The Bold Type, a smart new show about the makings of a women’s magazine, is a total delight

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Can we talk about Jane getting a fucking Yoni egg stuck up her punani? I've never been as proud to have this GOOP icon lol

- The Bold Type was created by Parenthood writer Sarah Watson and its about three women in their 20s all working at a women's magazine in New York.- Jane (Katie Stevens) is the newest writer and is struggling with where to draw the line when writing about her experiences. Kat (Aisha Dee) is in charge of social media and is battling with her sexual identity as she develops feelings for Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) a muslim lesbian artist that she is working with. Sutton (Meghann Fahy) is an assistant figuring out her next career move while trying not to catch feelings for the board member (Sam Page) she’s sleeping with in secret.- It premiered on 11th July with two episodes.