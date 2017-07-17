Audrey Horn ::TwinPeaks::

BB19 NEWS: Paul Abrahamian Plans to Mock Dominique By Dressing Up In Blackface

A disturbing clip from the live feeds of Big Brother 19 recently went viral. In it, you can clearly her houseguest, Paul Abrahamian, laughing about how he plans to mock Dominique by dressing up in blackface. Other houseguests are seen giggling and egging him on.




Fans are now rallying around Dominique and voting for her in the next Den of Temptation.

