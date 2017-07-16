#JadeIsOurJasmine! Little Mix stans fume after Jade Thirlwall passed over for Aladdin adaptation
Jade was supposedly one of the names in the mix for the role of Princess Jasmine. Nonetheless, it was announced yesterday that Naomi Scott will be playing the part.
Shortly after the Aladdin cast was confirmed, Mixers flocked to the original tweet to express their displeasure with the casting.
You have done my girl so wrong JADE THIRLWALL IS PRINCESS JASMINE. pic.twitter.com/HYfDwPc41s— Taylor (@jadeybadwiii) July 15, 2017
the princess jasmine y'all should've picked... pic.twitter.com/TTlzcDzejC— gaby ♡ (@fireproofleigh) July 15, 2017
Jade then responded to the news and her fans via IG:
Little Mix's Jade Thrilwall confirms she did not decline the role of Jasmine for Aladdin movie 💔 pic.twitter.com/TD3RDFQEJg— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) July 15, 2017
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall shading Disney's decision to cast an indian actress as Jasmine instead of an Arab one. #JadeIsOurJasmine pic.twitter.com/NEeoCQ7z6Z— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 15, 2017
Naomi Scott is super pretty but she isn't what I had in mind for Jasmine :(
