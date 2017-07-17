I still watch and I'm sad it got cancelled. Ben/Ros is hawt af. Reply

And I can't stand the Prince. Reply

I still watch, nice promo Reply

I still watch and I still love. I only really care about benvolio and Rosaline.



Except I loved Isabella this episode. Girl stabbed her own leg!



Edited at 2017-07-17 01:01 am (UTC) Reply

I am still watching and hope we do not get a cliffhanger for the finale.

Princess Isabella was everything in this episode and I enjoyed a Prince Escalus free (for the most part) episode.

Benvolio and Rosaline remain perfect and need to be protected at all cost.

Paris remains the worst. Reply

I'm still watching! I hope we don't get a cliffhanger for the finale since it's been canceled. That said, the show is pretty close to the book so it's not like I won't know what happens unless the cliffhanger is on a new plot lol. Reply

There's a book? Is Ros black in it? Reply

Yep! It's Still Star-Crossed by Melinda Taub. It's been a while since I read it, but I'm pretty sure Ros is unfortunately white in it. Reply

I am pissed that ABC decided to cancel this show. Anyway, watching and enjoying the Benvolio/Rosaline <3!



And let Princess Isabella marry that Venice lady girl <3 (Did anyone catch the Venice lady girl's name?)



Edited at 2017-07-17 02:13 am (UTC) Reply

I really tried to like this and did for a while but then last week I just stopped caring. IDK if it's the episode or if my brain just checked out since it was cancelled. Reply

did Benvolio and Rosaline make out yet? Reply

