Tinashe post! No more pop? New "Joyride" snippets, feat. Ty Dolla Sign and hip-hop/rap producers!



Tinashe has been lowkey away from social media, locked in her studio house recording new songs.














Since then, we got new collabs announcements and snippets!





Yung Berg/Hitmaka produced songs like "Want Some More" and "Shanghai" by Nicki Minaj, and "Bounce Back" by Big Sean. TM88 produced "XO TOUR Llif3" by Lil Uzi Vert, among others.



-Snippets:




One of the songs she made with Yung Berg/Hitmaka, featuring Ty Dolla Sign:



In more recent news, she's performing at San Diego Pride right now!


a bit late with the tropical trend but I can't wait for the choreo she'll serve with that
