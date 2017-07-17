Queen of ONTD, Carly Rae Jepsen, talks "Queen of..." meme
In an interview with Mashable, the Cut To The Feeling songstress had this to say:
“I don’t know when that started, or why that started, or how! But it’s pretty hilarious. My bandmates have begun teasing me about it. Now, I’ll be leaning on a wall and they’re like, “QUEEN OF LEANING ON A WALL” and I’m like [exasperated tone] 'Okay, okay.'... I’m actually a little shy about it but it’s sweet."
SOURCE: PopCrush + YouTube
When will your faves?
Queen of unironic ONTD stanning!
I remember that lol
Queen of destroying your inbox
1.Ironic stanning
2.Realize that she makes bop after bop
3.Unironic stanning
Queen of psychoanalysis