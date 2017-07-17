'Game of Thrones’ Cast Slams Online Plot Leaks + S7 PREMIERE VIEWING POST
“You think about all the work you do, i’d never say anything to anybody — even my closest family members. I take security very seriously. Maybe that’s just the Littlefinger in me.”- Aidan Gillen said.
“I get so angry about it like we all do...Even some publications I would think better of using them. There’s nothing you can do about it. People for some reason want to spoil things for other people and, hopefully, most people don’t look at the stuff. For those who do, it’s so easy to slip up and see something you don’t want to see.”- Kit Harington said.
The writers are glad there are so many leaks and half of them are wrong so people do not know which ones to trust.
WINTER IS HERE!
My body is ready etc
#notsurepowerisagoodthing #atleastyouhavethrones
but it's strangely watchable. it sucks you in. even when you don't know what the fuck is going on.
Try watching any show on Bravo maybe you will enjoy that.
I already know the whole S7 now and I'm fucking R E A D Y.
But I want to go into S8 blind.
that's all i wanna know
what I've found so far and is working for me (in the US)