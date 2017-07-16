Janken

Chris Colfer Promoting Final Book in his NYT Bestselling Series




-Though he initially imagined the series as a child, he started writing these during the Glee concert tours
-His grandma was his first editor when he was a kid wherein she'd crumple drafts she didn't like right in front of his eyes
-The series is highly popular with kids, has been going on for five years, and each entry has made the NYT Bestsellers list
-The series is about a pair of twins who get sucked into a book that's a land of fairy tales (he talks about the original, darker variations)
-He is currently going on tour to promote the final book in his "Land of Stories" series which hit shelves last Tuesday
-It's getting a movie adaptation, and he's writing and directing it




