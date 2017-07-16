Caitlyn Jenner: I might run for Senate
Caitlyn Jenner: I might run for Senate https://t.co/phRmnbISX1 pic.twitter.com/dE5tmHbKxl— The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2017
Republican Caitlyn Jenner who has visited President Trump's White House, said that a Senate run is one of the options she's weighing while trying to decide her future in political activism.
- “I have considered it. I like the political side of it,”
- “The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that. Yeah but I would look for a senatorial run,”
I'm so done with her and this family I need them to go the fuckity away.
that's why I'm just like fuck the rock, he doesn't need to run for president
A few days ago it was The Rock and Kid Rock, now this. I blame the GOP for allowing Trump to get to the nomination. They should have stopped him when they had the chance. Now any idiot thinks they can run.