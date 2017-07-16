director kansas bowling "protest-protests" against hollywood fundraiser for assault victims

i think i just got an aneurysm



jfc i just looked up this girl's wiki and she's dating a 69 year old radio DJ. pray for this child Reply

Holy shit, she's dating Rodney Bingenheimer??? I.... Reply

and they've been together since she was 17 (maybe younger) Reply

He's been knocking on death's door for years. He's old and wrinkly and makes no sense 3/4th of the time. Reply

i didn't know much about her until tn but her social media persona is def trying for lana del rey circa 2012, it's depressing Reply

Some say I'm robbing the cradle. But I say she's robbing the grave Reply

I had no idea who Kansas was based on that photo, so I just googled her and 1) she was born in 1996 and 2) looks like she's directed a whole lot of nothing relevant. Reply

*reads the word troma*

Bye Reply

lol i admit that i will always love cannibal the musical and the toxic avenger Reply

Didn't mean to reply, sorry! I shouldn't browse this broken site on mobile.



But my comment kinda works as a reply as well. Reply

the title on this post is damn near unreadable with commas



trash movie, trash "protest" Reply

lmao i couldn't understand it either. i didn't know "kansas bowling" was a person's name. Reply

Nobody tag is appropriate. Such a nobody that the first instagram photo you posted just looks like a photo of a beige wall.



Never heard of Troma, never heard of her film, can't understand that her name isn't an actual bowling alley in Kansas, don't understand her grammar??????????????????, and I genuinely don't even understand what point she's trying to make.



Get a job, girl. Go be useful to society. Reply

It's pretty sick that he has young girls wearing shirts protesting those upset at the showing of this disgusting movie... Reply

Ewww her boyfriend 🤢🤢🤢 this chick is fucked in the head Reply

This is so annoying I can't resize pics 😩😪 Reply

that haircut is a choice Reply

theres too much wrong with this pic Reply

I can't tell if that's her bf or her grandma. Reply

Lmfaoooo Reply

Lmao my exact thoughts Reply

What is that? A human sized troll doll? The pedo from the black lagoon?

Max's Kansas City



Lmao clinging on to his youth Reply

i'm so confused by that 2007 fun mom haircut Reply

Girl, if you wanna date an old dude, at least choose one that doesn't look like your grandma??? Reply

He looks like a grandmother weirdly. Reply

Is that thing real Reply

Well now I know where Bioware gets their garbage hair ideas from Reply

wtff Reply

I don't know what to say, this is just so disturbing. Reply

Her grandma wants to speak with the manager Reply

It's sad that this girl most likely does not have a single person in her life to tell her how fucked up this is. fucked in the head indeed Reply

I'm going straight to hell but I legit cackled when I just saw this picture Reply

the fuck? Reply

how art student of her Reply

Her hip bone jutting out... Reply

Oh my.... The fuck???? 😱😱 Reply

Her Instagram is like a pedos wet dream come true. She also glorifies cult leaders and is a "Los Angeles 70s revivalist" lmaooooooo Reply

what a wacko. Typical tbh Reply

She is very emblematic of the new wave of edgy insta ~nubiles who've been gassed up their whole lives by older men on the internet 🤢 Reply

You weren't kidding! Yikes. Reply

Yeesh, I feel unclean after looking through that Reply

I cannot believe someone has the dumbass name "Kansas Bowling". My god................. Reply

Ohhh, I was hella confused and figured some director was bowling in Kansas to protest something? Reply

lmao same. it took me 2 reads to get it. Reply

i almost feel sorry for her bc her life and choices are rly sad but she can go choke on a roll of mouldy 35mm film Reply

every line in this post is like Reply

I have so many questions. Is she really named Kansas Bowling? is there someone named Troma Darling? What is a protest-protest? Does she mean counter protest? When she goes out with her boyfriend, does it always look like a 15yr old spending time with her nana? Reply

OP - I must know, how are you even aware of this person? Reply

i love trashy horror films, including troma (not hers, lmao, but the toxic avenger and cannibal the musical are both great) Reply

Someone come collect their child. Reply

I'm def too high to understand that title op Reply

tbh im too sober for it Reply

Lol, love that gif Reply

lmfao for real, I thought I was losing it. Reply

