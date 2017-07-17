





Edited at 2017-07-17 04:53 am (UTC) Trash. Reply

Thread

Link

imgur hasn't worked on ONTD in forever, fyi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The gif I posted?? It's working on my screen...? Is it not working on yours?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link







Edited at 2017-07-17 04:54 am (UTC) *see my username* Reply

Thread

Link

i aspire to be as extra as moira rose Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that she wears brooches on her pajamas never fails to make me laugh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

moira is a legend Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is mean but her impression of him is spot on 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That poor child. Someone save her, honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte.

these people make chris brown look like an exemplary parent omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont know if Chris Brown is the example you want to go with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all i can think regarding this case Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Thread

Link

I hope this piece of garbage od's tbh Reply

Thread

Link

wow, don't hold back now... Reply

Thread

Link

Fun fact: You can drag someone without resorting to racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia or any of those kinds of things. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. And there's plenty of shit about Caitlyn that she could've filled her video with that would've been valid dragging without the homophobia and transphobia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right. Caitlyn literally killed somebody, she's a Republican, she voted for Trump, she's a deadbeat parent... all of the things, but she chose to rely on bigotry? Garbage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah but she chose that thing because it was easy. Then beat that dead horse to hell and back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like Azealia in the video still Reply

Thread

Link

chickens of a feather... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With with ha head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All of these people are assholes Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, I'm seeing where Black Chyna got her trashiness from. Her mamma got a lot of nerve considering she looks like shit warmed over. Cracks everywhere and not looking good AT ALL!



Good god, ugly personality and shit just festered until it went to the outside.



The only person I feel bad for is Dream. That baby is cute and has an abusive father and a shitty ass mother who fucked a guy to get back at her ex. Did she not know Bitch rule 101? It's never get knocked up by another motherfucker to make your roach, cave dwelling ex-think about you. Get rich with a man and be better than your ex so he wants your ass. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even think it was just to spite her ex. She wanted to be a kardashian.



Team baby Dream and no one else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was to get back at Tyga a little. But her main focus was to bother Kylie. This grown woman hooked up with Rob to get back at a child. A child who was being manipulated and molested by a disgusting shit demon who had groomed her since she was about 15 years old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikesss Reply

Thread

Link

Well she looks positively fresh off the pipe.



Wonder how Chyna will respond to this considering she and Amber are such "allies" to the LGBT community....with that said as someone with a trashbag parent of my own, I can personally say you have no responsibility to apologize for the actions of a messy parent.(its literally all you would have time to do) Reply

Thread

Link

Chyna literally tweeted i hate fags how is she an ally Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The quotation marks around the word allies was meant to imply the lack of validity to their claim. Should have used the official ontd ~sarcasm~ symbol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well Chyna has said homophobic stuff in the past. She has yet to delete them. They get brought up all the time and she still doesnt delete a single one.

Maybe there was a time when she and Amber were very similar but that time has gone. Amber needs to just cut her loose.



Edited at 2017-07-17 05:10 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chyna will say/do anything for publicity



She's trash. I doubt her intentions with the LGBT community was anything other than attention on herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you talking about Amber Rose ? she considers herself an ally of the lgbt community? The same Amber Rose who used homophobia to drag Kanye with the fingers on the booty thing? The one that said she doesn't want to date bi men because they had sex with another man? We need better allies tbh

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



>>Well she looks positively fresh off the pipe<< 💀💀💀💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i feel genuinely sorry for anyone looking up to them as "allies" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link