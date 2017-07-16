Chris Colfer Promoting Final Book in his NYT Bestselling Series
-Though he initially imagined the series as a child, he started writing these during the Glee concert tours
-His grandma was his first editor when he was a kid wherein she'd crumple drafts she didn't like right in front of his eyes
-The series is highly popular with kids, has been going on for five years, and each entry has made the NYT Bestsellers list
-The series is about a pair of twins who get sucked into a book that's a land of fairy tales (he talks about the original, darker variations)
-He is currently going on tour to promote the final book in his "Land of Stories" series which hit shelves last Tuesday
-It's getting a movie adaptation, and he's writing and directing it
Here's my completed #TLOS6tour schedule! Please share, retweet, gram, snap, crackle, pop, and whatever else you kids do. See you soon! 😎 pic.twitter.com/R4xwnxvQRi— Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) July 1, 2017
source:1/2
book post
I'm also reading the first HP book, I haven't read the series since Deathly Hallows came out because I hated the last 2 books and it made me fall out of love with the series a bit, but I wanted to see if my opinion has changed.
Oh, and Defy the Stars by Claudia Gray.
HBP took a little bit for me to love bc I remember being disappointed, but DH blew me away. hopefully you'll like the books more with the time that's passed!
I just finished The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden. Really enjoyed this, particularly all the details of old Russian folklore.
I'm glad he's doing well for himself after Glee, he was one of my favorites when I watched
If only the 50 shades author had that grandma.
And I read a terrible book... Beautiful Broken Girls by Kim Savage. The title alone should've prevented me from reading a single word. Oh god, it was faux deep and stupidly lyrical. I didn't get what the author was trying to say at all, and the characters were all dumb and one-dimensional. Also, it was one of the books where you wonder why the fuck the author chose THAT character of all characters to be the MC or to provide perspective.
I need a new book, I just tore through the hunger game series which I do about once a year, I read the first two books in their entirety and then I just skim the third one since it's not my fave but after reading the first two I always want to finish the whole thing lol
i keep taking about a year in between each one lol bc i know it's just a big emotional and time commitment. i have only read the first two and need to get to the third soon