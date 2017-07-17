Blac Chyna's mom hurls Homophobic and Transphobic slurs at Caitlyn Jenner
Blac Chyna's mom took to instagram to unleash a disgusting rant towards Caitlyn Jenner after Caitlyn called Rob stupid and claimed not to know Blac Chyna.
these people make chris brown look like an exemplary parent omg
Good god, ugly personality and shit just festered until it went to the outside.
The only person I feel bad for is Dream. That baby is cute and has an abusive father and a shitty ass mother who fucked a guy to get back at her ex. Did she not know Bitch rule 101? It's never get knocked up by another motherfucker to make your roach, cave dwelling ex-think about you. Get rich with a man and be better than your ex so he wants your ass.
Team baby Dream and no one else
It was to get back at Tyga a little. But her main focus was to bother Kylie. This grown woman hooked up with Rob to get back at a child. A child who was being manipulated and molested by a disgusting shit demon who had groomed her since she was about 15 years old.
Wonder how Chyna will respond to this considering she and Amber are such "allies" to the LGBT community....with that said as someone with a trashbag parent of my own, I can personally say you have no responsibility to apologize for the actions of a messy parent.(its literally all you would have time to do)
Well Chyna has said homophobic stuff in the past. She has yet to delete them. They get brought up all the time and she still doesnt delete a single one.
Maybe there was a time when she and Amber were very similar but that time has gone. Amber needs to just cut her loose.
She's trash. I doubt her intentions with the LGBT community was anything other than attention on herself
Fame whoring, social climbing trash
Also lol at when she tried to trademark Angela Kardashian