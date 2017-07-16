The Godfather 11

The first look at Al Pacino as Penn State Coach Joe Paterno



- HBO has released the first picture of the untitled film with Al Pacino who is playing disgraced Penn State Football coach Joe Paterno
- The film is directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Bugsy, The Wizard of Lies) and it centers on "Paterno’s legacy as the winningest coach in college football history, forcing him to face questions of institutional failure on behalf of the victims"

source
Tagged: , , ,