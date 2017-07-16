boi

#JadeIsOurJasmine! Little Mix stans fume after Jade Thirlwall passed over for Aladdin adaptation



Jade was supposedly one of the names in the mix for the role of Princess Jasmine. Nonetheless, it was announced yesterday that Naomi Scott will be playing the part.

Shortly after the Aladdin cast was confirmed, Mixers flocked to the original tweet to express their displeasure with the casting.








Jade then responded to the news and her fans via IG:








