Aaron Carter arrested for DUI and possession



Aaron Carter was arrested in Georgia on Saturday, July 15, on charges of driving under the influence and marijuana possession.

W was detained at approximately 9 p.m. ET in the county, which is about 90 miles north of Atlanta. He was charged with DUI, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Was in the vehicle with his girlfriend Madison Parker who was also arrested and charged with obstruction and two drug-related charges.




source, 2
Tagged: , , ,