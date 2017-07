Kpop Post: EXO,Cosmic Girls & More!

xiuchen!!! <3<3<3 they both look so great except i want to take a makeup remover wipe to chen's eyes (HATE that red eyeshadow)



i only know my fellow pisces luda from cosmic girls but i saw that kiss me video and i'm totally into the girl with the daisy earrings, she's so cute Reply

heyahe is okay, i mostly just like the video and one's handsome face Reply

EXO lost me this era the second I saw them shameful ass "dreads" on Kai. Gaggle of busted flops. Reply

Kiss Me is SO CUTE! I like it MUCH better than Happy even if it abandons their space pop aesthetic Reply

