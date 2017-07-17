Aaron Carter arrested for DUI and possession
Aaron Carter arrested on DUI and marijuana possession charges: https://t.co/CX8dDgtltH pic.twitter.com/plLeTzGuze— Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 16, 2017
Aaron Carter was arrested in Georgia on Saturday, July 15, on charges of driving under the influence and marijuana possession.
W was detained at approximately 9 p.m. ET in the county, which is about 90 miles north of Atlanta. He was charged with DUI, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Was in the vehicle with his girlfriend Madison Parker who was also arrested and charged with obstruction and two drug-related charges.
aaron carter's mugshot... i don't know where to start pic.twitter.com/WUzcT1iR7W— popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) July 16, 2017
Lol. Now listen..... 50 is a great age. And I don't think Nick is gonna make it to 50.
i just googled his age. that's such a rough 29 jesus
it seems there's periods where they get along and then periods where aaron isolates himself
ohhhh shots fired
Mfte. But like still drink the water tho lol.
Also, he looks meth ish here as well tbh
did nick date paris hilton?
