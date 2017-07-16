Promo for Claws (TNT) 1x07

I really disliked the foster parents but I KNEW once she added them to the equation without any other tie to Roller it would look too suspicious. She should of at least say something along the lines of her maybe introducing them but idk it's wayy too coincidental. But this show is my guilty pleasure Reply

I feel for Desna - I understand why she didn't share what happened with Roller to Jennifer. Hopefully they get back on track. Reply

I'm just watching it now. GUYS THIS IS MY SUMMER SHOW! Reply

Binged on this over the weekend and I love it.

That sex slave shit is a nope from me, and wtf at her "art."

Desna needs to catch a break, so does Virginia. My fav character is Polly.

And I wish I could do nail art, I'm awful at it. Reply

i'm glad it bugs you too. i was worried i was somehow overreacting bc he is a "bad guy" so maybe it's nice to get some comeuppance.....but it just really rubbed me the wrong way. and her art!? damn.



i suck at just painting my nails (not that it stops me), i can't even imagine attempting nail art......but i love the stuff on the show (and finding nail art gifs for the posts!) Reply

i screamed @ her "art", that shit was terrifying i have ever seen in my entire life and I hate huge ass spiders cos it looks like that. I was done literally shakin', jeebus lmao Reply

This episode had me cracking up. When Polly smacked the doctor and his chair spun a full circle I cackled. And when Virginia rolled out of the shop I completely lost it. Reply

How many eps is this going to be? If its over half way i might just wait to binge watch it all tbh i have a feeling i'm probs going to love it.. Reply

10, I think. Reply

POLLY IS MY FAVE CHARACTER! I LOVE THIS WHOLE CAST.



I'm not happy with what is happening to Roller. Reply

That doctor dude is so goddamn FIONE tho, Desna better get it. This episode got me emotional tho. The whole Real Friends Do stuff got to me so hard, yaaas it hurts. Omg, my BFF and I irl... da fuck? awww my heart shatters in pieces all over again. This got me realize everything between us was just one-sided.



Omg BLESS THIS SHOW. What would my life be without this show? This is legit the best show ever.







Double yikes @ the whole sex slave thing, damn. Glint Nails crew were ruthless, damn I'm deeply hurt tho.... talk about stabbing a double-edged blade in my heart and soul tbh. I don't really appreciate such racist comments towards Virginia and V already told ha off. NOT COOL @ "Whatever the hell she is". I was like Yo.... that really stings for real, damn.

That doctor dude is so goddamn FIONE tho, Desna better get it. This episode got me emotional tho. The whole Real Friends Do stuff got to me so hard, yaaas it hurts. Omg, my BFF and I irl... da fuck? awww my heart shatters in pieces all over again. This got me realize everything between us was just one-sided.

Omg BLESS THIS SHOW. What would my life be without this show? This is legit the best show ever.

Roller should have stayed dead. I love that they allow Desna to catch a break sometimes like winning the money- i hate when a show is one non-stop struggle. Reply

I agree re Roller. Reply

