outrageous accusations which could ruin someone's life"
-Bowling added: "it is absolutely RIDICULOUS and she is dead and cannot defend herself. Also? to protest the Cinemateque???? [sic] Are these people MAD???? Psuedo liberals are swinging full right wing advocating censorship"
-It's unclear whether she is aware of Schneider's take, from when she was still alive and able to defend herself:
"...the scene, even though what Marlon was doing wasn't real, I was crying real tears. I felt humiliated and to be honest, I felt a little raped, both by Marlon and by Bertolucci. After the scene, Marlon didn't console me or apologise. Thankfully, there was just one take."
-As the only other #boycottaero tags on twitter are from angry airline customers circa 2014, it would seem Bowling's "protest-protest" [sic] was created to directly counter the fundraiser for assault and child abuse victims organized by actor and FX makeup artist Emma Jacobs (Black Swan, Jennifer's Body, The Collector), alongside which she is also protesting tonight's screening:
No word yet on if this is a ploy to campaign for a background role in Woody Allen's next film.
ONTD, do you confuse protesting with censorship, then use a film icon's recent death to grab a half-dozen more insta views?
