Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung split after 2 years. Skarsgard maybe dating VS model Toni Garrn?

good. if i cant be happy , no 1 can

sing it, sis.

oh hey, how's the job hunt?

hey lovely!! the job hunt is still hit and miss lol, i should've moved elsewhere instead of coming here at the worst economic time in a while lol!

Hope you're well...did you check out the stampede?!?

lmao ily

This knockoff comment. Anybody got that screenshot of the other one?

mte

mte

came in here to make sure someone said this lol

I thought they were together for a lot longer for some reason

same

thats because the last two years have been like 14 years Reply

Same. Didn't someone here post about spotting them at a NYC cafe four years ago or something?

oh boy

how the fuck does she always date hot men? her face is... idk her face bothers me

I mean his face is...

...a face to sit on.

i think she's so pretty but she comes across as an asshole

She's the ~cool girl, the ~it girl, the hipster, the party gal, everyone's best friend, etc.

because she's pretty and skinny

he dates a lot of really skinny women.

she's really pretty and charming tbh i watched the future of fashion a doc on british vogue's youtube channel and i was taken aback by her. she's great tbh. i fully stan her idc

She seems harmless altho I admit that I like her more away from Alex Turner bc he's such a douche that everyone around him and associated with him irritates me



Like I see her pic with askars and I'm cool but a pic with Turner and I'm sneering Reply

she started out as a model...she's got a very attractive face and is thin, & men are simple creatures. doesnt take much.

plus she seems to have a chill and cool personality



plus she seems to have a chill and cool personality Reply

i think she's really pretty.



i'm kind of shocked that she seems to have nice skin/hair etc though because she's so thin (and isn't naturally that thin). Reply

in person her face is beyond stunning.

on vid it's kinda like "her?" Reply

These comments always make the think the ones making them aren't cute and don't have a good personality

she is v. chill and fun, she might not seem anything special in a photo (tho i do think she is) but meeting her in person her looks + personality make for a fun combo. also alexander and alex turner aren't that hot lol, they are if you're into a specific look but imo she's hotter than both

because in society thin= pretty.



even when someone has a busted ass face. Reply

Only 2 years? Idk why but it felt like way longer..

Did they really keep it that low key, or was I just not paying attention?





I like Toni. Her JCrew shots make me want to part with my money, mission accomplished loll. Reply

Toni is so damn beautiful and literally anyone is an upgrade from her douche ex Chandler Parsons.

That guy? Forreal? Ick.

I feel like Chandler Parsons is definitely a step up from Leo or Alexander Skarsgard. At least he's still hot and not old enough to be her dad.

He's hot and they were a very tall and beautiful couple. I don't know much about Skarsgard but Chandler is just such an ass lol. I hate him.

ASkars is 40, that ain't old enough to be her dad but it is side-eye worthy.

"still hot"



......when was Parsons ever hot? Are u feeling ok? Reply

i lowkey agree he's 6ft10 thats so hot to me idc if its not practical

chandler is ugly and no one should date an athlete

I was stuck on that too. Lol.

during the battlefield era. supposedly

U calling it battlefield is rly making me laugh for some reason

during Battleship I assume?

That's all I saw. Lol

I hope he can find another tall, super skinny woman to make him happy for a couple of years.

well if he ever wants to go for someone fun size, i volunteer as a tribute....

i've been waiting in this line for like 10 years sis

ok if she's single i'm in with a shot is what i'm hearing

literally

When did he touch Rihanna?

when did he date Rihanna? oh okay they were in that masterpiece together, so maybe then



remember when people thought Ellen Page was having his baby or something



Edited at 2017-07-17 12:17 am (UTC)

swedepea will RISE

I wonder if she'll go back to Alex Turner?



I hope sis loves herself more than that. Reply

savage

I read their date didn't go well bc she brought friends with her.

who the fuck brings friends to a first date ?

idk i would? like i mean a blind date, you never know what type of weirdo shows up

it was a blind date as his house so yeah i understand the hesitation

