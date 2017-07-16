ONTD Original: Gender Swapping in Television
With Doctor Who regenerating into a female for the first time in the shows history and causing massive outrage across the galaxy, here are other examples of popular male characters turning into female characters.
Sherlock Holms/Elementary: Watson
Sherlock Holmes and his partner in crime Watson are an iconic dynamic duo but when CBS decided to do their take on the characters they changed one big thing. John Watson was changed to Joan Watson.
The creators decided to do the gender swap stating "One of the things I came across is that Holmes struggles a bit with women. He struggles with people in general, but there are moments when he doesn’t quite seem to get the fairer sex. What could be more trying for Sherlock Holmes than working with Watson as a woman?”
Skins: Maxxie/Tea
In the original British series Skins, Maxxie is a gay male but when MTV adapted the series they changed Maxxie to Tea, a lesbian. Original casting sides had the character become Teo, a gay male but by the time the show was cast the character had become female due to them not finding an actor they felt could due to the character justice.
Hawaii Five-O: Kono
In the 1968 version of Hawaii Five-O, females were not a big part of the main cast so when the show was rebooted, the creators decided to make Kono into a female. The creators stated they wanted to add a powerful female to the cast who wasn't a secretary.
Secrets and Lies: Ian Cornielle/Andrea Cornell
When ABC decided to adapt the Australia series 'Secrets and Lies' they made one major change, Ian Cornielle became Andrea Cornell! No reason was ever given (to my knowledge) but it appears they wanted to add more of a female presence to the show.
Battlestar Galactia: Starbuck
Battle Star Galactia
One the most controversial gender swaps came in the form of Starbuck from BSG. In the original series Starbuck was a cigar-smoking, lady killer but when Ronald Moore rebooted the series for Syfy, he decided to make the character into a female. He once stated that he knew the decision would be controversial but with female pilots in war mbecoming more common it made sense to genderswap the character.
What do you think of gender swapping? Any other examples? Future swaps you hope are made?
It looks kind of badass!
I am ok with being the cheese the stands alone with not liking a female Doctor because it means that either the Doctor is not the same person across regenerations or it's leaning into the idea that gender is 100% a social construct and not something intrinsic to a person which I think is a complicated conversation that the show will never get into, so it's just like... well, I guess??
Whatever. I haven't watched Doctor Who since the first few episode of Tweleve so it doesn't matter what I think.
and ofc it matters what you think <3
The way the Doctor experiences 'gender' as we think of it is not related to or connected to gender as we even understand it. So for Time Lords/Gallifreyans it is neither intrinsic or a social construct, as has been established within the canon of the show.
If it was a HUMAN character though i'd understand that though and agree with you at the complexity of that issue.
But the Doctor is an alien from space, travelling around space and time in ship that looks like a police telephone box lmao, so.
Howevs bb, I definitely recommend you watch Season 10 because Bill Potts will save your ENTIRE life and soul. And then if you think on about it and feel like giving 13 a chance, then I hope to see you in my Who posts next season! <3
And of course the Doctor is still white, but hey, it's a white WOMAN now, so yeah for diversity and progress.
Also, SUPERIOR WATSON, SUPERIOR STARBUCK!!! I have no opinions on original Kono as I didn't watch the original H50, butttt I love(d) our modern day Kono, and glad Grace and Daniel left the show and gave them the finger for the fuckery over pay. Both deserve better and will land better gigs, and already are.
I've been arguing with neckbeards broflake nerd boys and self-hating women burdened with internalised misogyny all evening lmao. Their delicious tears.
The CREATOR of Doctor Who literally said there should be a female regeneration of the Doctor in the early 1980s... like... HE'S AN ALIEN FROM A CIVILISATION THAT IS "BILLIONS OF YEARS BEYOND YOUR PETTY HUMAN OBSESSION WITH GENDER AND ITS ASSOCIATED STEREOTYPES." 👏
How canonically does the Doctor got to spell it out? He's not human, he's not a 'man', he's not a 'male character', he can easily become she because that's how his species regenerates and works.
All these misogynistic pieces of trash are literally over the top villains the Doctor would eliminate and neutralise in his-now-her adventures.
edit: i am more than happy to get used to a female doctor tho! i just have my skepticism on (which i have at every regeneration so)
It's all part of the usual regeneration cycle for people to have doubts, but eventually we see the new doctor and realise it's all good.
I think re: the gender, people think of the Doctor as a man, cos he's always looked like one. But he's an actual ALIEN and just because he appears as a man doesn't make him one, especially as his species doesn't have the same construct and norms of gender as ours does. That the Doctor is super attached to Earth and the human species and more often travels with Earthlings and has like ~adopted~ Earth as the planet he wants to protect and shit like that lol so he assimilates in a way does not mean he is human.
Dude has TWO HEARTS (two more than Katie Hopkins, as someone responded on twitter to her bitching about the regeneration lmao).
and they changed Cassi completely, and just made her some psycho bunny boiler instead of a girl with an ED who was more relatable.
Making James Bond a woman would be awesome. I'd probably die. Just change Naomie Harris from Moneypenny to Bond. Save you some time.
The uproar about a female doctor is insane. The only we should worry about is the writing.