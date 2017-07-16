Chris Colfer Promoting Final Book in his NYT Bestselling Series

Back in my glee days, he was my favorite. I'm glad I chose someone good because he seems to be doing really well for himself and used his fleeting fame in the best way possible. He's accomplished a lot at a young age! Reply

i agree to an extent, though I always found him a little holier than thou during his Glee days. like he was too good to be involved, even though it launched his career.

I think it had more to with him nhf the shitty writing that helped sour him to the show.

I'm currently doing a Bronte buddy read and am about 100 pages into Tenant of Wildfell Hall. I really like it so far.



I'm also reading the first HP book, I haven't read the series since Deathly Hallows came out because I hated the last 2 books and it made me fall out of love with the series a bit, but I wanted to see if my opinion has changed.



Oh, and Defy the Stars by Claudia Gray.

Tenant of Wildfell Hall is so good! Enjoy! :D

oh, that buddy read sounds great! I've read the other Brontës but I haven't read anything by Anne. I need to!



HBP took a little bit for me to love bc I remember being disappointed, but DH blew me away. hopefully you'll like the books more with the time that's passed!

Anne is so underrated, tenant of wildfell hall is great

Yeah! I've read Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights but this is my first time reading Anne :)

On that Bronte tangent, my coworker is going to England, and I guess the town he's going to be in has a Bronte museum, and I suggested that maybe he should go there. Then he asked, "Who are the Brontes?" ANd I thought he was joking around so I wouldn't answer him, but it turns out he really didn't know who the Bronte sisters were.

I love love love tenant of wildfell hall, Helen is one of my favourite bronte characters but I hate Gilbert with such a passion

RIP S1-2 Kurt. They totally declawed him and made him so sad to watch after that.

Glad he's successful. :)

I still can't believe he's this bestselling author! I remember seeing these books in stores and being told that it's the guy from Glee writing them and I was so surprised.

good for him. it's one of my bucket list goals to at least write a novel, even if it never gets published.

Have you ever tried NaNoWriMo ? I can't do it myself because I'm shit at deadlines, but I heard it works for some people

I'm currently reading The Beguiled by Thomas Cullinan.



I just finished The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden. Really enjoyed this, particularly all the details of old Russian folklore.

The bear and the nightingale was really cute! I'm excited to see what she does with the sequel. Hope it's not too heavy on romance though :/

I can't believe I slept on The Bear and the Nightingale for so long - I only recently found out that it had Russian folklore in it. with how much I enjoyed Deathless, I've always wanted more novels like that.

Yeah, I really enjoyed all the details (the paperback edition I have has a glossary at the end, but I didn't notice until after I'd finished). They seemed to have a spirit for every part of the house.

I finally finished a book, the first book in about 18 months - The Secret History. Now I'm about 20 pages into Never Let Me Go. I wish anxiety/depression hadn't robbed me of my epic reading skills, I used to devour books when I was younger.

I can relate with this so much. Up until my first few years in college I would finish at least two books a week. It's been almost a decade and I'm now only averaging three or four a year. Now I feel no joy in finding a new book, and if I attempt to start one I usually end up feeling like I'm not using my free time wisely.

Damn grandma that's harsh



I'm glad he's doing well for himself after Glee, he was one of my favorites when I watched

Damn grandma that's harsh



If only the 50 shades author had that grandma.

I finished a good book recently... Kushiel's Dart. Liked it a lot more than I thought I would! I definitely wanna read the rest of the series.



And I read a terrible book... Beautiful Broken Girls by Kim Savage. The title alone should've prevented me from reading a single word. Oh god, it was faux deep and stupidly lyrical. I didn't get what the author was trying to say at all, and the characters were all dumb and one-dimensional. Also, it was one of the books where you wonder why the fuck the author chose THAT character of all characters to be the MC or to provide perspective.

And here's me, just trying to get people to read my self-published books, haha. Fair play to him, though!

it's hella weird that glee premiered almost ten years ago



I need a new book, I just tore through the hunger game series which I do about once a year, I read the first two books in their entirety and then I just skim the third one since it's not my fave but after reading the first two I always want to finish the whole thing lol

I'm reading the third Neapolitan Series book, Those who Leave and Those Who Stay. It's so good but every time I stop reading I feel so emotionally drained since I'm so invested

i keep taking about a year in between each one lol bc i know it's just a big emotional and time commitment. i have only read the first two and need to get to the third soon

ugh I hate that I have no self control tbh! I want to space them out b/c it's been such a long time since I've found a series that I care this much about but I can't stop myself from reading them, even though they take my emotions all over the place

I finished that series earlier this summer. But, yeah, I took nearly a year break between book 2 and book 3. But then I quickly finished 3 and 4 when I picked them up again. It's a lot.

Omg I finished it a couple of days ago after just starting the first one a couple weeks ago but now I don't want to start the fourth because I'm so sad they're going to be over soon. I am so invested and in love and heartbroken for these women. I've tried to make all three of my best friends read them already but I'm almost finished and I have no one to discuss everything with, aargh.

I'm reading Influence: the psychology of persuasion to get more out of my life. Also reading the third part of the gemma Doyle trilogy and have The Bees lying about, but I don't like reading different nonfiction at the same time.

Also promised my editor that my second draft will be done before December, so I should pick up my daily word amount, or turn novel into novelle.

