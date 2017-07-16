Caitlyn Jenner: I might run for Senate



Republican Caitlyn Jenner who has visited President Trump's White House, said that a Senate run is one of the options she's weighing while trying to decide her future in political activism.

- “I have considered it. I like the political side of it,”
- “The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that. Yeah but I would look for a senatorial run,”

SOURCE
Just a reminder
Tagged: , ,