i ws like 'the legend family? yeah they are pretty legendary aren't they?'



and then i realised lmao Reply

LOL, me too Reply

gee the baby is sooo cute Reply

This is so cute. Reply

Luna is so cute Reply

Such an appropriately named family Reply

i love this family. Reply

cute. hope one day I'll visit Bali too Reply

Luna is so is such a cute baby



I forgive them for stealing my future baby name Reply

Aw she's getting so big. Reply

they really have the best baby Reply

Such a cute family Reply

the second I saw the BTS Star Wars video, I thought "I wonder who is gonna make that kiss an ONTD icon first" haha <3 Reply

Ha, I've seen a few people with it now Reply

i adore your icon Reply

They are so adorable and lovely. The whole family! Reply

Luna is one of the cutest celeb babies! Reply

i love how luna always looks lost or has that why me look. Reply

i love unimpressed babies Reply

I wanted to love Bali, but my pasty Canadian self couldn't handle the heat and the beaches we were near were really dirty.



Loved the interior though, and the temples. For like an hour and then I melted. Reply

Did you make it to the Gili Islands at all -- for the most part touristy, but I enjoyed the beaches. Gili Meno was my fave. Next time I'm in Indo, I want to go to Flores & Komodo and maybe Sumba. Reply

