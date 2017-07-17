goop

Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung split after 2 years. Skarsgard maybe dating VS model Toni Garrn?



- Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung were dating since March 2015 but have since called it quits over a month ago.
- Skarsgard was reportedly set up on a blind date by friends with Victoria Secret model, Toni Garrn.
- Garrn's rep denied the story then admitted it was possible.
- Neither Skarsgard's or Chung's reps have commented.
- Skarsgard previously dated Charlize Theron, Rihanna, Kate Bosworth and Evan Rachel Wood.
- Chung, self proclaimed groupie, has dated Alex Turner (of Arctic Monkeys), James Righton (of Klaxons and now married to Keira Knightley) and Theo Hutchcraft (of Hurts).

