The first look at Al Pacino as Penn State Coach Joe Paterno
Al Pacino Is Joe Paterno In New HBO Film From Barry Levinson — First Look https://t.co/ihX9RO6w6g pic.twitter.com/IYRTBq6Xqp— TVLine.com (@TVLine) July 16, 2017
- HBO has released the first picture of the untitled film with Al Pacino who is playing disgraced Penn State Football coach Joe Paterno
- The film is directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Bugsy, The Wizard of Lies) and it centers on "Paterno’s legacy as the winningest coach in college football history, forcing him to face questions of institutional failure on behalf of the victims"
Don't forget Roy Cohn.
That school & the ppl there
are still delusional af over him & his legacy and I still maintain that it should be burned down and salted.
I'll never forget the images of Penn State students rioting after Paterno got fired.
THIS