BB19 NEWS: Paul Abrahamian Plans to Mock Dominique By Dressing Up In Blackface
A disturbing clip from the live feeds of Big Brother 19 recently went viral. In it, you can clearly her houseguest, Paul Abrahamian, laughing about how he plans to mock Dominique by dressing up in blackface. Other houseguests are seen giggling and egging him on.
Fans are now rallying around Dominique and voting for her in the next Den of Temptation.
VIDEO: Paul Abrahamian plans to mock houseguest Dominique by dressing up in blackface, while other houseguests cheer him on. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/PiTxLy7n3o— twins. (@chrstvphr) July 17, 2017
TRASH! Production will prob stop him but the fact his disgusting sexist, violent (verbally), racist ass is running the house and wanting to do blackface.... I wish they wouldn't stop him and let him get hung by the public like he deserves.
Also the den won't help dom unless it can literally prevent her eviction
He's a trash human being, and his targets are always lower on the social totem pole than him. Yet he claims to know about prejudice bc he's Armenian. HmmmmT.
Between him, Cody, Whistlenut, Not-Black Ramses, this season is a disaster. That's not even including Munchhausen-by-proxy Raven.
And then they hid all the despicable stuff everyone else did and tried to only focus on her so that people wouldn't hate the entire cast.
I stopped watching after that season. Bad enough as a black person I have to deal with racism on the daily, I'm definitely not gonna chase that shit as entertainment.
😒
i don't want to think about how bad feeds were before ~political correctness was the norm and people felt even more comfortable using slurs and shit.
And now this bullshit? Fuck Paul, fuck that sociopath Cody.
I was watching old clips from the show on YouTube and couldn't believe the shit that Evil Dick said and did to that Jen girl. How did production not stop his verbal and physical abuse? Calling her every name under the sun then dumping tea over her head. It was disgusting to watch and see no one try and stop it.
Is there something in the air? Do the producers knowingly choose at least 1 racist to stir the pot?
I wouldnt put it past CBS.
Also, the type of people who want to go on that kind of show are inclined to be ignorant.
Some are certainly uglier than others, however, and CBS for sure cherry-picks a few openly bigoted houseguests each season.
They're awkwardly laughing and shuffling out of the room. THIS IS A SOCIAL GAME...
Anyway, Paul is total trash but we already knew that. This is like Donald Trump or Caitlyn Jenner doing something stupid. 🤡