Tinashe post! No more pop? New "Joyride" snippets, feat. Ty Dolla Sign and hip-hop/rap producers!

I just looked at her wiki page and she's got way more music than I thought she did. Her label must feel really good about her.

BTS will apparently have international collaborations on their album this year too, maybe she's one of them after all this back and forth. May this be the year Tinashe charts again.

WHAT omg i hope so

I wish she'd collab with Jay Park instead :\

so does he lmfao

Interesting, I'll give her a chance I guess

Her album was supposedly done 2 years ago and she's still recording what seems like every single day of her life lmao.



I hope she finds a hit. I really do.

LOL

Whenever I see this child all I see is Ciara in her. God bless





Edited at 2017-07-17 02:09 am (UTC)

"Tinashe has been lowkey away from social media"



How can someone go low key when their profile wasn't high key to begin with?

Yes, we get it, she is not charting chanteuse. Let the OP breathe!

"Lowkey away" as in "away but not really". But I'm sure you just wanted some for your inbox so here it is.

I don't hate her and she is a great talent. But she needs to get her shit together. 1. Gurl has no idea what she wants her sound to be and 2. I will fight her stylist on sight for the damage these looks have done to her image.

My grandma & her sister had the antique version of that stove when they were kids (not the newer knockoff ones people try to sell as vintage). Now I have it.

When is this fucking album coming out it seems like its been forever.

I feel bad for her but at the same time I don't. Was it her fault she got into a bad contract?

It kinda was. Dont know for sure but my guess is she went to RCA for stability in her indie career but then changed her mind and now wants support to be a superstar too.

I don't even stan her like that but I still think Nightride has been one of the best albums of 2017.

OP do u know why she wanted to do pop? Aquarius was such a good album, her career is puzzling.

Bc she wants to be a star.

I think she would be best as a songwriter/producer. Someone BEHIND the scenes...

Yeah, she writes better songs for other artists. Plus, she went pop when she was clearly more successful as an indie, contemporary r&b artist. With the way r&b is derailing from powerhouse vocalists now, she would've fit right in with the likes of SZA, H.E.R, etc.



Edited at 2017-07-17 03:55 am (UTC)

She should def write, make that money! Maybe shell find success there and build a mainstream audience like Sia did.

She would've fit right in with this new age of r&b if she kept her previous sound. No one is really checking for powerhouse vocalists anymore so it's not like she needs to be a better singer and she can dance, which is something a lot of current acts can't do.

I feel really sad for the OP sometimes. Continuing to stan for a flop.

Doing the lord's work.

Aw, don't be! I know I can always at least count with your comment so it's okay haha



But seriously, you don't like Tinashe, I get it. Now leave me alone, please.

it's not that I don't like her, I am just indifferent towards her.

god she's so hot i really want her to succeed

Aquarius was such a good album

yeah "me so bad" already sounds dated. good luck girl

Bless your heart, Tinas--

I mean, OP.

