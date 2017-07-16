Tinashe post! No more pop? New "Joyride" snippets, feat. Ty Dolla Sign and hip-hop/rap producers!
Tinashe has been lowkey away from social media, locked in her studio house recording new songs.
Y'all, I just moved my bedroom studio into a brand new studio house in the hills where Ima camp out and make 🔥 all summer, this is historic— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 3 de junho de 2017
🙏🏽 https://t.co/9zk4gn17wV pic.twitter.com/naHzknCGWC— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 4 de junho de 2017
I can't deal with twitter anymore every time I come on here it makes me crazy 🙄 lol— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 24 de junho de 2017
Amaaaaaaazing vibes— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 24 de junho de 2017
Since then, we got new collabs announcements and snippets!
Did 12 songs last night.— HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) 14 de julho de 2017
5 with Tinashe & Ty$
3 with Jeremih
4 Hooks for Wiz
Pretty Productive Session. #Hitmaka #RightNowSound
Finally got to work with @Tinashe shes super kool great vibes!— TM88 (@TM88) 11 de julho de 2017
Yung Berg/Hitmaka produced songs like "Want Some More" and "Shanghai" by Nicki Minaj, and "Bounce Back" by Big Sean. TM88 produced "XO TOUR Llif3" by Lil Uzi Vert, among others.
Tinashe worked with Bobby Brackins, co-writer of 2 on & I'm the one, on new music at her studio house yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JAGlOg7OmW— TINASHE HQ (@Tinashe_HQ) 6 de julho de 2017
-Snippets:
Pra quem não conseguiu ouvir, aumentamos o volume da prévia pic.twitter.com/o2Y3Z56ncG— Tinashe Brasil (@tinashebr) 15 de junho de 2017
Tem hinos vindo, mores 🙏— Tinashe Brasil (@tinashebr) 11 de julho de 2017
(cr: @beyvirgo)pic.twitter.com/XOz8Qy12JO
One of the songs she made with Yung Berg/Hitmaka, featuring Ty Dolla Sign:
OMG! 🚨🚨🚨 Prévias da nova música "Me So Bad", que é uma das 5 parcerias que Tinashe gravou com Ty Dolla Sign e foram produzidas por HitMaka! pic.twitter.com/RTiWdMM9Br— Tinashe Brasil (@tinashebr) 15 de julho de 2017
In more recent news, she's performing at San Diego Pride right now!
source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
a bit late with the tropical trend but I can't wait for the choreo she'll serve with that
BTS will apparently have international collaborations on their album this year too, maybe she's one of them after all this back and forth. May this be the year Tinashe charts again.
I hope she finds a hit. I really do.
How can someone go low key when their profile wasn't high key to begin with?
Yes, we get it, she is not charting chanteuse. Let the OP breathe!
But seriously, you don't like Tinashe, I get it. Now leave me alone, please.
Aquarius was such a good album
