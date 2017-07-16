ONTD Original: Gender Swapping in Television

I've never seen a single James Bond film but if they had a woman I'd watch it in a hot second. Female led thriller movies are always better imo. Reply

i would be here for a female james bond loving and leaving hot guys all over the world.

just asking, are you going to see Atomic Blonde?

It looks kind of badass!

I'd reccomend Salt

Joan Watson is the best Watson of all Watsons.



I am ok with being the cheese the stands alone with not liking a female Doctor because it means that either the Doctor is not the same person across regenerations or it's leaning into the idea that gender is 100% a social construct and not something intrinsic to a person which I think is a complicated conversation that the show will never get into, so it's just like... well, I guess??



Whatever. I haven't watched Doctor Who since the first few episode of Tweleve so it doesn't matter what I think.

yeah i got a few reserves on it but i really want to see how they'll play it. like to me the doctor is a man, so it would have made more sense to cast *let my imagination go wild* Idris Elba (you got the money bbc, you took bake off away from us, you can give me Idris on the telly!) we'll see.



and ofc it matters what you think <3



and ofc it matters what you think <3

Your opinions are always so awful. I just noticed.

The Doctor is a literal alien from a species that got rid of gender norms and gender associated stereotypes actually billions of years ago though.



The way the Doctor experiences 'gender' as we think of it is not related to or connected to gender as we even understand it. So for Time Lords/Gallifreyans it is neither intrinsic or a social construct, as has been established within the canon of the show.



If it was a HUMAN character though i'd understand that though and agree with you at the complexity of that issue.



But the Doctor is an alien from space, travelling around space and time in ship that looks like a police telephone box lmao, so.



Howevs bb, I definitely recommend you watch Season 10 because Bill Potts will save your ENTIRE life and soul. And then if you think on about it and feel like giving 13 a chance, then I hope to see you in my Who posts next season! <3



Edited at 2017-07-17 12:51 am (UTC)

Gender is not intrinsic to a person... sex is... but the doctor is a literal alien with three hearts who changes bodies...

I'm in the same corner with you on the female Doctor, especially since they already did this with the Master- I'm sorry, Missy. Can't call her the Master anymore because, you know... she has a vagina or something. And immediately put on a dress, and make-up, and nail polish, and got to kiss the Doctor because it was finally NO HOMO, but whatever, that's none of my business.



And of course the Doctor is still white, but hey, it's a white WOMAN now, so yeah for diversity and progress.



And of course the Doctor is still white, but hey, it's a white WOMAN now, so yeah for diversity and progress. Reply

i love lucy on elementary tbh. and i am looking forward to a female doctor

imagine having to ask fans not to be scared by your gender. wow.

yeah, people hate change though

male fans, lbr.

Joan Watson >>>>>> the muffin looking hobbit from sherlock



Edited at 2017-07-17 12:48 am (UTC)

preach

Always

truth

mhmm <3

I can never think of Joan Watson now without associating her to the word TERF~

LOL, I was confused for a minute!

Also, SUPERIOR WATSON, SUPERIOR STARBUCK!!! I have no opinions on original Kono as I didn't watch the original H50, butttt I love(d) our modern day Kono, and glad Grace and Daniel left the show and gave them the finger for the fuckery over pay. Both deserve better and will land better gigs, and already are.



I've been arguing with neckbeards broflake nerd boys and self-hating women burdened with internalised misogyny all evening lmao. Their delicious tears.



The CREATOR of Doctor Who literally said there should be a female regeneration of the Doctor in the early 1980s... like... HE'S AN ALIEN FROM A CIVILISATION THAT IS "BILLIONS OF YEARS BEYOND YOUR PETTY HUMAN OBSESSION WITH GENDER AND ITS ASSOCIATED STEREOTYPES." 👏



How canonically does the Doctor got to spell it out? He's not human, he's not a 'man', he's not a 'male character', he can easily become she because that's how his species regenerates and works.



All these misogynistic pieces of trash are literally over the top villains the Doctor would eliminate and neutralise in his-now-her adventures.





re the doctor being a man: idk because we are so used to it? especially if you start watching it in another language where there is gender then you are so used to it?



edit: i am more than happy to get used to a female doctor tho! i just have my skepticism on (which i have at every regeneration so)



Edited at 2017-07-17 12:50 am (UTC)

I think it's normal for any fan to have Regeneration Skepticism - we all go through it!! Apart from me when 11 regenerated into 12, that was just a flat out party for me.



It's all part of the usual regeneration cycle for people to have doubts, but eventually we see the new doctor and realise it's all good.



I think re: the gender, people think of the Doctor as a man, cos he's always looked like one. But he's an actual ALIEN and just because he appears as a man doesn't make him one, especially as his species doesn't have the same construct and norms of gender as ours does. That the Doctor is super attached to Earth and the human species and more often travels with Earthlings and has like ~adopted~ Earth as the planet he wants to protect and shit like that lol so he assimilates in a way does not mean he is human.



Dude has TWO HEARTS (two more than Katie Hopkins, as someone responded on twitter to her bitching about the regeneration lmao). Reply

lmao poor broflakes

It's crazy that she even has to say shit like ~don't be scared by my gender~

Perfect gif <3

I remember people were p i s s e d when the Battlestar Galactica reboot made Starbuck a woman. My dad was one of them. Then Starbuck became one of his favorite characters.



Edited at 2017-07-17 12:52 am (UTC)

lmao that ridiculous remake of Skins. i watched every episode because the level of mediocrity was kind of amazing tbh, it was like they were purposefully trying to make the blandest most boring show ever



Edited at 2017-07-17 12:51 am (UTC)

i feel like it could've done well on a different network maybe...but they had to cut out a lot of the humour and swearing, i think. it just didn't work.

even lifetime could've done it better

omg yes tea was one of the worst characters in television history and sid was a fucking scene kid i don't even know

this is me with 7th heaven the dull star of mediocrity. i just can't stop hatewatching stuff. you make it sound delicious tbh lol

I loved it back in the day, but looking back it was so bad.

and they changed Cassi completely, and just made her some psycho bunny boiler instead of a girl with an ED who was more relatable. Reply

This queen too

is that the woman from hannibal? what show is this??

It is Hannibal.

Tbh they made her a total incompetent. Not imprsssed.

Yes! She got so much unnecessary hate.

Didn't River Song give her regenerations to the Doctor in Season 6/7? That'd be an easy way to explain why him turning female is a suddenly happening.

KARA THRACE IS PERFECT and the reason for my bisexuality!!!

she's so fucking hot, I wish she was Captain Marvel :(

same

She would have been a great Ms./Captain Marvel

babe

The Captain Marvel of my heart <333

i love how the fanboys at the start were so offended at them with the gender swap, then as the season went on their loved her

A female Indiana Jones is my dream. Should have made Mutt a girl tbh.



Making James Bond a woman would be awesome. I'd probably die. Just change Naomie Harris from Moneypenny to Bond. Save you some time.



The uproar about a female doctor is insane. The only we should worry about is the writing. Reply

