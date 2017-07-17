BB19 NEWS: Paul Abrahamian Plans to Mock Dominique By Dressing Up In Blackface

He wants to dress up as a snake bc dom called him one. But he wants to use a black face mask to do it.



TRASH! Production will prob stop him but the fact his disgusting sexist, violent (verbally), racist ass is running the house and wanting to do blackface.... I wish they wouldn't stop him and let him get hung by the public like he deserves.



Also the den won't help dom unless it can literally prevent her eviction



Edited at 2017-07-17 04:53 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The producers need to step in at some point. This is just... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They will. Paul is production's baby, they shamelessly rigged 3 weeks of safety for his loud ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the temptation this week was the ability to literally halt an eviction and basically "cancel" a week's nominations? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Production is going to step in...right? Reply

Thread

Link

not on this shit show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck him. Reply

Thread

Link

For casuals/non-watchers, Paul also called James (Korean) a "Chinaman" and said that he needs to go back to China. And this season he's been mocking Josh's (Dominican) accent every day. He also started witch hunts against Bridgette, Tiffany, and Da'Vonne (WOC/Lesbian) at different parts of the season last year, devising plans to "break" each of them mentally.



He's a trash human being, and his targets are always lower on the social totem pole than him. Yet he claims to know about prejudice bc he's Armenian. HmmmmT.



Between him, Cody, Whistlenut, Not-Black Ramses, this season is a disaster. That's not even including Munchhausen-by-proxy Raven.



Edited at 2017-07-17 05:10 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Well he just sounds like an all around delightful human! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not to mention how many times he used the word "c*nt" last season, especially towards/in reference to Michelle (who is nowhere near my favorite person in the BB universe, but still doesn't deserve to have a man use that kind of language towards her) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whats the story with Ramses? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's Dominican and very explicit about not being black. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tiffany's a lesbian too? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Whats the story with Ramses? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just do not understand why idiots on reality tv are so openly and proudly racist. Don't they know that this will ruin their life? The internet will be merciless on him, and rightfully so. Reply

Thread

Link

in this case, Paul is rich thanks to his parents so he'll be ok financially Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have hated Paul since Day 1. I stopped watching last season since every house guest was unbearable to watch. He wasn't grating on me as much this season but he's back to being #cancelled . I'm hoping what happened to Neda on bbcan this season happens to him lol. Reply

Thread

Link

i stopped watching bb after that aaryn girl. i can't handle racism with my entertainment </3 Reply

Thread

Link

This and you could tell that whole situation was played up and egged on by the producers for ratings and then they even went and got her a lawyer and media ready for the finale so she wouldn't be blind-sided with the righteous vitriol the public had waiting for her gutter trash ass.



And then they hid all the despicable stuff everyone else did and tried to only focus on her so that people wouldn't hate the entire cast.



I stopped watching after that season. Bad enough as a black person I have to deal with racism on the daily, I'm definitely not gonna chase that shit as entertainment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I randomly saw that, that pos racist is a ~mommy youtuber now.



😒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao she fucking would Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she had a baby? disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was hoping she died tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. It's sick they kept those racists there for so long. Should've let her drink that nail polish remover too tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, that was the last season i watched from start to finish. what soured me even more was the way they edited to make it not as bad as it actually was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this show has always been a mess (all the stuff the nerd herd admitted to during bb6 + how dick treated jen during bb8 for example).



i don't want to think about how bad feeds were before ~political correctness was the norm and people felt even more comfortable using slurs and shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That season stopped me from watching this show. My sister and I used to look forward to BB every summer and then that shitshow started and we couldn't stomach it anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck him. i'm glad i haven't bothered watching this season Reply

Thread

Link

I tried with this show again but just couldn't and had to stop a couple eps ago. I know the whole premise of the show is to "play the game" and lie and weasel your way to the final two but damn it's just too embarrassing to watch. These grown ass adults just get worse and worse each season.







And now this bullshit? Fuck Paul, fuck that sociopath Cody.



I was watching old clips from the show on YouTube and couldn't believe the shit that Evil Dick said and did to that Jen girl. How did production not stop his verbal and physical abuse? Calling her every name under the sun then dumping tea over her head. It was disgusting to watch and see no one try and stop it.



Reply

Thread

Link

yeah that's when I was done with BB. I was so glad when Jen got evicted so she could get away from that toxic ass atmosphere. Anyway I hope she's winning at life now. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia they're picking the worst of the worst now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not only did they not stop it, they brought his ass back for a second season!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never watched this show but I srsly feel like there's some kind of racist incident every single season?



Is there something in the air? Do the producers knowingly choose at least 1 racist to stir the pot?



I wouldnt put it past CBS. Reply

Thread

Link

they definitely do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BB is unique since with it being 24/7, people can't hide their trash selves. I don't think it's a casting thing so much as it really tells you how prevalent racism is in society in general.



Also, the type of people who want to go on that kind of show are inclined to be ignorant.



Edited at 2017-07-17 06:01 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean we whites are inherently racist, so you put a majority white cast under 24/7 surveillance then you're bound to catch plenty of ugliness.



Some are certainly uglier than others, however, and CBS for sure cherry-picks a few openly bigoted houseguests each season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's a fucking idiot. Reply

Thread

Link

ABSOLUTE TRASH. Reply

Thread

Link

The other houseguests aren't "egging him on"...



They're awkwardly laughing and shuffling out of the room. THIS IS A SOCIAL GAME...



Anyway, Paul is total trash but we already knew that. This is like Donald Trump or Caitlyn Jenner doing something stupid. 🤡 Reply

Thread

Link

Shit like this and what he did to Bridgette in BB18 are why I've always hated Paul. It's sick how much he enjoys being verbally abusive and making people feel like shit. Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly think he's a sociopath Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree Audrey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link