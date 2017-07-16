Preview for 'Game of Thrones' Season 7, Episode 2: 'Stormborn'
Brief summary from HBO:
Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoXDsTI
Did Euron get a sassiness upgrade? I don't remember him being that delightful before. If only Pilou made better life choices (e.g., not Flop in the Shell) I could really stan him.
Ugh @ Littlefinger always.
(oh god this is a terrible first comment I'm sorry)
Edited at 2017-07-17 02:34 am (UTC)
confirmation that d&d have literal shit for brains
we need littlefigners men!1!
they're robin arryn's men and he killed robin arryn's mother right in front of you you overrated dumbass
also bad:
five entire minutes of dany walking
ed sheeran
littlefinger has no reason to be alive except to be the writers' sophie turner asskissing self insert
painting jon as a bad guy for not stripping the umbers and karstarks of their land and castles
implying cersei is more of a threat than the white walkers and sansas experiences are more valuable than jons just because yas sansa yas
fire reading: its not just for red priests anymore!
not enough cersei
bran telling edd about edd's own experiences somehow proves brans identity for some reason???
fart and poop jokes lolz
only arya was fine
about sansa, you can't really fault her for being more worried about cersei since she hasn't seen the white walkers but you'd think they'd make jon bring that up to counter her "you don't know cersei" line. also, why should littlefinger be dead? few know all that he's done to get to where he is iirc?
and many people besides the priests have fire read, including stannis and his wife.
i also thought he was right about not prioritising cercei, what is she going to do? her army will starve before reaching the neck, and jaime himself pointed it out.
what show did you watch lmao
it was very clear he's trying to be a ~good leader, which could bite him in the ass like it did to ned as explained by sansa
+ I didnt think they were painting Jon as the bad guy at all - they were painting Sansa as insubordinate and absolute with her decisions, which doesn't always a good leader make. Jon considers the context of situations before deciding on them, instead of always falling back on "the way things have been done". He showed he was the better leader in that moment.
+ I dont think Bran was trying to prove his identity, Bran was simply trying to prove he's there to help them, he gets what they're up against, and it's in their better interest to give him sanctuary.
+ again not a Sansa defender, but Sansa made some good points when speaking about Cersei to Jon. she wasn't saying "put your attention all here" she was saying "dont fucking ignore that we haven't won anything but our home back yet"
It wasn't the first time this happened, Stannis also did some Melisandre-guided fire gazing.
Also I kept screaming SHUT YER MOUTH, LITTLE GIRL every time Sansa talked. She was giving me Padme Phantom Menace vibes.
And I can't believe they assaulted us with Ed Sheeran for that long omg.
I expected this ep to be slow since the first ep is meant to re-acquaint us with everyone so I wasn't disappointed, best parts were The Hound and Arya's scenes. The dialogue between Jon and Sansa could have been better.
ITA about Ed, ugh WHY
Was that Nymeria?! (Arya's wolf?!)
Would be nice if they showed Ghost at Jon's feet every so often, even if they just use a white rug.
sidenote - euron greyjoy is wack and the ed sheeran cameo triggered me
The Jon vs Sansa stuff wasn't as annoying as I thought it would be, but she shouldn't have questioned him in front of everyone, I thought she was supposed to be good at politics.
Other than that it was ok. The Dragonstone scene didn't have the emotional punch i expected, maybe it was the acting, idk.
Sansa can go and diaf, she thinks she's smart, but she's really Cercei smart
Umm. Rude.
like honestly what would be the point of her entire arc/journey if that wasn't the endgame?
but I would much rather it be Arya. shit at this point nearly anyone would be more satisfying than Jaime doing it
Is that a prophecy from the books or have we seen that in the show and I forgot?
SHE deserves the throne