July 17th, 2017, 10:28 am rememberorbeli Still Star-Crossed 1x06 Promo Anyone still watching?
I still watch and I'm sad it got cancelled. Ben/Ros is hawt af.
And I can't stand the Prince.
Except I loved Isabella this episode. Girl stabbed her own leg!
Princess Isabella was everything in this episode and I enjoyed a Prince Escalus free (for the most part) episode.
Benvolio and Rosaline remain perfect and need to be protected at all cost.
Paris remains the worst.
There's a book? Is Ros black in it?
And let Princess Isabella marry that Venice lady girl <3 (Did anyone catch the Venice lady girl's name?)
The prince remains a flop, bested in all ways by his ex and his sister.