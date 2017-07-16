Promo for Claws (TNT) 1x07
The aftermath of a nail competition finds Desna having hope that she can escape Uncle Daddy's grasp. Also, Jennifer struggles knowing Desna's dark secret; Polly discovers her maternal instincts; and Dean may have found his first spark of romantic love.
Source
Did anyone else find the sex slave part uncomfortable?
That sex slave shit is a nope from me, and wtf at her "art."
Desna needs to catch a break, so does Virginia. My fav character is Polly.
And I wish I could do nail art, I'm awful at it.
i suck at just painting my nails (not that it stops me), i can't even imagine attempting nail art......but i love the stuff on the show (and finding nail art gifs for the posts!)
I'm not happy with what is happening to Roller.
That doctor dude is so goddamn FIONE tho, Desna better get it. This episode got me emotional tho. The whole Real Friends Do stuff got to me so hard, yaaas it hurts. Omg, my BFF and I irl... da fuck? awww my heart shatters in pieces all over again. This got me realize everything between us was just one-sided.
Omg BLESS THIS SHOW. What would my life be without this show? This is legit the best show ever.
Edited at 2017-07-17 05:10 am (UTC)