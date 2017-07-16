asdasfajkdlfjhj unexpected Ed "Sheehan" (as Twitter called him) is unexpected!! And did we know about the Jim Broadbent cameo?? Because I forgot and then I was very happy.



Did Euron get a sassiness upgrade? I don't remember him being that delightful before. If only Pilou made better life choices (e.g., not Flop in the Shell) I could really stan him.



Ugh @ Littlefinger always.



(oh god this is a terrible first comment I'm sorry)



Edited at 2017-07-17 02:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

jim and ed were both confirmed as new cast members (we just didn't know who they played of course) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol jfc @ me. This is what happens when they release 9,474 spoilers per week; shit all blends together!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was watching with some other people and when the singing started someone joked it was Ed Sheeran, not knowing he was in the episode, so when the camera showed his face we all burst out laughing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you old enough to drink?!?

confirmation that d&d have literal shit for brains



we need littlefigners men!1!

they're robin arryn's men and he killed robin arryn's mother right in front of you you overrated dumbass



also bad:

five entire minutes of dany walking

ed sheeran

littlefinger has no reason to be alive except to be the writers' sophie turner asskissing self insert

painting jon as a bad guy for not stripping the umbers and karstarks of their land and castles

implying cersei is more of a threat than the white walkers and sansas experiences are more valuable than jons just because yas sansa yas

fire reading: its not just for red priests anymore!

not enough cersei

bran telling edd about edd's own experiences somehow proves brans identity for some reason???

fart and poop jokes lolz





only arya was fine Reply

Thread

Link

mte in this universe everyone drinks alcohol and there being a 'drinking age' literally makes no sense



about sansa, you can't really fault her for being more worried about cersei since she hasn't seen the white walkers but you'd think they'd make jon bring that up to counter her "you don't know cersei" line. also, why should littlefinger be dead? few know all that he's done to get to where he is iirc? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont fault her but its bullshit that we're clearly supposed to be on her side in this argument. we've been told literally since the very beginning that the real threat is not any king or queen, its the white walkers. the show could try to stay consistent for once instead of changing its message based on whichever character the audience is supposed to find badass for that particular scene. also, sansa knows what littlefinger did to her and to her aunt lysa, the lord of the vale's own mother. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

To be entirely fair, he killed Lysa Arryn for Sansa. Like, Littlefinger is a shit, he has ulterior motives for sure, but he has helped her, and has been of value to her, season 5 bullshit aside.



and many people besides the priests have fire read, including stannis and his wife. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i didn't think they portrayed Jon as the bad guy, on the contrary, Sansa looked a little foolish when the 5 year old boy and teenage girl got up. like seriously Sansa? you want to punish a bunch of kids? especially when just earlier in the episode we saw how vengeful the children of broken houses can get.



i also thought he was right about not prioritising cercei, what is she going to do? her army will starve before reaching the neck, and jaime himself pointed it out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought it pretty clearly was painting Sansa as being in the wrong for holding children responsible for their fathers actions? That was the majority vibe on my tl at least Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol this is all accurate af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

painting jon as a bad guy for not stripping the umbers and karstarks of their land and castles



what show did you watch lmao



it was very clear he's trying to be a ~good leader, which could bite him in the ass like it did to ned as explained by sansa Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

+ I am not a Sansa defender whatsoever, but her still hanging around LF makes perfect sense. he killed her aunt to save her, basically, AND for bringing the Knights of the Vale. not to mention, Robin Arryn is a disturbed, childish, joffrey jr of a little boy still and he only really listens to LF - LF basically is the Lord of the Vale for the time being. I mean...god on Sansa for not giving him any more leeway than keeping him around though. she knows he could turn on her any second, but she's risking more by turning him away than keeping him there IMO.



+ I didnt think they were painting Jon as the bad guy at all - they were painting Sansa as insubordinate and absolute with her decisions, which doesn't always a good leader make. Jon considers the context of situations before deciding on them, instead of always falling back on "the way things have been done". He showed he was the better leader in that moment.



+ I dont think Bran was trying to prove his identity, Bran was simply trying to prove he's there to help them, he gets what they're up against, and it's in their better interest to give him sanctuary.



+ again not a Sansa defender, but Sansa made some good points when speaking about Cersei to Jon. she wasn't saying "put your attention all here" she was saying "dont fucking ignore that we haven't won anything but our home back yet" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes to all of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fire reading: its not just for red priests anymore!





It wasn't the first time this happened, Stannis also did some Melisandre-guided fire gazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the gravitas of Dany finally arriving at Dragonstone was lessened somewhat by the constant and now she's here shots. The beach. The gate. The walk up the stairs. The entry. The throne room. The war room. I actually started to laugh by the third or fourth one.



Also I kept screaming SHUT YER MOUTH, LITTLE GIRL every time Sansa talked. She was giving me Padme Phantom Menace vibes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been avoiding everything so this is my first glimpse of Ellaria and Yara hooking up?



And I can't believe they assaulted us with Ed Sheeran for that long omg.



I expected this ep to be slow since the first ep is meant to re-acquaint us with everyone so I wasn't disappointed, best parts were The Hound and Arya's scenes. The dialogue between Jon and Sansa could have been better. Reply

Thread

Link

omg that was Ellaria?! I was trying to figure out who she was kissing. I can't wait to see how that ends up happening



ITA about Ed, ugh WHY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*The dialogue everywhere could've been better. They just want us to stare at the pretty people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh all of the dialogue was pretty awful tonight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. No subtlety at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was that Nymeria?! (Arya's wolf?!) Reply

Thread

Link

I HOPE SO! I have no idea but I'm crossing my fingers it is Nymeria. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Think so! Arya is in the right part of Westeros to meet up with her. There was also 'Wolf Unit' in the credits.



Would be nice if they showed Ghost at Jon's feet every so often, even if they just use a white rug. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am cackling @ this comment! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Scramingggg. Poor Ghost lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO @ White rug but IA tbh GIVE US GHOST Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A solid opening episode, though subject to GoT's usual flaws/waste of screentime parts.



Reply

Thread

Link

The entire opening scene was EVERYTHING. Arya is a damn legend Reply

Thread

Link

best season opening the show has ever had Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that was fucking awesome Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was beaming throughout the entire thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smegma



sidenote - euron greyjoy is wack and the ed sheeran cameo triggered me walder stark at the beginning of this episode was giving me pure. popped the hardest clit boner of my life.sidenote - euron greyjoy is wack and the ed sheeran cameo triggered me Reply

Thread

Link

We should've had our bb frank in it y/y Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your side note sums me up as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG IS THAT NYMERIA? Reply

Thread

Link

I think so! or atleast thats what tumblr is saying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like if it is nymeria, that will be what changes aryas mind about going south, and she will go home instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lyanna was boss AF in this episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the Arya stuff was great. I liked how they showed both sides of her, the vengeful side and the empathic one.



The Jon vs Sansa stuff wasn't as annoying as I thought it would be, but she shouldn't have questioned him in front of everyone, I thought she was supposed to be good at politics.



Other than that it was ok. The Dragonstone scene didn't have the emotional punch i expected, maybe it was the acting, idk. Reply

Thread

Link

we even saw her sympathetic side while she was killing the freys. she left the women alone, didnt kill the servants or the wife of walder. she only killed the men responsible who benefited from it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah they did a great job with showing how her revenge is only laser focused on those who did the actual murders, not just executing any ol' Frey like lady stoneheart. I'm happy with the arya stuff this episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sansa (and Sophie Turner) *thinks* she is good at politics. She is not. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The intro scene was really good



Sansa can go and diaf, she thinks she's smart, but she's really Cercei smart Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ya Sansa hasn't learned anything about when *not to speak* because it undermines the experience she is trying so hard to display. it happened when she mouthed off to House Glover about not joining their cause in S6, and it happened again here. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia after all she's been through it was a nice change of pace to show her slowly starting to relax and be normal for once Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i felt like they held dany back the whole episode and then we get her fingers trailing over things and it's all very, "i was waiting for this??????" there's no payoff because the next episode seems to be all about dany Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"A Targaryen cannot be trusted."



Umm. Rude. Reply

Thread

Link

IKR Considering what we as viewers and Bran know about Jon and it shows Jon's face at that moment in the trailer lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he was most likely thinking of Aemon in that moment. the only Targaryen he has ever known was very trustworthy and a mentor to him. so he's probably like "excuse me?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know which was worse--all the time we had to spend with Ed Sheeran or all the time we had to spend watching Sam empty shitty bedpans. Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like the ed stuff was worse because we had to watch it to see where arya was heading with her storyline. whereas with sam i just fucking flung my hands in front of the tv after a minute because i had fucking enough of that literal shit and missed nothing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i kept thinking the shitty bedpan sequence was going to end and then it just...kept...fucking...going... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok so is arya going to kill cersei while wearing jamie's face fulfilling the prophecy that her little brother will murder her 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

i've been saying that for years and feel so vindicated



like honestly what would be the point of her entire arc/journey if that wasn't the endgame? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that i would be down for. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg noice; I totally buy it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it would be a million more satisfying than what will actually happen, which is Jaime killing Cersei



but I would much rather it be Arya. shit at this point nearly anyone would be more satisfying than Jaime doing it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Arya killing Cersei AS Jamie would be fucking badass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

😲😲

Is that a prophecy from the books or have we seen that in the show and I forgot? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like this idea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEP!!! I think that's the consensus (hopefully)! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope they don't do that. Real Jamie has to be the one to take her ass out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Been saying this for ages. Yaaas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



only 12 more episodes left Reply

Thread

Link

i remember the first casting post for this on here... we're almost free y'all!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Arya is LIFE god i love that bitch so much 😍😍😍😍 Reply

Thread

Link

mte honestly fuck everyone else



SHE deserves the throne Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

!!!!!! i've been saying this for 6 seasons. She's that bitch. She's had the strongest character development out of everyone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she slayed the entire episode Reply

Parent

Thread



Link