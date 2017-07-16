The first look at Al Pacino as Penn State Coach Joe Paterno

Creepy. I really hope they handle the Jerry Sandusky bits carefully. Reply

ngl i love me a good HBO "based on a tru story" movie. Behind the Candelabra is my shit so i'm lowkey excited for this Reply

at the end they tear his character and legacy down for turning his back on victims, right? 😒 Reply

They fucking better. This better not be no awe hes a victim feel sympathy for him type bullshit. Reply

okay I'm glad you replied bc I just reread my comment and I realized it could have come off like I would be upset about the man losing his legacy, which is not how I meant it!! burn him idgaf Reply

They've gotta. It's the whole story at this point. Reply

NOPE. GTFO of here with this bullshit. Reply

Joe Paterno was a piece of shit. Fuck that school for idolizing him the way they still do. Reply

When I saw those fucking animals rioting over him I was disgusted. Reply

Okay, as long as he's portrayed as the craven piece of shit that he was. Reply

First Jack Kevorkian and Phil Spector, now Paterno. Al really likes saving his talent for HBO biopics these days Reply

Don't forget Roy Cohn. Reply

i liked the kevorkian one Reply

Slay queen Pacino! Reply

is woody allen playing sandusky? Reply

Unless this is 2 hours of them calling him a fucking scumbag and saying that he deserves to be roasting on a spit in hell, they can keep it.



That school & the ppl there

are still delusional af over him & his legacy and I still maintain that it should be burned down and salted. Reply

I remember when the Penn State students violently rioted because he was fired and Jon Stewart ripped them for it. He said something about how terrible it was for them to lose a winning football coach when all some little kids lost was their safety and childhoods. Fucking dumbasses. Reply

Spirited protest. Not 'rioting'. They were white. Reply

y tho Reply

The lengths people go to just to defend Paterno is just...



I'll never forget the images of Penn State students rioting after Paterno got fired. Reply

I know of an alumnus who called up their offices and threatened to stop making further donations when that stupid statue was removed. Reply

If they somehow use this to justify his behavior or try to elude that this was not a black and white situation then this show is an utter flop. I am glad his legacy got tarnished. I go to school with plenty of Penn State grads and their whole Joe Pa bullshit is annoying as hell.



Edited at 2017-07-17 01:55 am (UTC) Reply

Idk the timeline and I get that the central character is paterno not Sandusky but I wonder if they'll include anything about Sandusky son, who was both abused and was recently arrested for being an abuser himself. I mean, the fuckery that Sandusky has left in his wake, I don't want to hear it about poor paterno who willingly turned a blind eye and for what, it's not like Sandusky was really the linchpin behind Penns record, idgi. Reply

When you are told by a colleague that your co-worker/former co-worker is raping children where you work and you just shrug your shoulders - you don't get a fucking legacy to be torn down. He. Allowed. Boys. To. Be. Raped. And Didn't. Fucking. Care. I'd believe in a heaven if only to know that monster is roasting in hell. Reply

well said Reply

^^^^^^^^^^^



THIS Reply

amen Reply

joe knew since 1976!!!!!!!! no former colleague business. he knew since the god damned 70s Reply

I don't know the exact details of the case (never in the mood to read a 5,000 word expose about this shit), but I don't get it..... what was so important and irreplacable about this Sandusky guy that Paterno, his superior who could prob attract a lot of great coaching talent of whatever type he wanted, couldn't just say fuck you and get rid of him? Why risk all of this god awfulness to hang on to one guy, then risk looking evil yourself for hanging on to him?? And the longer you keep him around, the worse everyone eventually looks. What am I missing? Reply

Sandusky was Paterno's heir apparent, they worked together side by side for 30 years, and knew each other well prior to that - hell, Paterno was who Sandusky played for at Penn State. Side by side coaching what arguably would have been the single longest/greatest football coaching dynasty in football history. That played into it but I also think they knew the real truth for a very long time and valued the program over the repeated sexual assaults against children. It was probably easier to just keep him around and keep winning games. Reply

I wonder this as well. I'm not so in to college football so I don't know their history but I read what the other oc said about their long term relationship and coaching and whatnot. I just feel an allegedly decent man would've cut Sandusky loose after it was known in the early days. If paterno was the coaching goat everyone claims (well his fans) to be then it wouldn't have mattered if Sandusky was there or not. Reply

Sandusky stopped coaching at Penn State in 1999. Reply

Wait, didn't Paterno actually tell his boss and then told his boss's boss and they are the ones that took it no further? I thought Paterno just failed in that he didn't go straight to the cops. Reply

