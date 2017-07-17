Aaron Carter arrested for DUI and possession

He looks great for fifty. Reply

Lol. Now listen..... 50 is a great age. And I don't think Nick is gonna make it to 50. Reply

he's been spiralling since his dad died Reply

Yeah ... this is why I won't make fun of him. He needs support and guidance in life. Reply

It doesn't seem like Nick is really there for him. Reply

Yeah, this is really sad because he seems really vulnerable. I hope he's able to get help and support following this. Reply

I dont approve of the driving under influence, but I approve of the mary j rather than meth/coke, whatever he used to do allegedly. Reply

meth Reply

Meth Reply

omfg :/ Reply

yikes Reply

damn.



i just googled his age. that's such a rough 29 jesus



Edited at 2017-07-16 09:22 pm (UTC) Reply

omg i didn't realise he was still in his 20s FUCK Reply

29?? holy shit Reply

Fuck, dude. I knew he wasn't much older than me but for him to still be in his 20s... 🙊 Reply

twenty fucking nine?????????????? He looks mid 40!!!!! Reply

Holy shit Reply

Oh my Reply

he needs to be arrested for that hairstyle alone Reply

unbelievable Reply

OHS HITTTTTTT I thought this was nick carter :O HOLY WOW i can't believe we're the same age D; Reply

Yikes Reply

Omg Reply

This is so sad. Reply

This is exactly what I imagine Beiber will end up looking like. Reply

He's only 2 years older than me, OMG!! :/ Reply

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

Reply

are they no longer in contact/close? Reply

they have a very volatile relationship

it seems there's periods where they get along and then periods where aaron isolates himself Reply

Don't think they're close. Altho I suspect Nick tried to help him in the past, but Aaron probably reacted with anger and cut Nick off or something. ;/ Reply

Kinda sad if this is the only way he feels he can reach out Reply

“If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” the 29-year-old performer told ET. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down.









ohhhh shots fired Reply

He looks like Mark Ronson in that pic. Reply

How dare you. So offensive to Mark. Reply

same Reply

He apparently stayed in a hotel I used to work at recently. My friend still works there in housekeeping and she was telling me that the smell of weed was over powering but the head of housekeeping was star struck loool and refused to charge him a smoking fee. Reply

This picture makes me want to drink water and moisturise my skin. Reply

Or you could just not do meth. Reply

Mfte. But like still drink the water tho lol. Reply

damn :\ Reply

I hope he gets help. Reply

Well holy shit. Reply

This Frankie Grande realness... Reply

omfg Reply

i actually see it and thats bad Reply

This will forever be a great gif Reply

iconic Reply

Their family has gone through so much. I really hope they can get the support and help they need. Reply

lordddddddddd Reply

This show was fucking unreal. Reality TV used to be so insane. Reply

This show made me feel like they all needed an intervention and rehab. Every last one of them Reply

classic Reply

Nick had his lights on I always think this is fake Reply

omg i forgot all about the "smiling like this" line lmao Reply

always Reply

How old were they here? Is this scripted? Did Aaron fuck Paris after Nick did/broke up with her?



Also, he looks meth ish here as well tbh Reply

paris?



Parent

They always looked like they smelled to me. And that they'd be the type of ppl who'd let their Chihuahuas poo on the carpet and not pick it up for ages. Reply

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come ... https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017



"Transportation issues"... The tweet cancelling his concert was making me laugh:"Transportation issues"... Reply

lol that's one way to put it... Reply

true tho. tried to get to Kansas City, they transported him to jail in Georgia.:( Reply

