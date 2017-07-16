Younger is a Ratings and iTunes hit!

Yesssssssss! Love love love Reply

Thread

Link

hilary is so stunning. Reply

Thread

Link

I got back into this show the other day, I'm mid season 2. But, I just... she doesn't look a day younger than 35. I have to force myself to believe she looks 26. Driving me crazy. Reply

Thread

Link

But her hip young clothes! Her tousled hair!

lol seriously though

Sutton I love you but 26 is pushing it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess I'm one of the few. I really like the show. Reply

Thread

Link

Improving on truly dismal ratings to have slightly less dismal ratings is not the same thing as being a 'ratings hit', though... Reply

Thread

Link

The first season had 20 million viewers thru on demand tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a lot more people are watching now too, because of it being on Hulu. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Where are you seeing 20 million on demand viewers?



I checked 'The Hollywood Reporter", 'Variety' and 'Adweek' and none of them lists anything close to that for the on demand ratings for "Younger" that I can see. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to assume this is a typo and you meant 2million? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Considering the network it's on those are great ratings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao it is on tvland tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you guys have been pimping this show so much i'm seriously considering giving it a chance. sutton is flawless so i guess I should support her. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a fun show. It's not diverse in anyway tho even tho it's set in NYC 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's really cute and fun, and her bf on the show is so hot :) . It can be ridiculous at times esp with sutton passing as a 20 something, but otherwise I love it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Duuuudeeee give it a chance!

It's such a fun / cute show! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a super cute show with the perfect balance of silly/funny & serious/actual issues Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll give it a chance Reply

Thread

Link

Is...everybody white in this show? Reply

Thread

Link

It's a Darren Star show, basically Sex and The City 2.0, so of course Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn but SatC premiered 20 years ago. I thought things changed at least a little 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks like Hilary's live interest this season will be black but other than him, no main characters of color Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

E.v.e.r.y s.i.n.g.l.e p.e.r.s.o.n!!!! their co-workers, friends, family members, hookups, bfs/gfs. Literally EVERYONE. 4 seasons and I remember one black chick who interviewed Josh for the Times and some black biker guy who kept running into one of the female characters in an episode. They made Brooklyn and NY so fucking white!!!! Most of the show takes place in Brooklyn but you wouldn't know that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i was gonna ask the same thing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

*sigh* Yeah :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they wanted to make a show about a 40 year old pretending to be 26 they should have cast Bianca Lawson. Reply

Thread

Link

Truth right there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good idea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hft Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao! No lies. She is on some Dorian Grey shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG.



Now I want an alternative version of Younger with her as the lead lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I'm thinking every time I watch a new episode. Sis played teenagers on two shows premiering two decades apart. And the white cast problem would've been handled Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get this the actress looks older .... pure delusion Reply

Thread

Link

a hit on ONTD is what you mean.



lol jk. i dont mind the younger posts bc they are harmless. haters are going to hate. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Kelsey is done being a bitch this season. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show so much! Reply

Thread

Link

Is this show worth starting? Are there any characters that are anything besides white? Thanks Reply

Thread

Link

Kelsey's love interest this season Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So basically it wont be lasting since he is a regular on another show... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg can you imagine them kissing with their giant teeth?! It's gonna be so weird lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Reply

Parent

Thread



Link