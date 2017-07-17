'Game of Thrones’ Cast Slams Online Plot Leaks + S7 PREMIERE VIEWING POST

My electricity was out for about three hours and it just came back. If I would've missed the GoT premiere I would have set all of Texas on f i r e



#notsurepowerisagoodthing #atleastyouhavethrones



other than you and the city of Austin bb, most of us wouldn't have missed Texas. Reply

lmao I probably would've been doing America a favor. Austin would have to go up in a blaze too, unless someone wants to extract Abbott, Cornyn and Cruz to spare the city from my wrath. Reply

Hey! (Lives in Houston). We're not THAT bad here. Reply

Texas is a beautiful place. It's THE PEOPLE that make it UGLY. As always, people ruin everything -__-u If only i could unleash a plague on these people. Reply

lol I have to wait until after because I have to pick my mom up from the fucking airport. I was like "of all the times in the last year and a half you pick the night of the GoT premiere to make me pick you up? I've been waiting 84 years mom!" and she was entirely unsympathetic lol Reply

r/freefolk has leaks that seem pretty legit so far. plot points that were leaked MONTHS ago are being confirmed by details dropped in interviews lately (esp the costumer designer and props guy's interviews). Reply

lol what hasnt leaked months ago? Reply

spoil me! Reply

I am the excite. Reply

time to bring back my kinginthenorth icon Reply

Omg yaaaay viewing post! Even if it is over 2 hours early! Reply

I couldn't risk it! lol Reply

sis, are you really giving me two watch posts together in the same week? you are so getting a valestan card from me! :) Reply

that moron of my brother lost my house keys in the hostel were my stalker used to live. he found them later in the afternoon but im so scared and nervous (also because my brother is obviously out getting drunk) so i'm totally gonna be up for this. if any of you has a good stream link me up please!! Reply

this show is so fucking overrated. Reply

it's not bad though imo Reply

i only watched season 1 and random key scenes (the wedding, cersei best moments, cersei killing everyone, jon snow returning etc) but my coworkers love it so they put it on all week and the whole time i was like why is this so huge



Edited at 2017-07-16 11:37 pm (UTC)

pretty much. but it's strangely watchable. like for me, i don't care if i miss an episode or two. it deserves every bit of criticism it gets. every bit and then some.



but it's strangely watchable. it sucks you in. even when you don't know what the fuck is going on. Reply

Yeah lol Reply

it doesn't deserve all the awards besides technical ones but it's fun *shrugs8 Reply

I think it's a show that will age badly Reply

The amount of straight men who have the nerve of saying this is better than Breaking Bad (even though both are vastly different shows + BB is superior in every way) is beyond. Reply

You need to have watched it from the beginning to understand it and enjoy it.



Try watching any show on Bravo maybe you will enjoy that. Reply

why would i watch a Bravo show? Reply

SHADE HAHAH Reply

NNNNNNN Reply

let people have fun, groot Reply

Umm, I decided to check my Kodi becuase of this post and it looks like the first episode is online there, so Imma watch it now since I dont actually have HBO for cable Reply

eww fake out, this link is a recap from Sky in England Reply

i'm dying Reply

I hate fakeouts like that! happened to me a few times last season with this show Reply

do you have a Kodi rec/guide? i want to give it a try but idk where to begin lol Reply

I dont mind spoilers because it just hypes me up to actually see it.



I already know the whole S7 now and I'm fucking R E A D Y.



But I want to go into S8 blind. Reply

spoil meeeeeeee Reply

ok but does cersei die



that's all i wanna know Reply

She'll probably be around to the end of this season at least Reply

I doubt they'd kill her off before next season Reply

is next season the last one? Reply

People don't know which ones to trust...until filming spoilers and trailers clarify that completely. Reply

does anyone know if the hbo now app adds the new episodes as they air? I was thinking of using the free month trial Reply

they do! Reply

grrm





Edited at 2017-07-16 10:51 pm (UTC)

This makes me think of the end of the blair witch project Reply

Lol, I love when people tag him. I wonder when he turned off notifications (actually, idk if you can do that) Reply

Who has a link to watch it live!?! Reply

i need that too :D the site i use uploads it immediately after it airs but i want to watch it live :/ Reply

