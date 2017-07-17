The Best Podcasts of 2017 (So Far)
1. Pod Save America
About: Four former aides to President Obama — Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor — are joined by journalists, politicians, comedians, and activists for a freewheeling conversation about politics, the press and the challenges posed by the Trump presidency.
2. S-Town
About: S-Town is a new podcast from Serial and This American Life, hosted by Brian Reed, about a man named John who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it. He asks Brian to investigate the son of a wealthy family who’s allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. But then someone else ends up dead, and the search for the truth leads to a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and an unearthing of the mysteries of one man’s life.
Brian, a longtime This American Life producer, started reporting this story more than three years ago, when he got an email from John with the subject line “John B McLemore lives in Shittown Alabama.”
S-Town is part of Serial Productions, a production company from Serial and This American Life.
3. Nancy
About: BFFs Kathy Tu and Tobin Low are super queer, super fun and ready to take over your podcast feed. Join them for provocative stories and frank conversations about the LGBTQ experience today.
4. Terrible, Thanks For Asking
About: You know how every day someone asks “how are you?” And even if you’re totally dying inside, you just say “fine,” so everyone can go about their day? This show is the opposite of that. Hosted by author (It's Okay to Laugh (Crying Is Cool Too)) and notable widow (her words) Nora McInerny, this is a funny/sad/uncomfortable podcast about talking honestly about our pain, our awkwardness, and our humanness, which is not an actual word.
7. Missing Richard Simmons
About: On February 15, 2014, fitness guru Richard Simmons disappeared. He stopped teaching his regular exercise class at Slimmons, cut off his closest friends, and removed himself from the public eye after decades as one of the most accessible celebrities in the world. Nobody has heard from him - and no one knows why he left. Filmmaker Dan Taberski was a Slimmons regular and a friend of Richard’s. Missing Richard Simmons is Dan’s search for Richard - and the deeper he digs, the stranger it gets.
Podcast Post??
they're interesting, try one.
As for the other Crooked Media pods, I enjoy Lovett or Leave It as a Saturday morning listen, but the quality varies wildly, depending on the panel. I haven't listened to Pod Save the People since the first few episodes because it seemed like Deray needed some more practice or something? It seemed rough around the edges. Maybe things have smoothed out now. And I only listen to With Friends Like These if I think there's a guest that will be particularly interesting.
Also I hate With Friends Like These, Ana Marie Cox is intolerable.
But some stick to a 30 to 60 minute format
http://loveandradio.org/2017/07/the-boy
I also love Better Off with Jill Schlesinger, her pod is about financial stuff and she explains it in an understandable way.
there are so many on my list like tavi gevinson's podcast, someone knows something (true crime about the disappearance of sheryl sheppard a woman who was proposed to on live television then disappeared 2 days later) and abbi jacobson's podcast smh i am slacking
Totally into Who Weekly, especially Who Dat. Good form Bella Thorne!
I keep up with 1A but the state of the country is so bad that I have to just save it all for one day instead of daily.
