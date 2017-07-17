Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung split after 2 years. Skarsgard maybe dating VS model Toni Garrn?
Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung split after two years together https://t.co/u9LD1Csj0U— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 14, 2017
- Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung were dating since March 2015 but have since called it quits over a month ago.
- Skarsgard was reportedly set up on a blind date by friends with Victoria Secret model, Toni Garrn.
- Garrn's rep denied the story then admitted it was possible.
- Neither Skarsgard's or Chung's reps have commented.
- Skarsgard previously dated Charlize Theron, Rihanna, Kate Bosworth and Evan Rachel Wood.
- Chung, self proclaimed groupie, has dated Alex Turner (of Arctic Monkeys), James Righton (of Klaxons and now married to Keira Knightley) and Theo Hutchcraft (of Hurts).
SOURCE
Like I see her pic with askars and I'm cool but a pic with Turner and I'm sneering
plus she seems to have a chill and cool personality
i'm kind of shocked that she seems to have nice skin/hair etc though because she's so thin (and isn't naturally that thin).
on vid it's kinda like "her?"
even when someone has a busted ass face.
I like Toni. Her JCrew shots make me want to part with my money, mission accomplished loll.
......when was Parsons ever hot? Are u feeling ok?
I was stuck on that too. Lol.
remember when people thought Ellen Page was having his baby or something
I hope sis loves herself more than that.