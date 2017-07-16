George Romero dies at age 77
BREAKING: Night Of The Living Dead creator George Romero has died at age 77: https://t.co/IkMFBIwCQw pic.twitter.com/XmLSAQ2uaP— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) July 16, 2017
Horror filmmaker George Romero has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. He was known for directing 'Night of the Living Dead' which pioneered the modern zombie genre as we know it.
Source
Zombie & Night of the Living Dead are masterpieces.
Rest in peace.
I found out last night from my mom that my grandmother's secondary cause of death was lung cancer. She's been dead for 4.5 years, and my mom finally told me. No one in our family knew, not even my dad I believe, who also found out last night. The only reason I found out was because I was doing a genogram for class.
RIP
Cancer is so fucking horrible.