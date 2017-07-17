The Best Podcasts of 2017 (So Far)

I didn't know what podcasts were until this post. Reply

wow a whole new world is about to open up for you.



they're interesting, try one.

what

what [2]

sure

sure [2]

i could not get onto it at all

Same. I listened to the first episode and felt like I didn't retain anything at all

ia

Not with that anticlimactic ending

I love Pod Save America so much. Lovett is a bit overwhelming but now that he has his own show, he's easier to tolerate.

Lolol I actually wish we had more of Lovett, he's my favorite!

he's just always on which isn't always a bad thing for podcasts but he talks over all the other guys constantly and he's shout-y and you can tell sometimes even Favreau or Tommy will get irritated by him. he's not always bad but I can only handle him in smaller doses whereas, say, Tommy could talk forever and I'd listen.

I'm excited about Angela Rye's new podcast. And, while I won't give up on it, I'm super disappointed in the new season of You Must Remember This. Jane Fonda is a goddess but no.

Jane and Jean is so good tho

It's good but I don't want a full season of just 2 ppl

Pod Save the World is where I go to learn things (Tommy seriously has some great guests on his show). But Pod Save America is where I go to laugh and to feel like I'm NOT going crazy and things really ARE ridiculous in politics right now.



As for the other Crooked Media pods, I enjoy Lovett or Leave It as a Saturday morning listen, but the quality varies wildly, depending on the panel. I haven't listened to Pod Save the People since the first few episodes because it seemed like Deray needed some more practice or something? It seemed rough around the edges. Maybe things have smoothed out now. And I only listen to With Friends Like These if I think there's a guest that will be particularly interesting.



Edited at 2017-07-16 10:57 pm (UTC)

Pod Save The World is definitely the highlight of Crooked Media. It's a "can't miss" podcast for me. I do listen to Pod Save America and Lovett or Leave It, but do often skip episodes.

i liked deray's interview with snowden but couldn't get into the pdocast beyond that

IA with the Lovett or Leave It criticism. I think there's only been one ep where everything 100% gelled. None of them have been totally terrible, but a lot of them are mediocre.



Also I hate With Friends Like These, Ana Marie Cox is intolerable.

I'm so sick of Jon having her on Pod Save America. I'd rather just listen to the guys talk than have her on.

Same! I had such high hopes for a female voice in Crooked Media but she's terrible.

Agree, I get such second-hand embarrassment from her pod, she is terrible at interviews.

With Friends Like These had so much potential, I am so sad that Anna is an awful host. I had to unsubscribe. I am still listening to the other shows

Deray needs to upgrade his mic. His audio quality is unlistenable.

i wish i could get into podcasts but they just, idk. they are usually sooooo long. And also I listen to NPR on my drive and sometimes they play podcasts like unfictional and there is just something about the music and mixing that just annoys me.

you should try the first season of serial! i was on the fence about them too until i listened to that one

i just re-listend to that season, the way Sarah Koenig totally dismissed the racial aspects of the case is even more jarring in retrospect

oh i listened to that



Reply

Edited at 2017-07-16 11:03 pm (UTC) Reply All is one of my favourites. Check out this episode about hackers using an address in New Jersey to steal a bunch of stuff: https://gimletmedia.com/episode/99-blac k-hole-new-jersey/

I listen to a lot of podcasts on 1.5x speed so they're not long at all.

thats why people like them. So long.

But some stick to a 30 to 60 minute format Reply

i like visuals/my commute to work is literally 4 minutes so i genuinely don't want to listen to something for 30+ minutes.

i honestly listen to them when i'm driving tbh it's usually a 30-40 minute drive one way to and from work, so i can usually get in about half an episode.

TEEN CREEPS, THANK YOU

oooh, how is this podcast?

i really love it. they have this particular way of talking (kinda like Little Theater Kid) when they're reading the dumb things the characters say and it's seeping into my brain already lol.

Terrible. The episodes are way too long. They'll talk about the books (not very well) for about 30 minutes then ramble on about random shit for like an hour. I gave up

My favourite!!!

I just looked through their episode list and they did Sweet Valley High books! Gonna give this a listen.

I love it

I'd check them out if they covered more RL Stine, but I do see The Babysitter there so maybe I'll give them a try. However, Pike's Monster was covered so I definitely have to listen to that one. I remember the book being particularly silly and mediocre, which was weird seeing as Pike's stuff was pretty good for the most part.

Thanks for this! I saw it on here yesterday and I like it.

oooo these all sound amaze!

Nancy is great imo

http://loveandradio.org/2017/07/the-boy s-will-work-it-out/ older lady writing real people fanfiction about the lord of the rings cast. erotic rpf. the whole thing is WILD

That was...something

Love and Radio is so weird and so good! I feel like they're doing things with their podcast that no one else does. I love it, although there have been a few that have made me really uncomfortable. (Maybe in a good way? I don't even know, lol)

Didn't Richard Simmons make a statement recently saying he's fine? Lol they need to leave him (or her now) alone tbh.

that podcast is very short and it ended a little while ago

Pod Save America is so good!



I also love Better Off with Jill Schlesinger, her pod is about financial stuff and she explains it in an understandable way. Reply

I've been going through the How Did This Get Made backlist and I can't believe they haven't done Exit to Eden yet LMAO.

I want them to do The FP. That movie would kill them.

who weekly is really good. someone mentioned their episode with spencer pratt and it was amazing i was shocked by how likeable and like insightful he was lol



there are so many on my list like tavi gevinson's podcast, someone knows something (true crime about the disappearance of sheryl sheppard a woman who was proposed to on live television then disappeared 2 days later) and abbi jacobson's podcast smh i am slacking Reply

ugh yes god looove who weekly

who weekly is ontd in podcast form

basically. it kills me when they talk about rita ora lmao

who weekly is amazing. basically ONTD in a podcast. the facebook group is hilarious.

Spencer is really funny. His twitter and social media is great. He like feeds hummingbirds and is into crystals and shit lmao. ONTD should unban Speidi - they're fun.

that spencer pratt

Love it so much. Reply

"I want to be faaaamous" *crackers munching*



Totally into Who Weekly, especially Who Dat. Good form Bella Thorne! Reply

Honestly the only four I listen to are Double Toasted, Black Men Can't Jump in Hollywood, The Hardly Boys Book Club, and of course We Hate Movies.



I keep up with 1A but the state of the country is so bad that I have to just save it all for one day instead of daily. Reply

Finally someone mentions WHM! It only took like 45 comments.



Keep up the HORRIBLE work, ONTD. Reply

THEY'RE CALLED PARADEMONS Reply

Link

I really enjoy the Nancy podcast. I also love Natch Beauty. And the Longform podcast episode with the hosts of Another Round from early last year is super, super interesting. I listened while on a long drive and it was so good.

https://longform.org/posts/longform-podc ast-179-heben-nigatu-and-tracy-clayton Reply

