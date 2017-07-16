George Romero dies at age 77

RIP :'( Reply

Thread

Link

Aw that's a damn shame. What a legend. RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

Cancer takes everyone. :( R.I.P. - talent and legend in cinema by so many measures. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, wow. RIP. What a huge influence on independent cinema Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, another horror legend gone. RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, didn't even know he had cancer. Though I wasn't a huge fan of his stuff except for Day Of The Dead, he's still a legend in the horror genre. Reply

Thread

Link

i loved his zombie movies. there were times i felt he took some stuff too seriously, and returned to the well too often, but i really liked him. This sucks. Wes, and now him. I feel like there aren't many real horror auteurs these days stepping in to replace the godfathers of modern horror.



Reply

Thread

Link

Not the news I wanted to see when I saw his name trending...



Zombie & Night of the Living Dead are masterpieces.



Rest in peace. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck Cancer. NOTLD is a classic. He's going to be missed big time. I'm a huge fan and probably own like 10 copies of that movie :( Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit. My partner is going to be devastated.



I found out last night from my mom that my grandmother's secondary cause of death was lung cancer. She's been dead for 4.5 years, and my mom finally told me. No one in our family knew, not even my dad I believe, who also found out last night. The only reason I found out was because I was doing a genogram for class. Reply

Thread

Link

never seen night of the living dead, but RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

If you're keen you can watch it practically anywhere because someone at the studio fucked up and released the film without a copywright, so now its public domain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good to know, i just found it on youtube. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:(



RIP Reply

Thread

Link